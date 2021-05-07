Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's quintet of bets for the ITV action

After three low-key days at the notoriously tricky punting track that is Chester, I thought finding bets on Saturday's ITV nine-race offering would be a breeze in comparison.

It wasn't easy but we have five to go to war with, and Meu Amor is the best Lingfield bet in the 7f Chartwell Fillies' Stakes at 15:25.

The way I work as soon as I get hold of the final declarations is to do a pace map of all the ITV races, and do a very quick assessment of the prices I would be looking for about those who initially catch my eye, before I go hunting for the opening bookmaker prices.

And one of the few to light up at me was Meu Amor in the above race, as the Betfair Sportsbook put her in as seventh in the betting at 16/1, with Huboor the outsider of the party at 33s.

I was expecting around half those odds.

Plum draw for improving filly

Now, I know the official ratings would appear to back up the odds-compilers' assessment - the outsiders are 10lb and more shy of the top-rated trio of Isabella Giles, Bounce The Blues and Axana - but Meu Amor gets every conceivable allowance in here as a 3yo filly, and she could have the plum draw in eight, too.

Add in the fact that she has recorded one of the best time performances in here courtesy of her season-ending neck second in a 6f Listed race at Newmarket, four lengths clear of the third, and I would have put her in here at no bigger than 8/1.

So back her at 16 /1 win-only with the Betfair Sportsbook.

No. 8 (8) Meu Amor (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ben Curtis

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: -

I think there is an opportunity for a jockey to take the initiative here and get on the lead, and hopefully that man will be Ben Curtis, though I suspect William Buick may have the same idea on Isabella Giles.

My filly has been ridden prominently before, and if Curtis can get on the stands' rail from stall eight of eight here - she is nearest the rail with the stalls in the centre, and that option often pays dividend on the turf track here, and indeed has in this very race in recent years - then he could be hard to peg back.

She acts on fast and deep ground, so the weather can do what it wants - hopefully we see the anticipated rain throughout Saturday (up to 9mm due according to some sites), as that may accentuate the rail bias exploited by Pretty Baby and Mix And Mingle in this contest in 2019 and 2017 respectively - and this is a filly having just her sixth start, so the scope for improvement is clearly there.

And Ralph Beckett continues to have his yard in very good nick.

Of course, there are plenty of dangers, most obviously impressive Newmarket winner Double Or Bubble, but the Germans took this in 2014 - I sounded very Stan Boardman there, sorry - and you will probably be wise not to underestimate Axana just because you are probably not familiar with her form.

Neither am I.

You would hope the UK handicappers are though and they only rate her 1lb shy of the top-rated Bounce The Blues and Isabella Giles, and she won a Listed race on her return. And she is also unpenalised for her brace of Group 3 wins in 2019.

I may have a personal saver on her on the day but Meu Amor is the premier bet in the race.

Loving the chances of Divinely at a price

The ITV action at Lingfield kicks off with the Oaks Trial at 14:15, and this was another race where I was very surprised by the opening price of another filly.

Granted, Aidan O'Brien is not pulling up any trees with his runners in the UK this season, a Classic win and Japan's success aside, but Divinely was his selected of four five-day entries, she is a sister to Found (and five other winners) and she is the second highest-rated in here behind Technique.

Put all that into the mix - together with the fact that Galileo filly looks sure to get the trip on breeding and, with the forecast in mind, she won her admittedly modest Group 3 on heavy ground - and I was scratching my head at the price.

Given those positives, I don't think anyone would have blinked had she been put in at 5/1 or less.

This is not usually my kind of race, but I have to give her a chance at 10/1 with the Sportsbook.

O'Brien was hardly raving about her in a March stable tour, calling her a "hardy, solid filly" but I like the fact that the market is beginning to over-react to the form of some of his runners in this country, and this is not a great race, for all the nine runners are winners and some have progressive, unexposed profiles.

Hardy and solid could win the day here.

The layers seem pretty confident that the O'Brien colts in the Derby Trial at 14:50 will be downed too, as Sandown Classic Trial runner-up Adayar heads the betting at around 6/4 on the exchange.

That looks fair enough but Kyprios did pretty well to beat a couple of race-fit, recent winners over 1m2f at Cork on his return, and the combination of the step up in trip (he is stoutly bred) and first-time cheekpieces - his stablemate Carlisle Bay also wears that headgear now - are likely to see him come forward considerably.

I'd rather have Kyprios over Adayar at the prices, but no bet here.

Just the four runners for the final ITV race at Leafy Lingers at 16:00 and it isn't the biggest shock to find I could give it a wide berth.

That said, the 6/1+ outside of the party, Love Dreams, comes here on the back of a win and is fairly -priced and handicapped, though two of his rivals also like to go forward, and favourite Turn On The Charm, whose Nottingham fourth has worked out very well, could easily pick up the pieces late.

Lights can switch On the style at Ascot

Over at Ascot, the eight-runner 1m fillies' handicap at 13:55 could prove a warm heat, as everyone saw the promise of Dreamloper's comeback run at Haydock and the step back up to a mile will suit this lightly-raced course and distance winner.

