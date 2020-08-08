Sunday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is going in again on Encore

It is good to see two of the smaller tracks get on the ITV roster on Sunday, but it is a crying shame that the four terrestrial races at Salisbury have cut up so badly due to the quickening ground.

Only one of the quartet of contests has attracted eight runners - and the Group 3 is bang on the button with the dead-eight - so they are immediately on the back foot from a betting interest point of view.

The Salisbury action starts with the four-runner 7f conditions race at 13:40 and this has the potential to be a messy tactical affair with no confirmed front-runner in the line-up.

So the race could easily go to the jockey with the most initiative and, to cap off a very unattractive punting heat, there is very little between the runners on official ratings, too!

An easy pass then.

D'Or looks chucked in on best 2019 form

The 5f handicap at 14:15 certainly does not lack for guaranteed pace with Caspian Prince in the line-up and a few others like to go forward and race prominently, too.

I am going to give Encore D'Or another chance after he let me down badly after I had a proper go at him at a big price at Newcastle back in June.

No. 6 (4) Encore D'or SBK 16/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Robert Cowell

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 88 Form: 20975-678

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 27/06/20 Newcastle 8/12 Flat 5f Slow 8st 9lbs P. J. McDonald 19 14/06/20 Doncaster 7/12 Flat 5f 3y Good 8st 12lbs Richard Kingscote 8.64 06/06/20 Newmarket (Rowley) 6/12 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 0lbs Ryan Moore 27.05 12/09/19 Chelmsford City 5/5 Flat 5f Slow 9st 10lbs P. J. McDonald 13.5 16/08/19 Chelmsford City 7/8 Flat 5f Slow V 9st 7lbs Oisin Murphy 12.8 10/08/19 Ascot 9/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Daniel Tudhope 20.39 26/07/19 Ascot 11/14 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 8lbs Ryan Moore 24 19/07/19 Newmarket (July) 2/2 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 9lbs Ryan Moore 2.94 28/06/19 Newcastle 11/13 Flat 5f Slow 9st 10lbs Dylan Hogan 17 08/06/19 Chelmsford City 3/10 Flat 5f Std/slow 10st 0lbs Dylan Hogan 45.67 04/05/19 Newmarket (Rowley) 10/11 Flat 5f Good 9st 6lbs Jim Crowley 75 19/04/19 Lingfield Park 6/11 Flat 6f 1y Std 9st 5lbs Luke Morris 70 23/02/19 Lingfield Park 6/6 Flat 5f 6y Std 9st 0lbs Luke Morris 3.03 22/01/19 Newcastle 1/7 Flat 5f Slow 9st 0lbs Luke Morris 3.73 19/10/18 Dundalk 2/9 Flat 5f Std 9st 11lbs Shane Foley 7.87 09/10/18 Leicester 1/7 Flat 5f Gd/frm 9st 7lbs Jim Crowley 5.16 19/09/18 Yarmouth 1/5 Flat 5f 42y Good 9st 9lbs Ryan Moore 2.52 12/09/18 Doncaster 3/7 Flat 5f 3y Good 9st 11lbs Ryan Moore 12.47 11/08/18 Ascot 6/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 0 9st 12lbs Andrasch Starke 12.5 27/07/18 Ascot 4/10 Flat 5f Gd/frm 0 9st 10lbs Ryan Moore 7.45 14/07/18 Ascot 4/20 Flat 5f Gd/frm 0 9st 8lbs Ben Curtis 47.52

He didn't run that badly there but he just didn't travel or pick up like I thought he would do there. Maybe age is catching up with him as an 8yo, or his appetite is on the wane.

But everything looks in place for him here, and I have been suckered in again.

He was at least dropped another 2lb for the Newcastle run, which means he has come down 7lb already this season and he is clearly chucked in on his best 2019 form.

Fast ground isn't a worry, the pace set-up will suit this closer, and the fact that only seven runners line up is massively in his favour.

All his best form has come in small fields - his successes have come in fields with the following runners: 10-10-6-12-6-9-6-7-5-7-7 - and he looks far too big a price at [17.0] or bigger on the exchange, for all he meets some in-form rivals.

I have no interest in the four-runner fillies' handicap at 14:50 but at least each-way punters are getting three places for their money in the 1m Group 3 contest at 15:25 - for the time being at least - and this is a race where Marie's Diamond looks sure to try and make all.

It is very tricky to call though, as I can easily see four of five winning this - if the first-time visor perks up Regal Reality after his lifeless run at York last time then he is probably the one to beat - and none of the prices are tempting me in.

Batt might have Another day in him but he's not for me

Thirsk have attracted eight and 10--runner fields for their two ITV3 offerings.

One again each-way punters will be behind the sofa all day worrying if all eight will stand their ground in the 5f handicap at 13:55 and the other terrestrial race at the track surprisingly sees another sprint handicap at 14:30 albeit over 6f.

Neither race floats my boat too much if truth be told, but Another Batt interested me most in the 6f handicap on his first start for David Barron.

The downside is we haven't seen for 11 months and he was bought by present connections for 65,000gns last October, so you would have to assume he has had a problem or two.

But Barron does well with this type (and for the owner) and Another Batt, who has dropped 15lb since his handicap peak, could well be the sort to relish stepping down to 6f after being campaigned over further in his most recent starts.

He certainly does not lack pace. I may have chanced him on a very quiet Sunday but his absence troubles me.

This ITV handicap isn't even worth £7k to the winner, too, and they may have bigger prizes in mind for this well-handicapped horse down the line. I don't have any issue with Doncaster winner Intrinsic Bond heading the market.

Two Group races in Ireland

There are also two Curragh races on the ITV3 play-list, with Group 1 action in the shape of the Phoenix Stakes at 15:10.

I can't see a bet there and I am not inclined to get involved in the Group 3 sprint at 15:40 either.

So my profitability on the day rests solely on an 8yo sprint handicapper, whose enthusiasm may be on the wane and who hasn't won since January 2019 and is also on a losing run of 13.

And I also gather he could be going to the sales at the end of the month too, which would hardly be a vote on confidence from connections!

Wish me luck!