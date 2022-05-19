</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/thursday-football-tips-betfair-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-premier-league-and-more-1-180522-204.html">Thursday Football Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Premier League and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-why-villa-can-give-92-liverpool-the-title-180522-722.html">Premier League: Why Villa can give 9/2 Liverpool the title</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-title-betting-man-city-heavy-odds-on-after-liverpool-keep-race-alive-180522-204.html">Premier League Title: Man City heavy odds-on after Liverpool keep race alive</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Football</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/">Europa League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Glenartney has nothing to fear</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/friday-irish-racing-tips-improving-haziya-still-ahead-of-the-handicapper-190522-1111.html">Friday Irish Racing Tips: Improving Haziya still ahead of the handicapper</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/haydock-racing-tips-flotus-stands-out-on-form-190522-790.html">Haydock Racing Tips: Flotus stands out on form</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/">Royal Ascot</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/">Bryony Frost</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/rajasthan-royals-v-chennai-super-kings-ipl-tips-gaikwad-peaking-at-end-of-season-180522-206.html">Rajasthan Royals v Chennai Super Kings IPL Tips: Gaikwad peaking at end of season</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/kolkata-knight-riders-v-lucknow-super-giants-tips-back-qdk-to-lead-lucknow-170522-646.html">Kolkata Knight Riders v Lucknow Super Giants: Back QDK to lead Lucknow response</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/match-previews/mumbai-indians-v-sunrisers-hyderabad-ipl-tips-mumbai-to-salvage-more-pride-against-struggling-opponents-160522-171.html">Mumbai Indians v Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL Tips: Mumbai to salvage pride</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-betting-tips-2022-womens-singles-form-guide-paris-170522-779.html">French Open 2022: Form guide for this year's women's singles</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/tennis-tips/geneva-open-tips-conditions-right-for-opella-to-strike-190522-169.html">Geneva Open Tips: Conditions right for Opelka to strike </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/french-open-mens-preview-2022-alcarez-may-well-surprise-djokovic-and-nadal-180522-778.html">French Open 2022 Men's Pre-Draw Preview: Alcarez may well surprise Djokovic and Nadal</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/the-punters-us-pga-championship-in-play-blog-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-the-us-pga-ch-190522-167.html">The Punter's US PGA Championship In-Play Blog: McIlroy the early mover</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/uspga-championship-2022-tips-our-experts-best-bets-for-southern-hills-170522-204.html">USPGA Championship 2022 Tips: Our experts' best bets for Southern Hills</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/uspga-championship-betting-stats-will-another-outsider-follow-534-1-mickelson-180522-204.html">USPGA Championship Betting Stats: Will another outsider follow 534/1 Mickelson?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-by-elections-betting-odds-suggest-tories-will-lose-in-wakefield-and-in-tiverton-and-honiton-190522-204.html">UK By-Elections Betting: Odds suggest Tories will lose in Wakefield and in Tiverton and Honiton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Australian election betting tightens in final stretch</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/uk-local-elections-betting-how-bad-will-this-be-for-boris-johnson-040522-171.html">UK Local Elections Betting: How bad will this be for Boris Johnson?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election </a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-poland-for-a-top-4-finish-220422-1130.html">Eurovision Song Contest 2022 Tips: Back Sweden for the win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-semi-final-2-tips-oppose-cyprus-to-qualify-210422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 2 Tips: Get against Cyprus in qualification betting</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-song-contest-2022-tips-back-greece-to-win-semi-final-one-200422-1130.html">Eurovision Semi-Final 1 Tips: Back Greece for the win</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-wales-v-france-england-v-ireland-and-italy-v-scotland-010322-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Wales v France, England v Ireland and Italy v Scotland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting-france-odds-on-for-grand-slam-but-wales-and-england-await-030322-204.html">Six Nations Betting: France odds-on for Grand Slam but Wales and England await</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/six-nations-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-england-v-wales-scotland-v-france-and-ireland-v-italy-180222-624.html">Six Nations Cheat Sheet: Best bets for England v Wales, Scotland v France and Ireland v Italy</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/giro-ditalia-stage-13-tips-nizzolo-big-price-on-perfect-course-190522-186.html">Giro d'Italia Stage 13 Tips: Nizzolo big price on perfect course</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/spanish-grand-prix-betting-tips-ferrari-response-expected-in-barcelona-190522-616.html">Spanish Grand Prix: Ferrari response expected in Barcelona</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/premier-league-darts-tips-price-to-pick-up-points-180522-1133.html">Premier League Darts Tips: Price to pick up points</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/">Rhys Williams Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Today's Racing News</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/">Racing Results & Replays</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rhys.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Rhys Williams Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/images/Cheltenham-field-at-start-1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Horse Racing Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham two horse finish Strong Glance winning 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Racing Multiple</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Racing Betfair ad.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Today's Racing News</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/results/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Cheltenham-winner-crosses-line-1280.220x124.gif');"> <div><h4>Racing Results & Replays</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Glenartney has nothing to fear</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony-calvin/">Tony Calvin</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-05-19">19 May 2022</time></li> <li>5:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Glenartney has nothing to fear", "name": "Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Glenartney has nothing to fear", "description": "Tony Calvin recomends four bets for Saturday afternoon at Goodwood, Haydock and York where he backs Glenartney to hit the heights in the Bronte Cup...