July Cup Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Brando (Kevin Ryan/Tom Eaves)

Finished placed in this race in 2017 (third behind Harry Angel) and 2018 (second behind U S Navy Flag). Showed the benefit of his return when a length and a half second to Judicial in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle last time, faring best of those held up. Should give another good account but looks vulnerable for win purposes.

2. Equilateral (Charles Hills/James Doyle)

Speedy sort who took another step forward after four months off when two and a quarter lengths second to Battaash in the King's Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, no match for the winner but keeping on well to take second close home. Clearly thriving at present but the balance of his form suggests he is best at 5f.

3. Hello Youmzain (Kevin Ryan/Kevin Stott)

Didn't need to improve after eight months off to record a second top-level success in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot (by a head from Dream of Dreams) last time, leading his group and digging deep to regain the advantage close home after briefly being headed. Yet to race at this track but his prominent running style will be well suited and he could prove even better as a four-year-old (lengthy colt) so has to be high on the shortlist.

4. Khaadem (Charles Hills/Jim Crowley)

Won last year's Stewards' Cup at Goodwood under a big weight, producing one of the best performances in the races history, and fared better than on his three previous attempts at this level when fourth behind Hello Youmzain in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, ultimately beaten just a length and a half after refusing to settle. Rates a leading player if building on that first outing for eight months, but he does struggle with consistency.

5. Namos (Dominik Moser/William Buick)

Useful performer who comes here after winning a pair of Group 3 contests in Germany, staying on strongly to lead inside the final 50 yards at Dresden last time. That form leaves him with plenty to find in this company, however.

6. Oxted (Roger Teal/Cieren Fallon)

Won last year's Portland Handicap at Doncaster under a big weight and produced another smart effort after nine months off when also winning the Abernant Stakes at Newmarket (by a length from Breathtaking Look) last time, quickening to the front over two furlongs out. May yet prove capable of better still and shouldn't be underestimated on his first try in Group 1 company.

7. Sceptical (Denis Hogan/Frankie Dettori)

Completed a four-timer in a listed race at Naas in June and ran creditably when stepped up markedly in grade for the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, ultimately beaten just a neck into third behind Hello Youmzain after travelling best of all. That was just the sixth race of his career and he may yet have more to offer at a track where the emphasis is less on stamina. Commands maximum respect.

8. Shine So Bright (Andrew Balding/Silvestre de Sousa)

Took a step back in the right direction when three lengths third to Safe Voyage in a listed race at Epsom last time, only headed in the final 100 yards despite doing too much too soon. Previously finished down the field behind several of these in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, however, and even his best form is below what will be required here.

9. Sir Dancealot (David Elsworth/Gerald Mosse)

Shaped well after four months off when four and a half lengths fourth to Limato in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket last time, conceding 5 lb all round and likely to have finished closer still with a trouble-free passage. His limitations have been exposed on his previous runs in top-level sprints, however.

10. Golden Horde (Clive Cox/Adam Kirby)

Improved again after nine months off when making the breakthrough at this level in the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot (by a length and a half from Kimari) last time, leading his group and keeping going well to win decisively. This is the obvious next step and he looks sure to take plenty of beating for the yard that won this race in 2013 and 2017.

11. Lord of The Lodge (Karl Burle/Ben Curtis)

Won a minor event on his return at Newcastle in February and had excuses when well held in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, doing too much soon (also unproven on the ground). Better judged on his previous efforts but looks out of his depth here.

12. Southern Hills (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Missed the rest of 2019 after winning the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot. Possibly needed the run after 12 months off when seven and a quarter lengths seventh to Golden Horde in the Commonwealth Cup back at Royal Ascot last time, dropping away from two furlongs out. Should stay 6f but whether he is up to this level is a bigger concern.

13. Threat (Richard Hannon/Oisin Murphy)

Showed smart form as a two-year-old and shaped as if retaining all his ability after nine months off when six and three quarter lengths fifth to Palace Pier in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, travelling strongly before weakening in the final two furlongs. Entitled to strip fitter here and possesses enough speed to suggest he can be fully effective back at 6f. Respected.



