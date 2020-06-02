Wednesday Racing Tips: Four big-priced selections from Tony Calvin

Trainer John Berry was a voice of reason and common sense during the lockdown - check out his Stable Life blogs - so I hope the bearded one will be writing a celebratory piece later in the week as I think his Hope Is High is worth chancing in Yarmouth's 13:20.

Turf racing is obviously back then and it is good news for the selection as she is something of a Yarmouth specialist (form figures of 2412112 at the track), and one who relishes the prevailing fast ground.

Silvestre De Sousa takes the ride and his record on her is equally as impressive - placings of 132111622 - so everything looks set for a big run.

Until I read Berry's latest missive, anyway.

He said that the mare is "very well and ready to run a bold race" but he then, rightly, pointed out that she has never won on her reappearance in five seasons of racing, and he felt that this was a competitive race in which some of the others needed to underperform for her to win.

I hope he is just guilty of being overly-pessimistic though, and his horse certainly ran well enough first-time-out in 2016 and 2017 - she finished a good runner-up on the first occasion - and I imagine he will have her pretty primed for this.

The booking of De Sousa certainly suggests as much to me, and I think a mark of 70 gives her fairly strong form claims, for all she is more exposed than most.

Clearly the old girl is getting on a bit at seven, but she has won over track and trip off a 2lb higher mark than this, and she is only 3lb higher than when denying the hat-trick seeking Geetanjali by a head at Bath on firm ground at Bath in September.

I was going to suggest you back her each way at 8/1 with the Sportsbook, as I do take Berry's point about there being a few with more scope than her - most obviously the four 4yos - and ideally I wanted the places on my side.

But the 8/1 was clipped into 13/2 earlier today - and all the 10s in the marketplace disappeared as well - so I am going to have settle for a win-only bet on the exchange at [9.0] or better.

Tempting bets elsewhere on the cards

I thought the other Yarmouth contests were, as with the first two days of racing since the return, pretty hard to call.

Atletico looked okay in the 7f handicap at 14:30, while Two Bids looked a very likely one in the 1m handicap at 16:15 after being gelded and with a first-time hood on. However, the latter was never likely to be missed in the market with William Haggas alongside the horse's name.

Zim Baby was half-interesting at double-figure odds in the 7f handicap at 17:25, and Narak was another in the last that had a very appealing profile but who was never going to be missed by the layers.

Never Dark really does look a stand-out in the opener at Kempton at 13:00 and, although his price of around 3/1 is a far deal shorter than I usually bet and tip at, I was torn.

He really does have a lot going for him.

He is well drawn in two in this 5f contest, looks on a very reasonable mark and his pedigree tells you that he should be rating higher than 74. He is by No Nay Never out of the stable's (and owner's) 107-rated sprinter Dark Missile, and he could easily be a league above these.

However, his price is probably short enough, and what also worries me is that he has gate pace either side of him in one and three, so he could immediately be on the back foot if not getting a fast start.

It wouldn't surprise me if he dotted up, but I'll just about pass.

I also nearly bit the bullet and put up Waseem Faris at a huge price in the 13:35 - he is 50/1+ on the exchange at the time of filing - but he is 11 now and probably needs a run of two to get some of the stiffness out of those old legs these days.

Two value plays for the 14:45 at Kempton

So I will continue past a very interesting fillies' novice and go straight to one of the class races on the card, the 1m2f Classic Trial at 14:45.

It wouldn't normally be my kind of race as it is full of unknown and lightly-raced sorts such as the favourite and filly Born To Pride - there are three other once-raced winners in here too, with Chelmsford winner (in a good time) Bright Melody another likely sort - up against the clear form choice Max Vega.

But given the latter's best efforts came with ease in the ground on turf, I imagine plenty will be keen to take him on for that reason, but with what?

There are clearly no end of alternatives.

Berlin Tango and Pyledriver are the ones that stand out at the prices - I think I am programmed to oppose the less exposed, sexy sorts - and I am going to put up the pair against the field.

Berlin Tango has had the benefit of a run back in March, where he finished second to the unbeaten Chares over a mile here.

That was a decent effort, with an Aidan O'Brien-trained horse well beaten off in third, but I think John Egan on the winner outrode Oisin Murphy on that occasion, having made all and kicked on in straight, catching Murphy a bit flat-footed on the runner-up.

It was still a solid run against a progressive and classy sort though, and I like the angle of Berlin Tango stepping up to 1m2f here, as his pedigree suggests he may well improve a good deal for it.

He looked more of a stayer when third to Molatham and Wichita over 7f art Doncaster last season, and he is simply overpriced at [17.0] or bigger.

As is Pyledriver at [26.0] or greater.

His trainer reported that he had outgrown his strength when a disappointing 8/1 chance in the Group 2 Royal Lodge on his final start, so hopefully he will have improved physically in the close season.

On the form he had previously shown when winning at Haydock, then he doesn't deserve to be 25/1+ here, especially as his dam won over an extended 1m3f on soft ground, which suggests 1m2f should be within his stamina compass (as did his Haydock himself in testing ground over a mile). The draw in 11 is hardly ideal, I admit.

Chapple-Hyam's outsider worth a small stakes play

Earth And Sky (16.30pm) and Napping (17.40pm) were of some interest in the later handicaps (the latter is a big price), but my only other bet on the Kempton card comes in the devilishly competitive 1m Listed fillies race at 15:55.

I won't bore you with all the other fillies in the race with better form claims and more attractive profiles - dual Group 1 winner Billesdon Brook, Nazeef and Scentasia being the obvious trio - but I am going to take a wild, minimum-stakes swing at Viva Gloria, the outsider of the party.

I wouldn't have a clue about how good her German form was but what I do know is that she was very competitive in this grade there, and her official rating put her on the coattails of most of these, bar the likes of Billesdon Brook, who does carry a 7lb penalty.

And, crucially, I think Jane Chapple-Hyam is odds-on to improve her - she cost £75,000 at the sales in December - as she is a very under-rated trainer who is better than most at readying one after a lay-off, as the stats back up.

She has obviously done brilliantly with the aforementioned Chares, and the manner in which she developed the filly Love So Deep to win first time out for her off a mark of 64 (after joining her from Richard Hannon) to being touched off in a Group 2 just four months later spoke volumes of her talent.

And I remember her readying Energia Davos to win for her first time up at Ascot after leaving Marco Botti back in 2016, and then that horse winning a Listed race on his reappearance (after a near-year break) the following year.

Of course, it is a total guess-up but the first-time hood is another interesting angle (the stable is two from 15 with this headgear angle since 2010) - and the filly's record in Germany suggests she comes to hand quickly enough, too - and I will take that swing at 50/1 each way, four places.

One last thing. If you fancy Lethal Missile in the 1m handicap at 16:30 - and he was a very tempting 11/1 in three places on Tuesday morning - please be aware that Clive Cox is an excellent 10 from 42 in recent seasons when using cheek pieces for the first time.

That is no negative, and I couldn't put you off him - he is well handicapped on a course run in December and is nicely drawn - but I will just stick with the four, small-stakes, plays. That's enough.

Good luck.