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html", "datePublished": "2022-05-19T17:40:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-05-19T17:41:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.320x180.png", "articleBody": "Tony Calvin recomends four bets for Saturday afternoon at Goodwood, Haydock and York where he backs Glenartney to hit the heights in the Bronte Cup... I have said this before but I prefer going into the weekend racing unencumbered by ante-post positions - no matter how hard you try to resist, the strong temptation is to remain loyal to your original thoughts, which is illogical given how many things can change in a few days - and I duly have a blank canvass to work with for once. Wait and see position could pay off The horse that most interested me on Tuesday was Glenartney in York's 1m5f188yd Fillies' Stakes at 15:30 as I very much liked her profile stepping up in trip on a course on which she has shown her best form. Furthermore, I thought the race had the potential to cut up. I couldn't tip her at that stage though, as she is clearly a fragile filly who they have minded - she was a late non-runner three times last season - and she also held an entry at Goodwood, so she was very easy to resist (8/1 was available in the market). So, as per the opening paragraph, it was good to come to the race afresh after the 10am decs on Thursday. Well, she is entered but the fixed-odds 8s has gone, with the ante-post favourite Search For A Song not entered, and just seven runners means only two places for each-way investments. Probably not the best "wait and see" position I have ever adopted, in hindsight. However, I was very surprised to see her available as big as 15/2 when the betting re-opened on Thursday morning, and she is most certainly a win-only bet at [7.0] or bigger on the Exchange (I suspect you will get bigger). Mainly because none of the opposition is not remotely scary, for all she is the second lowest-rated female in here. The form of the Roger Varian yard alone is enough to put you off Believe In Love at the price (this went live before he had some short-priced runners at Sandown on Thursday evening, so check those results) and Mighty Blue disappointed when an 11/8 chance in this race last year, though to be fair she is a decent price at 4/1+. Urban Artist, second in this last year, could well get the run of the race from the front but I think Glenartney has plenty going for her at a bigger price. Glenartney another Walker winner? She finished a length behind Silence Please (who was badly hampered at one stage) at Goodwood on her return, but connections would have been delighted with the run. She was very weak in the betting there, going off a Betfair SP of [11.43], and it later transpired that she had been struck into the race, as well. Returning to the scene of her best run, when third in the Galtres Stakes over 1m4f here last August, and stepping up to 1m6f for the first time - her run-style strongly suggests he will suit - I can very much see her finding the improvement to win this (I readily acknowledge she has 11lb to find with Believe In Love on official figures). Another plus is Ed Walker's recent form. He was worried about the general health of his horses not so long ago but four of his last eight runners have won going into Friday's racing, so that would have settled his nerves. He has only had nine winners in total in 2022, so the signs are very good now. The 6/1 with the Sportsbook is obviously acceptable if you want to back her there. [raceEntry: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-may-2022/york/62/4/#glenartney] I am not getting drawn into the 6f handicap at 14:55 - though I expect Jawwaal to be ridden with more vigour than he was on his return here last week, and there have been early nibbles for him - so let's go elsewhere. Give Annaf another chance Only one of the two ITV races at Goodwood interested me and that was the 7f handicap at 13:45 in which I am very much inclined to give Annaf another chance after his disappointing run at Newmarket last time. He went off as the 9/2 joint favourite there but the writing was probably on the wall from the start as he jinked coming out of the stalls, got broadsided, and then his jockey shuffled him across the track to get some running room. And then he came back in and reported the horse didn't handle the dip. Goodwood may not be ideal then - and all his previous form has been on the all-weather too - so there are questions to answer, but I think he has a handicap in him off 95 on the evidence of his fourth to El Caballo and Tiber Flow on All Weather Finals day at Newcastle last month. Sure, the handicapper raised him 7lb for that (since dropped 1lb for the Newmarket run), but it was justified as that looks very strong form. The winner El Caballo is favourite for the Sandy Lane at Haydock on Saturday, the runner-up Tiber Flow was a (lucky) winner in Listed company at Newbury last weekend and plenty in behind went into that contest on the back of winning efforts. Having just his sixth start, he looks overpriced to these mince pies, even if being drawn 12 of 12 could cause his rider a few problems from the outside berth, especially if he blows the start again. We could know our fate early here, so buckle up. Annaf actually opened up at a massive 20/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook just before 14:00 on Thursday but, as that was the biggest price in the marketplace by eight points, it was highly unlikely to survive. It didn't but the revised 14s remains a bet win-only, as would 12/1+. [raceEntry: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-may-2022/goodwood/20/2/#annaf-ire] It passed me by when I looked at the weekend racing on Tuesday that Haydock's ITV card wasn't sponsored, but Cazoo - who were greeted in sniffy terms by some when announced as the supporter of the Derby and Oaks - stepped in at the last minute on Wednesday, albeit at a favourable rate (to both parties) you would assume. Racing will do very well to retain similar companies as the financial squeeze hits home, let alone find new backers. However, back to the racing itself, and I am going to focus on races in which I have a betting opinion. Winning opportunity for Carlos Felix I am very wary of Milton Harris' Songo in the 1m4f handicap at 13:25 as that man has the midas touch at the moment - I may even have a saver on him to cover my stake - but surely Carlos Felix, once bought for 700,000 euros, has been found a winning opportunity here. He looked a horse going places when winning by 4 ½ lengths off a mark of 78 at Ascot in June but he simply failed to kick on and that was his sole victory on his dance card. But he has been knocking on the door all season, coming second over 2m last time when he had the misfortune to bump into a gambled-on winner (from 16s into 3s, apparently, for whatever money that entailed). He returns to what appears his premier distance of 1m4f and he will surely be hard to shift out of the frame here at the very least. Hopefully, the first-time cheekpieces help - the trainer is a fair 7 from 60 with this option since 2016 - and he didn't run badly here off a 17lb higher mark than this in June 2020. I couldn't put you off an each-way angle, given my regard for Songo, but I will suggest a win-only bet at [6.0] or bigger on the Exchange. My lowest