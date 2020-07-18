Sunday Racing Tips: Some Additional bets from Tony Calvin at York and Newbury

It is good to see the sport and ITV fully embracing Sunday racing - and they are set to broadcast a meaty nine races from York, Newbury and the Curragh - but I am little underwhelmed by the nature of the televised contests, if truth be told.

Just three handicaps and a mixture of Group and conditions races is not what this particular doctor would have ordered, but bets can be unearthed from the most unlikely of places, so I decided to go in with a positive mindset.

After all, I surprisingly get to the ripe old age of 51 on Sunday - Wham advised me to "Choose Life" at the Lyceum in 1983 whilst pulling shuttlecocks out of their shorts, and I like to think I have cracked on sufficiently since - so all this is all a veritable bonus.

Bridge has big chance of crossing line first

I would have loved to see York's 20-runner 7f192yd at 15:35 on ITV as it looks a cracking betting heat, and it features a horse who has been done a huge favour by the handicapper.

In fact, I can't recall an act of such generosity this season.

The assessor has somehow seen fit to drop Ulshaw Bridge 5lb in one hit for his well-beaten seventh over an extended 1m2f here last time.

That wouldn't be that unusual in itself (but rare all the same) but it seems to lack common sense when you think that was the horse's first start beyond 1m in 21 starts, and it wasn't totally devoid of promise either.

Every other trainer will be turning green with envy, as it is not the most subtle of plays for getting a mark down.

Back to his best trip on a track which he has won, and now off a 9lb lower mark than when starting last season - and Ryan Moore is booked, too - Ulshaw Bridge must have a big chance.

Additional could improve past the form horses

Anyway, I better get back to my terrestrial brief and the action of the Knavesmire starts with the 7f Listed race at 13:55.

This didn't look to be my shape of race at all, but the form horses look opposable and Surf Dancer nearly had enough to lure me in at 16/1+ on the exchange, mainly because it intrigues me that William Haggas is turning him out again so soon, up in grade, after being well beaten off 97 in a Newmarket handicap last week.

And especially after the horse didn't look particularly happy there, with his rider reporting he hung badly.

But James Doyle, perhaps mindful of the bad experience Surf Dancer had when badly hampered at Sandown previously, wasn't hard on him and it could be that his stamina ran out over a mile there, too.

The colt has always been well regarded in the yard, and it could be that he has a better chance here than his rating would suggest. But it is too much of a guess, even at the price.

The official marks suggest tipping Additional, rated just 93, would be even more of a stretch, but he really is very interesting, so he is my small-stakes bet in the race at 16/1 each-way with the Betfair Sportsbook.

He ran a blinder when a close third to two decent sorts on his debut at Yarmouth, and then went on to bolt up at heavy odds-on at Lingfield next time.

I know it was only the French Tote - and admittedly I wasn't watching the exchange price - but it was very surprising to see him go off as low as 57/10 against Earthlight in a 6f Listed race at Deauville last week.

He ended up running a very strange race there, with Moore seemingly not happy with the horse from an early stage, and the inference is that something was not right, as he let the horse coast throughout in finishing last of eight.

It couldn't have been anything serious for him to turn out again so soon here - maybe it was an equipment or tack issue (not that I know what that would entail not being a horsey chap), and I have just been told it was indeed a slipped saddle - and this Night Of Thunder (sire of the moment) half-brother to the stable's three-time Group 1 winner Aclaim, with a mere three starts under his belt and having made his debut just last month, could well have the raw talent to improve past the form horses.

His pedigree suggests he will handle any significant cut in the ground too, as his dam and Aclaim both handled soft ground well.

I couldn't find a bet in the 5f handicap at 14:30 and I have seen Grand Nationals that were easier to solve than the 19-runner 6f Fillies' Group 3 at 15:05 so off to Newbury I trot.

Nothing doing in Newbury's first three TV races

We may as well take this meeting in chronological order as well, and the ITV action in Berkshire opens with the 6f handicap at 14:15.

I immediately thought Silent Echo had a favourite's chance in this race after his fifth in the Wokingham, though I had a bit of a brain freeze when not recognising the trainer's name alongside his.

But it quickly dawned on me that Simon Hodgson has taken over from the retired Peter Hedger, and he is doing a decent job of it so far judged on C'est No Mour's win at Salisbury last week.

He has to go well, but he has not been missed in the market, with the Betfair Sportsbook's early 7/1 being trimmed into 11/2.

The Weatherbys Super Sprint at 14:50 sees the usual 25-runner 5f charge - and, even in these, times of austerity, the £85k pot to the winner remains very healthy - and it has thrown up its equal share of big-price surprises and predictable outcomes in recent years.

The formbook and the clock dictate that Get It, Happy Romance and Lullaby Moon head the market, and their chances are obvious enough, but it is certainly not a race that I would get involved in, even with enhanced place terms doing the rounds.

Fox Tal has 7lb and more in hand of his opponents in the 1m2f Listed race at 15:25 but he certainly didn't run up to anywhere near his best on his return in the Wolferton, and I think this heat could be ripe for an upset.

Raakib Alhawa was my first port of call at 25/1+ on the exchange.

He blew out completely on his return at Newmarket and, to be honest, he looked a pig of a ride, but he was far too keen and fresh there and it is no surprise to see him tried in a hood here.

Indeed, if he still pulls as hard as he did that day, they may as well give him his head and make the running, as there is no guaranteed pace in the race.

His ability on the track has not always matched his homework - he started at 6/1 for Magna Grecia's Vertem Futurity after beating Dashing Willoughby on his debut on good to soft at this track - but he showed what he could do when winning in this grade on quick ground at Windsor last season.

He has plenty of blow-out potential though, and he probably needs to post a career-best of upwards of 7lb to win this as well, so even his huge odds were not enough to tempt me in the final analysis.

Hubert Just the type to go well in Marsh Cup

Any significant rain - there is varying amounts forecast on Sunday - would not be in Themaxwecan's favour in the Marsh Cup at 16:00 but he has a very solid each-way chance at around 8/1 if the ground remains decent.

But the one I like is Just Hubert.

He was put in as the 22/1 outsider by the first firm to price up this race early on Friday afternoon, and I was not having that at all.

Sure, he finished last of six on his return and was beaten 16 ½ lengths in the Northumberland Plate last time, but he shaped well enough at Haydock and the Newcastle run was a total write-off as he played up in the stalls and blew the start, and was stone-cold last for much of the race.

That was not the place to be, and he was never persevered with thereafter, to any meaningful degree.

At least, he has come down the weights a touch for those outings and he is now just 2lb higher than when winning convincingly over 2m on quick ground in a fast time at Musselburgh last season - the runner-up won a handicap by 4 lengths next time, and they pulled clear of the third - so he is a bet here at [17.0] or bigger (obviously take the Sportsbook's 18/1 if it is still available when you read this, but 16/1 or bigger, fixed odds or exchange, is very fair).

ITV also broadcast a brace of Group 2s at the Curragh but they are not for me.

Good luck.

