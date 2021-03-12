Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Hang In There for the Imperial Cup

I know plenty of punters love the all-weather - and trust me I looked long and hard at the races in question, not least because I will be discussing them on the Racing Only Bettor Podcast on Friday afternoon - but I am not going to waste your time by focusing on any of the three ITV contests from Wolverhampton in any great detail here.

It would be largely no-bet waffle.

In fact, completely no-bet waffle.

Firstly, and most importantly, because I haven't found a bet at the prices - so I can hardly tip if I am not punting myself - and, secondly, because I am more than happy to solely wear my National Hunt hat for the time being.

Don't get me wrong, they are pretty high-class fare as far as this discipline goes - two 0-105 handicaps and a nine-runner Listed race - but nothing fired up the Quattro from where I was studying.

Lord Of The Lodge looked very fair value at 8/1+ on the exchange in the Listed race at 14:05, before you saw this front-runner would have severe pressure for the lead (Highland Dress, Mum's Tipple, Raaeb and Ostilio were the four candidates) and his outside draw in eight is hardly ideal.

Lord Rapscallion is a decent enough 20/1+ chance with the Betfair Sportsbook in the 15:15 even though he finished last of 11 over 7f at Newcastle last month.

I quite like the angle of him stepping down in trip off a falling handicap mark in a first-time tongue-tie but he is a Wolverhampton virgin and it's a bit of guess-up all things considered - and the dead-eight is always a worry for each-way punters - so I will stick to Sandown.

Very happy with my ante-post tip in the Imperial Cup

I was wearing my Esher titfer when putting up Langer Dan at 8/1 each-way, five places, in the Imperial Cup in my ante-post column on Tuesday, and am delighted I did, as he is now a 9/2 chance with the Betfair Sportsbook, four places, at the time of publishing (though I suspect he could drift a touch).

I have no need to go in again - and in truth he is probably the right price now - but I will re-state the case for him and you can make your own mind up.

In fact, I will pretty much repeat it verbatim.

It is not often you see "eyecatcher" in an in-running comment but, having backed him last time, I can assure you that was fully justified when assessing Langer Dan's run at Market Rasen.

I know it is very easy to be lulled and reeled in by a fast-finisher but, having sat so far off the pace in a seven-runner race, no-one was going to miss his closing effort there.

Perhaps he needed the run after a wind op but, either way, the run screamed promise.

You have to assume this race has been on Langer Dan's agenda for a while given the Market Rasen run - for which he was actually dropped 1lb, unbelievably - and he is still in the Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle next week (for which he probably needs to win here to have a chance of getting in).

He is actually 5lb lower than when sixth, beaten under 5 lengths, in the Boodles at the Festival last season (not the best passage either) and he is clearly one well handicapped horse, and one who has won on good and soft ground.

He is set to run a huge race.

Too well handicapped to ignore

The favourite Natural History could be a major stumbling block even though he was raised a punchy 16lb for his win in a modest Plumpton handicap last week - his Flat rating of 101 tells you that - but I would be inclined to look elsewhere for a saver.

I could make a case for a fair few, chief among them Leoncavallo and Hasanabad on the expected decent ground (the working basis is good going), but I have to give Hang In There one last chance.

And, trust me, my misplaced loyalty to some is wearing very thin after the embarrassment of Singlefarmpayment last week (mind you, there are a few others in here I have previous with, as well).

I was very sweet on Hang In There at Kempton last time but I knew my fate very early, as his staccato hurdling didn't bode well. In fact, he jumped liked a wardrobe, as they say.

He was still in front rounding the bend though, and in the circumstances an 11-length sixth probably was some fair achievement.

Of course, he could jump similarly poorly here in what is likely to be a much hotter tempo of a race, but he was dropped 3lb for the Kempton run and he is now 14lb lower than he was rated after making all in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham last season.

There is plenty of pace on in here, so he is probably best off sitting in behind - his keenness is an issue admittedly, and I would rather Tom Bellamy gave him his head instead of trying to fight him - but he is just too well handicapped to ignore him at these odds, especially on better ground. In fact, what promises to be a breakneck pace could be the just the ticket to allow him to settle.

Back him at 26.025/1 or bigger.

No. 11 Hang In There (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 17 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 131

I'd get involved at 20/1 and upwards myself as I do think 2m on decent ground is what he wants, and a mark of 131 is a gift if Emma Lavelle, whose yard have been going okay since February, has got him right after that Kempton run in December.

Bet of the day comes in ITV finale

I've seen more attractive doner meat offerings in my local kebab shop at closing time than the 18-runner bumper at 15:00 so I will rewind back to the ITV opener at Sandown.

And promptly fast forward again, as I have rarely seen such a harder puzzle to solve than this 18-runner novices' handicap hurdle at 13:50.

Tile Tapper just about looks the pick of the weights to me off 128 on his run behind Metier at Ascot in November, and maybe even his third to the same horse here in the Tolworth next time, but he was never really going when chinned at odds-on at Taunton last time and the 2m4f trip could be an issue here, for all his pedigree suggests it should suit.

I thought the race was pretty impossible, though. Pass.

Which leaves us with the 2m4f handicap chase at 15:35, where I am playing in the shape of backing Belargus at 8.615/2 or bigger.

Nick Gifford seems to have hit a little purple patch - his recent form figures read 14262141 - and they don't include this horse winning by 9 lengths here on his latest start in what appears a very good time (the runner-up is in the 14:30 at Sandown on Friday, by the way).

Of course, he paid for that with a 9lb rise and this will present a different test than that 2m win in heavy ground, but he has form on better ground and one of his best efforts came over 2m4f on good when second at Huntingdon in October.

In fact, the way in which he flew the last two fences and powered clear after the last suggests this extra 4f will be a positive and 5lb claimer Niall Houlihan keeps the ride.

I would back him at 6/1 and bigger myself. He is the bet of a quiet day for me.

Good luck.