acceptable price would be 4/1. [raceEntry: https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/21-may-2022/haydock-park/22/1/#carlos-felix-ire] Better surface and longer trip to suit Hubert Prices were shifting rapidly throughout Thursday, and I wasn't at all surprised when the general opening 10s about Valley Forge was quickly gobbled up early on Thursday afternoon in the 14:00, and swallowed hole. I was expecting him to be nearer half that price, and he was a top-priced 7s within minutes, and as short as 5s in a place within an hour. With that in mind, I was in a dilemma over what to do. The Sportsbook's price went from 10s to 7s to 11/2, and I am very price sensitive. Winner of the ultra-competitive Melrose at York last season and a good third off a 1lb higher mark than this at this course afterwards, he looked to hate it at Newmarket on his return - his first start since being gelded - never looking on an even keel, even if he was perhaps disadvantaged by racing widest of the leading party. He is not a given to see out the 2m here but I'd be disappointed if he wasn't able to mount a strong challenge off this mark with that run his belt. Hopefully a return to a left-handed track will sort him out but, given you can argue he has a regressive profile since the York win, and his price has run away from me, I have to sidestep him at his current odds. And then I fell upon the claims of Just Hubert in the race and he is my bet at 9/1 each way, four places, with the Betfair Sportsbook. He caught the eye in no uncertain terms over an inadequate 1m4f at Ascot on his return, meeting trouble and running far better than his beaten distance suggests. He was third in this race off this mark on unsuitably heavy ground last season and the better surface here is very much in his favour, as is obviously stepping up to 2m once again. He obviously can be a moody sort - and I did consider him win-only as a result - but he won twice last season for this jockey and if he consents to put his best foot forward then I fancy him to at least hit the top four, with winning a very live option. Mighty Ulysses could be tough to beat in what is a desperately poor turn-out of 10 for a 100k handicap at 14:35 but of course his price reflects that. Ring Of Beara can be expected to be run a lot better than he did first time put at Sandown - you could name your price about him towards the off, as he drifted to a Betfair SP of 13.88 from half that - and I considered him at 28s, and Spirit Catcher at 9s, on the Sportsbook but I decided to sit tight here as well. I could rue ignoring the former given his juicy price (and he is fairly treated on his 2021 form), and also the latter given he has a very solid each-way look to him, but they narrowly failed the bet test at Betfair's current odds. Solid each-way angle, shame about the price Nothing doing for me in the Sandy Lane at 15:10 and the only decision I had to make was whether to side with Came From The Dark in the Temple Stakes at 15:45. We all know Winter Power just wins on her Nunthorpe form but all her best efforts have come at York and Came From The Dark, with track form figures of 17121, looks a very solid option for those looking for an each-way angle. But his price has ebbed away during the week, and his price of around 5s is no more than fair now. ITV are also showing the Irish 2000 Guineas at 15:20, but it is priced up exactly as you would expect it to be. And I actually think the Native Trail-Buckaroo-Ivy League avenue is probably a very fair tricast bet, if that is your bag. Good luck. ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20York.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tony Calvin" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin York.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betting.Betfair tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">TC is backing four on Saturday including Glen Artney at York</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355081?nodeId=31468818" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing UK","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.199355081?nodeId=31468818","entry_title":"Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Glenartney has nothing to fear"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355081?nodeId=31468818">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%20says%20Glenartney%20has%20nothing%20to%20fear&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%20says%20Glenartney%20has%20nothing%20to%20fear" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <p class="entry_body__intro">Tony Calvin recomends four bets for Saturday afternoon at Goodwood, Haydock and York where he backs Glenartney to hit the heights in the Bronte Cup...</p> <div class="entry_body__quote"> <blockquote><p>"She is most certainly a win-only bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> or bigger on the Exchange (I suspect you will get bigger). Mainly because none of the opposition is not remotely scary, for all she is the second lowest-rated female in here."</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355081?nodeId=31468818">Back Glenartney 15:30 York @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></a></p> </blockquote> </div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>I have said this before but I prefer <strong>going into the weekend racing unencumbered by ante-post positions</strong> - no matter how hard you try to resist, the strong temptation is to remain loyal to your original thoughts, which is illogical given how many things can change in a few days - and I duly have a blank canvass to work with for once.<h2>Wait and see position could pay off</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-glenartney-should-relish-york-if-she-runs-170522-166.html">The horse that most interested me on Tuesday was Glenartney</a> in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355081?nodeId=31468818">York's 1m5f188yd Fillies' Stakes at 15:30</a> as I very much liked her profile stepping up in trip on a course on which she has shown her best form.</p><p>Furthermore, I thought the race had the potential to cut up.</p><p>I couldn't tip her at that stage though, as she is clearly a <strong>fragile filly</strong> who they have minded - she was a late non-runner three times last season - and she also held an entry at Goodwood, so she was very easy to resist (8/1 was available in the market).</p><p>So, as per the opening paragraph, it was good to come to the race afresh after the 10am decs on Thursday.</p><p>Well, she is entered but the fixed-odds 8s has gone, with the <strong>ante-post favourite Search For A Song</strong> not entered, and just seven runners means only two places for each-way investments.</p><p>Probably not the best "wait and see" position I have ever adopted, in hindsight.</p><blockquote> <p>However, I was very surprised to see her available as big as 15/2 when the betting re-opened on Thursday morning, and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355081?nodeId=31468818">she is most certainly a win-only bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> or bigger on the Exchange</a> (I suspect you will get bigger). Mainly because none of the opposition is not remotely scary, for all she is the second lowest-rated female in here.