Sunday Racing Tips: Mullins' fourth string is way overpriced says Tony Calvin

With so many short-priced favourites in Ireland, I didn't hold out much hope for much betting action on Sunday, but how wrong I was.

Not necessarily at Leopardstown, though.

Obviously, I can let Chacun Pour Soi and Honeysuckle win their races without an interest - though I was very surprised the former opened up at 5/6 with the Betfair Sportsbook for the Dublin Chase, as I would probably baulk at laying him at 2s-on myself (the 5/6 soon became 8/11) - and Galopin Des Champs has far more on his plate than odds of 1/2 suggest.

Like everyone else, I was very impressed by the latter on his chasing debut, and the form has some substance too, but he meets at least four worthy opponents here, chief among them Fury Road and Capodanno at 8/1 and 10/1 respectively, and I would have him at nearer evens than his current price.

That obviously leaves the door open to an each-way bet on the aforementioned pair but the problem is we have the precarious dead-eight in here, and one non-runner will have you sitting on poor bets (as punters in the 2m6f Grade 1 novices' hurdle on Saturday know to their cost with Whatdeawant coming out).

And a similar late withdrawal is probably not a big price here, with more rain forecast on what is heavily watered ground, so I have to sit tight for now.

Ex Henderson inmate appeals but the price doesn't

I really should have a betting opinion in the 17-runner 2m5f handicap chase at 14:25 but unfortunately I don't.

I thought Blackbow was very solid but his price of around 5/1 reflects that, and I also get the case for Birchdale at the bottom of the weights at similar odds at the top of the market.

The latter was the ante-post mover from 12/1 to halve those odds in midweek, but his owner JP McManus may have scuppered that punt himself by also leaving in Minella Times, meaning Birchdale is 4lb out of the handicap.

Don't get me wrong, he could easily overcome that hardship as an effective mark of 133 still underplays his raw talent from his time for Nicky Henderson - he was rated 146 at his best at Seven Barrows - and he clearly shaped very well over a trip too far when sixth over 3m here (in first-time cheekpieces, which are retained here) last time.

Back to the trip over which he put up his best efforts for Henderson, his claims are obvious.

But backing horses 4lb out of the weights at around 7/1 in a 17-runner handicap chase goes against the grain somewhat, even with a 7lb claimer (who looks to be on a luckless run, with five seconds from his last eight rides) lessening the burden.

Least fancied Mullins runner can defy his odds

Backing horses at 33/1 doesn't though, and Farout interested me at that price as soon as I saw him installed as the outsider in the 2m Grade 1 novices' hurdle at 15:35.

No. 3 Farout (Ire) Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: B. Hayes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

As regards sexy profiles go, he is about as attractive as Shrek would be if re-routed to Ocean's Eleven, but I think this hardy soul can outdo the pretty boys (and girl), for all he is clearly the Willie Mullins' fourth string.

Quite clearly, he probably doesn't have the upside of many in here as an experienced Flat horse with six hurdle runs already under his belt - though let us not forget he is just a 5yo - but I saw enough in his close-up performances in the Royal Bond and when a 4 ¼ length third to Mighty Potter and Three Stripe Life here last time to suggest he is considerably overpriced at 33s.

He has only 2 ¼ lengths to make up on the runner-up here, and the odds of 9/2 v 33/1 just don't stack up to me, especially as I think a more aggressive ride will suit my selection.

Sean O'Keeffe made a mistake by not kicking on around the final bend last time, when poised to strike on the outside, just three lengths off the leaders. As a result he got shuffled back, lost any momentum he was building up, and as a result he was never closer than at the line, when grabbing third just before the lollipop.

If ridden more positively, then I can see him outrunning his price. He really does not have a lot to find form-wise, and Sir Gerhard, far too short at around 5/4, makes the market for the rest.

Sharper track to suit Kihavah

Over at Musselburgh, I liked a few.

Calvados interested me in the seven-runner Triumph Hurdle trial at 13:32 but the Sportsbook's odds-compilers did too.

I can't simply tip her at 7/2, for all I think she is the pick of the weights on her Aintree run two starts ago, with the 7lb sex allowance. And that run in Grade 2 company last time was not a bad effort given the company she was keeping.

Any 5/1 or bigger about her would have seen me put her up, so keep them peeled if she hits that on the exchange or fixed-odds.