However, she could have her hands full getting only 1lb from Lights On, who looks a decent enough price at 11/4 (she opened up at 3s).

No. 2 (3) Lights On SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 92

She was ultra-impressive when winning on fast ground at Nottingham last time, albeit in a much weaker race than this, and a 7lb rise may not stop her following up. She is up to a mark of 92 but she is bred to be better than that revised level, being a half-sister to the Group 1 7f/1m performer Karar and her dam was also a 100-rated operator for the stable.

Both of those handled deep ground, so hopefully Lights On will too if needed (9mm of rain is forecast on Saturday), and this track could suit her better than Nottingham too, as she looked a real galloper there.

You have to be worried by Dreamloper, and to a lesser extent William Haggas' Conservatoire - the latter is the one proven on the likely soft ground - but Lights On is a bet at 11/4 with the Sportsbook. I think she wins this race more often than once in three, so I am happy to back her at the price.

Fox is feared but I like River if it turns soft

I thought the 1m4f Listed race at 14:30 was really difficult. I would lean towards Albaflora, getting the 5lb sex allowance, but she is no bargain at around 11/2 and there are at least half a dozen you can make a fairly convincing for against her, notably the punted Deja (was 8s on Friday morning, now around 5s) who excels in the soft and is probably the form horse, as well.

You can triple that to a minimum of 18 dangers if you fancy one in the 29-runner Victoria Cup at 15:40 so little wonder the Betfair Sportsbook are pushing the boat out to six places for each way punters. There is pace all across from the track from stall two to 29, so I can't see much of angle on that front, either.

To put it mildly, this is about as tough as it gets.

I put up Fox Champion when he was punted and perhaps a slightly unlucky third at Haydock on his first start for Beckett at Haydock - he couldn't get on the lead and was short of room from about the 3f pole - and he would be the easiest tip in the world for me to put up off the same mark here.

His handicap mark of 95 is a gift on his Classic-winning and placed Group 1 form for Richard Hannon in 2019.

At 10/1 each-way, six places, with the Sportsbook, he has to be a player. He is drawn in two, and he will have Marshall Dan in three and maybe Kaeso in sixth (ridden on the front end when a close third in this race in 2019) to keep him company on this wide expanse.

However, I can't put him up here and now as the Saturday forecast for Ascot looks very wet - it could easily turn soft - and all his best form has come on good or quicker.

You have to hold fire if you fancy him, while I also am a little worried about his single-figure draw on the far side. The action at Ascot does tend to happen centre to stands' side in these types of races.

If the rain does come in spades - and there was a move for the mudlark and course specialist Raising Sand on Thursday afternoon - then River Nymph, drawn in 24, could well bounce back to form and he rates a win-only exchange bet at 15.014/1 or bigger. Not that he needs it that deep.

On the face of it, he was very disappointing on his return in the Lincoln but Adam Kirby had to make a lot of use of him from stall two there to get with the main pack on the stands' side, and that wasn't ideal.

I think the step back to 7f on the expected softer ground, with more delayed tactics, should really suit him here, and the turn of foot he showed when winning here (on good) and on soft ground at Newbury last season could see him very competitive.

He is 10lb higher than for his impressive 2 ½-length Newbury success but he won that race in a very quick time and the form worked out very well.

If he returns to that Newbury form, it could take a good one to beat him, for all it is hugely competitive. 12/1 or bigger is fine for him.

Course and current form Combined makes Nordic a bet

We also have the 17-runner Swinton Hurdle at 15:10 on the box but I am going to the leave jumps alone again.

The layers have taken the view that the Aintree race in which Rowland Ward beat Camprond will be key here, as those two are high up in the market alongside Copperless, who fell when going well 2 out in that Liverpool contest.

They are probably right too, so I was going to let others take the betting reins here. Not least because Haydock is already soft, and some forecasts suggest they may get up another 19mm. You may need a proper swimmer here.

That course is a rain magnet.

In the anticipation of heavy ground, I thought I would take another look, and I am glad I did as I found only two horses who have proven form on going that bad.

Thistimenextyear was one (though his best form has actually come on a decent surface) and the other was Nordic Combined, who I am backing at 10/1 each-way, five places, with the Betfair Sportsbook.

No. 12 Nordic Combined (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 12 Trainer: David Pipe

Jockey: Fergus Gillard

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 128

He has been called a few names in the past but he has good course form (bumped into an improver when second here last month, as well as Flat track form figures of 2129) and he comes here on the back of a wide-margin Hexham win on good to soft. In fact, he comes here in fine nick.

This is obviously a much better race and he has gone up 7lb, but he has gone close off higher marks than his revised mark in the past and we know he handles heavy as a dual winner on that ground, including when beating Tegerek by 6 lengths at Taunton last season.

Decent 5lb claimer Fergus Gillard keeps the ride, and I think he is the most solid proposition in the race, for all the Aintree trio are potentially better handicapped horses, and Ballinkser (opened at 16/1) is an interesting early market mover in the contest.

Good luck.