</p> </blockquote><p>The form of the <strong>Roger Varian</strong> yard alone is enough to put you off <strong>Believe In Love at the price </strong>(this went live before he had some short-priced runners at Sandown on Thursday evening, so check those results) and Mighty Blue disappointed when an 11/8 chance in this race last year, though to be fair she is a decent price at 4/1+.</p><p><strong>Urban Artist</strong>, second in this last year, could well get the run of the race from the front but I think Glenartney has plenty going for her at a bigger price.</p><h2>Glenartney another Walker winner?</h2><p></p><p>She finished a length behind Silence Please (who was badly hampered at one stage) at Goodwood on her return, but <strong>connections would have been delighted with the run</strong>. She was very weak in the betting there, going off a Betfair SP of 11.43, and it later transpired that she had been struck into the race, as well.</p><p>Returning to the scene of her best run, when third in the Galtres Stakes over 1m4f here last August, and stepping up to 1m6f for the first time - her run-style strongly suggests he will suit - <strong>I can very much see her finding the improvement to win this</strong> (I readily acknowledge she has 11lb to find with Believe In Love on official figures).</p><p>Another plus is <strong>Ed Walker's</strong> recent form. He was worried about the general health of his horses not so long ago but four of his last eight runners have won going into Friday's racing, so that would have settled his nerves. He has only had nine winners in total in 2022, so the signs are very good now.</p><p>The 6/1 with the Sportsbook is obviously acceptable if you want to back her there.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="glenartney"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-may-2022/york/62/4/#glenartney" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (4)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/glenartney/000000533103/">Glenartney</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00857550.png" alt="Cayton Park Stud Limited silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/ed-walker/000000045297/">Ed Walker</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ross-coakley/000000013798/">Ross Coakley</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 4</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>I am not getting drawn into the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355074?nodeId=31468818">6f handicap at 14:55</a> - though I expect Jawwaal to be ridden with more vigour than he was on his return here last week, and there have been early nibbles for him - so let's go elsewhere.</p><h2>Give Annaf another chance</h2><p></p><p>Only one of the two ITV races at Goodwood interested me and that was the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199354833?nodeId=31468812">7f handicap at 13:45</a> in which I am very much inclined to give Annaf another chance after his disappointing run at Newmarket last time.</p><p>He went off as the 9/2 joint favourite there but the writing was probably on the wall from the start as he <strong>jinked coming out of the stalls</strong>, got broadsided, and then his jockey shuffled him across the track to get some running room.</p><p>And then he came back in and reported the horse didn't handle the dip.</p><p>Goodwood may not be ideal then - and all his previous form has been on the all-weather too - so there are questions to answer, but I think <strong>he has a handicap in him off 95</strong> on the evidence of his fourth to El Caballo and Tiber Flow on All Weather Finals day at Newcastle last month.</p><p><img alt="Goodwood racing and crowd.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Goodwood%20racing%20and%20crowd.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Sure, the handicapper raised him 7lb for that (since dropped 1lb for the Newmarket run), but it was justified as that looks very strong form.</p><p>The winner <strong>El Caballo</strong> is favourite for the Sandy Lane at Haydock on Saturday, the runner-up Tiber Flow was a (lucky) winner in Listed company at Newbury last weekend and plenty in behind went into that contest on the back of winning efforts.</p><p>Having just his sixth start, he looks overpriced to these mince pies, even if being <strong>drawn 12 of 12</strong> could cause his rider a few problems from the outside berth, especially if he blows the start again. We could know our fate early here, so buckle up.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Annaf actually opened up at a massive 20/1</strong> on the Betfair Sportsbook just before 14:00 on Thursday but, as that was the biggest price in the marketplace by eight points, it was highly unlikely to survive.</p> </blockquote><p>It didn't but the revised <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31468812&raceTime=1653137100000&dayToSearch=20220521&marketId=924.308959418">14s remains a bet win-only, as would 12/1+</a>.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="annaf-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-may-2022/goodwood/20/2/#annaf-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>3 (12)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/annaf-ire/000000555339/">Annaf (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00861693.png" alt="Fosnic Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/michael-appleby/000000007468/">Michael Appleby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jim-crowley/000000010899/">Jim Crowley</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 3</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 6lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 95</li> </ul> </article> </p><p>It passed me by when I looked at the weekend racing on Tuesday that <strong>Haydock's ITV card</strong> wasn't sponsored, but Cazoo - who were greeted in sniffy terms by some when announced as the supporter of the Derby and Oaks - stepped in at the last minute on Wednesday, albeit at a favourable rate (to both parties) you would assume.</p><p>Racing will do very well to retain similar companies as the financial squeeze hits home, let alone find new backers.</p><p>However, back to the racing itself, and I am going to focus on races in which I have a betting opinion.</p><h2>Winning opportunity for Carlos Felix</h2><p></p><p>I am very wary of Milton Harris' Songo in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199354991?nodeId=31468816">1m4f handicap at 13:25</a> as that man has the midas touch at the moment - I may even have a saver on him to cover my stake - but surely <strong>Carlos Felix</strong>, once bought for 700,000 euros, has been found a winning opportunity here.</p><p>He looked a horse going places when winning by 4 ½ lengths off a mark of 78 at Ascot in June but he simply <strong>failed to kick on</strong> and that was his sole victory on his dance card.</p><p>But he has been <strong>knocking on the door</strong> all season, coming second over 2m last time when he had the misfortune to bump into a gambled-on winner (from 16s into 3s, apparently, for whatever money that entailed).</p><p>He returns to what appears his premier distance of 1m4f and he will surely be hard to shift out of the frame here at the very least. Hopefully, the <strong>first-time cheekpieces</strong> help - the trainer is a fair 7 from 60 with this option since 2016 - and he didn't run badly here off a 17lb higher mark than this in June 2020.</p><blockquote> <p>I couldn't put you off an each-way angle, given my regard for Songo, but I will suggest a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199354991?nodeId=31468816">win-only bet at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> or bigger on the Exchange</a>.