It is annoying that Socialist Agenda has been declared for the 14:05 as at the time of writing he is still in at Musselburgh on Saturday, too. And, as he is priced up as just a 3/1 shot by the Sportsbook on Sunday, we are clearly looking at a hefty Rule 4 should be withdrawn from the race in question.

I really like Kihavah, but that probable Rule 4 makes tipping him tricky, and I really would have liked to side with him at 6/1 with the Sportsbook.

To make it cleaner, I am going to suggest you look for 6.611/2 and bigger win-only on the exchange with Socialist Agenda in the race, and 5.04/1 or more if and when he comes out. If you want to play on the fixed-odds side, then so be it.

Kihavah would probably be favourite in here, in truth.

He was hit hard for a 12-length victory at Newcastle on his penultimate start but I thought he would win turning in at Cheltenham last week, cruising into contention rounding the final turn, only to find less than expected up the hill.

Dropped 2lb for that, back on a sharper track which will surely suit, he looks to hold very strong claims.

The quick turnaround is a worry but I will take my chances.

Lots going for Rat face

Pertemps qualifiers are an acquired taste but Ratfacemcdougall looks very solid at 12/1 each-way, four places, with the Sportsbook in the 14:40. Any 9/1 and bigger would be okay, if and when the 12s goes.

No. 3 Ratfacemcdougall (Ire) Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Max Kendrick

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 134

The case for him is simple.

He ran well at Ludlow last time, he is two from two at the track, he is versatile as regards tactics (can lead or be held up) and ground (goes on good and soft) - the course could get 15mm of rain on Saturday - and he is just 1lb higher than his last winning mark.

Throw all that into the mix, and he is a very fair each-way bet at 12s.

Hoping Flight can get Lucky for us

Lucky Flight is also worth a win-only bet at 12/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook in the 15:15

There is a lot of pace in this race, so his patient style could come in handy, and he would surely have gone close but for unseating 2 out at Kelso last time (was trading at 2.021/1 at the time).

It wasn't a great race but he obviously can race off the same mark here, as that mishap was only on Wednesday - his only chase win came off 116 - and his earlier second to Cedar Hill, who re-opposes here, reads well enough in the context of this race.

He handles good and soft ground alike, and he is worth chancing at a double-figure price, for all his three runs at this track haven't yielded great results and this is a very quick turnaround.

Good luck.

***

PACE MAPS FOR SUNDAY'S ITV RACES

Musselburgh 13:32: Lead/Prominent - Impulsive One ??, Inca Prince; Midfield: Bulls Aye, Calvados, Innatendue, Malakhana; Held Up: Sonning

Musselburgh 14:05: Lead/Prominent - Since Day One, Corrigeen Rock, Socialist Agenda; Midfield: Livelifetothemax; Held Up: Restandbethankful, Kihavah

Musselburgh 14:40: Lead/Prominent - Brorson, Ratfacemcdougall, Seddon; Midfield: Saint Sonnet, The Big Galloper, Capilano Bridge, Coastal Word (varying run-style), One Night In Milan; Held Up: Wakool, Go Another One, Taxmeifyoucan

Musselburgh 15:15: Lead/Prominent - Sarasota Star, Fanzio, Cedar Hill, Nero Rock, Sword Of Fate; Midfield: Glajou, Lucky Flight; Held Up: The Mouse Doctor

Leopardstown 13:20: Lead/Prominent - Galopin Des Champs, French Dynamite, Fighter Allen; Midfield: Fury Road, Capodanno, Gaillard Du Mesnil; Held Up: Master McShee, Beacon Edge

Leopardstown 13:50: Lead/Prominent - Cash Back, Dunvegan; Midfield: Chacun Pour Moi? ?, Greaneteen; Held Up: Captain Guinness

Leopardstown 14:25: Lead/Prominent - Blackbow, Annamix, Fakir D'alene, Spyglass Hill, Foxy Jacks; Midfield: Minella Times, The Shunter ?, Birchdale, Rebel Gold, Ten ten, Fan De Bluies, Samco, Winter Escape; Held Up: Max Flamingo, Gallant John Joe, Mortal, Definite Plan

Leopardstown 15:00: Lead/Prominent - Heaven Help Us, Zanahiyr; Midfield: Honeysuckle, Echoes In Rain; Held Up: Saint Roi

Leopardstown 15:3: Lead/Prominent - Sir Gerhard, El Fabiolo, My Mate Mozzie; Midfield: Statuaire; Farout, Watch House Cross; Held Up: Three Stripe Life ?, Colonel Mustard ?, Gatsby Grey