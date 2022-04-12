Wednesday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin sees nothing wrong with Whatsupwithyou

Just as the Flat season takes over, up pop two races from Cheltenham on the ITV schedule, so I am going to deal with those first.

It will be interesting to see who blinks first in the 2m4f handicap chase at 14:05 as I count five forward-goers in the eight-strong field (see pace maps below) but it would be great if the hugely likeable course specialist Coole Cody could defy a 7lb weight rise for his Plate success at the Festival.

But at around 9/2 on the Exchange I am not paying to find out in such a tricky race.

Take a chance on Whatsupwithyou

The opening 2m4f handicap hurdle at 13:30 is no easier to solve at first glance but the key to this race could well lie with which Whatsupwithyou turns up.

He showed a lot more at Fontwell last time when a close second to a subsequent winner in Neon Moon, with the third (who went into that race on the back of a win) seven lengths away, and he was only raised 2lb for it to a mark of 119.

He clearly had hugely underperformed this season prior to that run, but he is a massive 17lb lower than when a 12-length fourth to Galopin Des Champs and Langer Dan here in last season's Martin Pipe.

That means I have to take a chance on him.

That Fontwell run could be a flash in the pan in an otherwise underwhelming season but if Ben Pauling (who isn't in the greatest form, admittedly) has been able to build on that more encouraging run with him at home - and Lily Pinchin takes another 5lb off, to lessen the weight burden further - then he is handicapped to destroy this field if running anywhere close to that Festival form.

He still has a fair crack at this if running to the level he showed at Fontwell, especially as three of his better runs have been around this track and decent ground is ideal for him.

Back him at 6.05/1 or bigger.

If you want to get matched straight away - liquidity often arrives in force on the day itself - then the Sportsbook's 9/2 or greater is fine on the fixed-odds front, and you can play the each-way angle if you want.

No. 9 Whatsupwithyou (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Lilly Pinchin

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 119

Huge surprise if Native Trail fails

Over to Newmarket then, where we will probably see Native Trail gag up at heavy odds-on in the Craven Stakes at 15:35.

Not a lot more to say there really. It will be a huge surprise if he is beaten but, then again, I am the worst judge of a short price out there.

I obviously don't have an opinion on the Wood Ditton at 14:25 - I have no idea why races for newcomers are broadcast on ITV, especially as we will get those oh-so-valuable paddock comments - so that just leaves me with two contests at Newmarket to play with.

I couldn't see much of angle into the Abernant at 15:00 - Garrus disappointed at Doncaster, but he is probably a fair price at around 5s here, if not quite a tippable one - so, as on Tuesday, I am left with a 6f handicap puzzle to solve.

Pocket The Profit is the right favourite, coming here under a 6lb penalty for a clear-cut victory at Pontefract last time, and it seems like trainer George Boughey reckons there is a lot more to come from him this season.

In an ATR stable tour on Monday , he was already talking in Wokingham terms and likening him to last year's massive improver Rohan, but he was never going to be missed in the market, especially with Ryan Moore booked.

The more I looked at this race, the more I came to the conclusion that I was trying to eke out a bet for the sake of it.

And that is never a good thing.

So just the one at Cheltenham for me and another short column, but I make no excuses for being selective.

Good luck if you are being more adventurous betting-wise.

Pace Maps for Wednesday at Newmarket and Cheltenham

13:50pm Newmarket - Lead/Prominent: Tolstoy, Dig Two, Object, Lovesmelikearock, Princess Shabnam; Midfield: Admiral D, Lucky Man, System, Vintage Clarets, Robjon; Held Up: Pocket The Profit, Anadora, Harry Three,

14:25 Newmarket - N/A

15:00 Newmarket - Lead/Prominent: Ebro River, Bellosa, Last Crusader; Midfield: Double Or Bubble, Run To Freedom; Held Up: Garrus, Jumby, Existent

15:35 Newmarket - Lead/Prominent: Claymore, Zechariah, Kimgmax; Midfield: Native Trail. Star Of India, Hoo Ya Mal; Held Up: Al Mubhir,

13:30 Cheltenham - Lead/Prominent: Straw Fan Jack, Sizable Sam, Romeo Brown; Midfield: Chapmanshype, Captain Morgs, Mongol Emperor, Bold Plan, Whatsupwithou; Held Up: Champagne Well

14:05 Cheltenham - Lead/Prominent: Coole Cody, Simply The Betts, Stolen Silver, Manofthemountain, Cheddleton; Midfield: Espoir De Guye, Torpillo; Held Up: Amoola Gold

Profit and Loss since 26 March (doesn't include Tuesday bets)

Staked: 23pts

Returns: 82.4pts

P/L: +59.4pts

PREVIOUS (April 14 2021 to March 25 2022, with a four-month break)

Staked: 348pts

Returns 531.1

P/L: + 183.1