</p> </blockquote><p>My lowest acceptable price would be 4/1.</p><p> <article class="race_entry" id="carlos-felix-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/21-may-2022/haydock-park/22/1/#carlos-felix-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>10 (3)</strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/carlos-felix-ire/000000512548/">Carlos Felix (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00020733.png" alt="Darren & Annaley Yates silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/philip-kirby/000000038595/">Philip Kirby</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ben-curtis/000000011068/">Ben Curtis</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 9st 1lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 67</li> </ul> </article> </p><h2>Better surface and longer trip to suit Hubert</h2><p></p><p><strong>Prices were shifting rapidly</strong> throughout Thursday, and I wasn't at all surprised when the general opening 10s about Valley Forge was quickly gobbled up early on Thursday afternoon in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199354996?nodeId=31468816">the 14:00</a>, and swallowed hole.</p><p>I was expecting him to be nearer half that price, and he was a top-priced 7s within minutes, and as short as 5s in a place within an hour.</p><p>With that in mind, I was in a dilemma over what to do. The Sportsbook's price went from 10s to 7s to 11/2, and I am very price sensitive.</p><p><strong>Winner of the ultra-competitive Melrose at York last season</strong> and a good third off a 1lb higher mark than this at this course afterwards, he looked to hate it at Newmarket on his return - his first start since being gelded - never looking on an even keel, even if he was perhaps disadvantaged by racing widest of the leading party.</p><blockquote> <p>He is not a given to see out the 2m here but I'd be disappointed if he wasn't able to mount a strong challenge off this mark with that run his belt.</p> </blockquote><p>Hopefully a return to a left-handed track will sort him out but, given you can argue he has a regressive profile since the York win, and his price has run away from me, I have to sidestep him at his current odds.</p><p>And then I fell upon the claims of <strong>Just Hubert</strong> in the race and he is my bet at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31468816&raceTime=1653138000000&dayToSearch=20220521&marketId=924.308959939">9/1 each way, four places, with the Betfair Sportsbook.</a></p><p>He caught the eye in no uncertain terms over an inadequate 1m4f at Ascot on his return, meeting trouble and <strong>running far better than his beaten distance suggests</strong>.</p><p>He was third in this race off this mark on unsuitably heavy ground last season and <strong>the better surface here is very much in his favour</strong>, as is obviously stepping up to 2m once again.</p><p>He obviously can be a moody sort - and I did consider him win-only as a result - but he won twice last season for this jockey and if he consents to put his best foot forward then<strong> I fancy him to at least hit the top four</strong>, with winning a very live option.</p><p>Mighty Ulysses could be tough to beat in what is a desperately poor turn-out of 10 for a <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355003?nodeId=31468816">100k handicap at 14:35</a> but of course his price reflects that.</p><p>Ring Of Beara can be expected to be run a lot better than he did first time put at Sandown - you could name your price about him towards the off, as he drifted to a Betfair SP of 13.88 from half that - and I considered him at 28s, and Spirit Catcher at 9s, on the Sportsbook but I decided to <strong>sit tight</strong> here as well.</p><p>I could rue ignoring the former given his <strong>juicy price</strong> (and he is fairly treated on his 2021 form), and also the latter given he has a very solid each-way look to him, but they narrowly failed the bet test at Betfair's current odds.</p><h2>Solid each-way angle, shame about the price</h2><p></p><p>Nothing doing for me in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355009?nodeId=31468816">Sandy Lane at 15:10</a> and the only decision I had to make was whether to side with Came From The Dark in <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355015?nodeId=31468816">the Temple Stakes at 15:45</a>.</p><p>We all know Winter Power just wins on her Nunthorpe form but all her best efforts have come at York and <strong>Came From The Dark</strong>, with track form figures of 17121, looks a very solid option for those looking for an each-way angle.</p><p>But his price has ebbed away during the week, and his price of around 5s is no more than fair now.</p><p>ITV are also showing the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355161?nodeId=31468845">Irish 2000 Guineas at 15:20</a>, but it is priced up exactly as you would expect it to be.</p><p>And I actually think the Native Trail-Buckaroo-Ivy League avenue is probably a very fair tricast bet, if that is your bag.</p><p>Good luck.</p><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PROFIT AND LOSS (from March 26)</h2> <p>Staked: 85<br>Returns: 175.9pts<br>P/L: +90.9<p>PREVIOUS (April 14 2021 to March 25 2022)</p><p>P/L: + 183.1</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <p>Boost your odds on three horses every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199354991?nodeId=31468816">Back Carlos Felix 13:25 Haydock @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199354833?nodeId=31468812">Back Annaf 13:45 Goodwood @ <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b></a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=31468816&raceTime=1653138000000&dayToSearch=20220521&marketId=924.308959939">Back Just Hubert at <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> each-way, four places, in 14:00 at Haydock</a><br><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355081?nodeId=31468818">Back Glenartney 15:30 York @ <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">7.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b></a></a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.199354991" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Haydock 21st May (1m4f Hcap)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 21 May, 1.25pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Songo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Songo" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1.15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="27997524">1.15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Songo" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="27997524">5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Carlos Felix</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Carlos Felix" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="26088983">5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Carlos Felix" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="6.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="26088983">6.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Colinton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Colinton" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1.15" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38584723">1.15</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Colinton" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38584723">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wots The Wifi Code</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wots The Wifi Code" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1.11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24420628">1.11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wots The Wifi Code" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24420628">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eye Knee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eye Knee" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1.11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38941683">1.11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eye Knee" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38941683">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gustav Holst</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gustav Holst" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1.11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="38340849">1.11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gustav Holst" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="38340849">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lenclume</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lenclume" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1.11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="45195279">1.11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lenclume" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="45195279">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Screaming Petrus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Screaming Petrus" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1.11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="41621632">1.11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Screaming Petrus" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="41621632">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Innse Gall</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Innse Gall" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1.11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="29740731">1.11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Innse Gall" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="29740731">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Baltic Baron</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Baltic Baron" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1.11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15513525">1.11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Baltic Baron" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15513525">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Set In Stone</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Set In Stone" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1.11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="7226819">1.11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Set In Stone" data-market_id="1.199354991" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="7226819">1000</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html%23gobet-1.199354991">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html%23gobet-1.199354991">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.199354833" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Goodwood 21st May (7f Hcap)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 21 May, 1.45pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Alotaibi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alotaibi" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40525229">5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alotaibi" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="8.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40525229">8.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gisburn</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gisburn" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39154470">6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gisburn" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39154470">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bosh</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bosh" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39605056">7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bosh" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39605056">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Evocative Spark</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Evocative Spark" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40503497">5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Evocative Spark" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40503497">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>River Pride</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="River Pride" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6767288">5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="River Pride" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="13" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6767288">13</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wonderful World</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wonderful World" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="10695">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wonderful World" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="10695">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>War In Heaven</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="War In Heaven" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="9.2" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40503540">9.2</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="War In Heaven" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40503540">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Galiac</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Galiac" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="17" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40525228">17</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Galiac" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40525228">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>My Dubawi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="My Dubawi" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39329913">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="My Dubawi" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39329913">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Annaf</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Annaf" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="10" data-side="back" data-selection_id="42261217">10</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Annaf" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="17" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="42261217">17</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Find</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Find" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="13" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12057267">13</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Find" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="870" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12057267">870</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nuvolari</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nuvolari" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="40849651">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nuvolari" data-market_id="1.199354833" data-price="95" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="40849651">95</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html%23gobet-1.199354833">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html%23gobet-1.199354833">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.199355081" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>York 21st May (1m6f Grp 3)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 21 May, 3.30pm</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Believe In Love</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Believe In Love" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="1.14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25013888">1.14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Believe In Love" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25013888">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mighty Blue</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mighty Blue" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="1.14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23887101">1.14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mighty Blue" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23887101">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Silence Please</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Silence Please" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="1.14" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25205508">1.14</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Silence Please" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25205508">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Eileendover</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Eileendover" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36744698">7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Eileendover" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="36744698">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Urban Artist</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Urban Artist" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="1.11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23270592">1.11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Urban Artist" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23270592">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Glenartney</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Glenartney" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36218200">7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Glenartney" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="9.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="36218200">9.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sea Sylph</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sea Sylph" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="4.1" data-side="back" data-selection_id="36503215">4.1</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sea Sylph" data-market_id="1.199355081" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="36503215">890</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html%23gobet-1.199355081">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html%23gobet-1.199355081">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class='widget__body' style='margin-bottom:20px'> <h3><span style='color:white;'>Get a Free £/€20 </span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open your account today using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses</li> </ul><a class='btn btn--market' href='https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-free20-val225-temp' target='_blank'>Bet Now<span class='icon icon-chevron'><svg x='0px' y='0px' width='15px' height='15px' viewBox='0 0 15 15' enable-background='new 0 0 15 15'> <g> <path d='M0 0l7 7.5L0 15v-3.8l3.4-3.7L0 3.8V0zM6.8 0l6.9 7.5L6.8 15v-3.8l3.4-3.7L6.8 3.8V0z'></path> </g> </svg> </span> </a><p style='font-size:11px;margin-top:10px;color:white'>T&Cs apply.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/exchange-acq-uk-bau-money-back20-newvi-generic?rfr=2573">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355081?nodeId=31468818" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing UK","category_label":"ITV Races - Tony Calvin","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/horse-racing\/market\/1.199355081?nodeId=31468818","entry_title":"Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Glenartney has nothing to fear"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.199355081?nodeId=31468818">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%20says%20Glenartney%20has%20nothing%20to%20fear&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20Tony%20Calvin%20says%20Glenartney%20has%20nothing%20to%20fear" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-glenartney-should-relish-york-if-she-runs-170522-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Glenartney should relish York if she runs</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Chester.728x410.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Chester.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-back-becketts-outsider-in-wide-open-epsom-oaks-160522-166.html">Tony Calvin Antepost Tips: Back Beckett's outsider in wide open Epsom Oaks</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Epsom.728x410.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Epsom.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-has-five-bets-lined-up-across-newbury-newmarket-130522-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin has five bets lined up across Newbury & Newmarket</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Newmarket.728x410.png" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Newmarket.png" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">More ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation"> <h4 class="section_title">More Horse Racing</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class="active "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/tipstars-battle/" class=" "> Tipstars Battle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/" class="active "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/us-1-2-3/" class=" "> Timeform US SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-tote/" class=" "> Through The Card </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/irish-1-2-3/" class=" "> Timeform Irish SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/timeform-dubai-smartplays/" class=" "> Timeform Dubai SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/timeform-south-africa-smartplays/" class=" "> Timeform South Africa SmartPlays </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/ante-post-betting/" class=" "> Ante-Post Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/daily-tipping/" class=" "> Daily Tipping </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/features/" class=" "> Features </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/market-movers/" class=" "> Market Movers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/results-reviews/" class=" "> Results & Reviews </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/industry-view/" class=" "> Industry View </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/weekday-rides/" class=" "> Weekday Rides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/weekend-rides/" class=" "> Weekend Rides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/ante-post-plans/" class=" "> Ante-Post Plans </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/latest-news/" class=" "> Latest News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/the-industry-view/" class=" "> The Industry View </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/the-team/" class=" "> The Team </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/weekend-runners/" class=" "> Weekend Runners </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/gold-cup-day/" class=" "> Gold Cup Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ladies-day-results-tips-odds/" class=" "> Ladies Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/st-patricks-day/" class=" "> St Patrick's Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children sidebar_menu__item--force-show-children"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children sidebar_menu__toggle--off"></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/" class=" "> Cheltenham Races </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/champion-hurdle/" class=" "> Champion Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/champion-chase/" class=" "> Champion Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-races/world-hurdle/" class=" "> World Hurdle </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-ante-post-betting/" class=" "> Ante-Post Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/market-movers/" class=" "> Market Movers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-results-reviews/" class=" "> Cheltenham Results </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class=" "> Grand National Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/ante-post-betting/" class=" "> Grand National Ante-Post Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/daily-tipping/" class=" "> Grand National Daily Tipping </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/breeders-cup/breeders-cup-betting/" class=" "> Breeders’ Cup Tipping </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecourse-guides/" class=" "> Racecourse Guides </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/australia/" class=" "> Australian Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/ireland/" class=" "> Irish Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/south-africa/" class=" "> South African Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/singapore/" class=" "> Singapore Racing Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sidebar_navigation" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0;"> <h4 class="section_title">Racecards & Results</h4> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/" class="">Racecards</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item"> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle"></span> <a href="/horse-racing/results/" class="">Full Results</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag" style="width: 300px; height: 250px;"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414737 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414737 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414737={pID:"5414737",width:"300",height:"250",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414737:window.ftClick_5414737,ftExpTrack_5414737:window.ftExpTrack_5414737,ft300x250_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x250_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414737PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414737); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414737PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414737"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414737;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair300x250RacingStatics/?"+ft5414737PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x250"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414737.GTimeout);ft5414737PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Odds Converter</h3><div class="odds_converter"></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Services</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/" target="_blank">Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/betfair-exchange-minimum-stake-were-lowering-it-to-1-020222-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/opta-definitions-shots-and-shots-on-target-061020-204.html" target="_blank">Shots on Target - Definitions</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/money-back-if-your-horse-doesnt-finish-in-top-three-161121-204.html" target="_blank">Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/line-markets-on-betfair-everything-you-need-to-know-240821-204.html" target="_blank">Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/matchme-making-it-easier-get-your-bet-matched-260121-204.html" target="_blank">MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" target="_blank">Each-Way Betting Calculator</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html" target="_blank">My Betfair Rewards</a></li><li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/contact_us/" target="_blank">Betfair Customer Support</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/minimum-bet-guarantee-terms-and-conditions-190618-6.html" target="_blank">Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Communities</h3></header><div class="block__body block__body--light"><ul class="button_group"><li><a href="https://twitter.com/betfairexchange" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.facebook.com/Betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9XohsLvYWrUqkPUuR3mpTw?view_as=subscriber" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--youtube">YouTube</span></a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/index.xml"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--rss">RSS</span></a></li><li><a href="https://www.instagram.com/betfair" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--instagram">Instagram</span></a></li><li><a href="https://open.spotify.com/show/6Ev5q92RFgvWk49NcObn9c" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--spotify">Spotify</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/betfair/id1463419538" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--apple_podcasts">Apple Podcasts</span></a></li><li><a href="https://soundcloud.com/betfair-betting-podcast/" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--soundcloud">Soundcloud</span></a></li><li><a href="https://podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL2ZlZWRzLnNvdW5kY2xvdWQuY29tL3VzZXJzL3NvdW5kY2xvdWQ6dXNlcnM6NjIyNDAzOTk0L3NvdW5kcy5yc3M" target="_blank"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--google_podcasts">Google Podcasts</span></a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">Horse Racing Education</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-8-tony-calvin-on-how-he-makes-racing-profitable-080420-166.html">Tony Calvin's guide to making a profit on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/betting-masterclass-volume-9-kevin-blake-on-the-importance-of-the-skill-of-race-reading-210420-288.html">Kevin Blake on the importance of Race Reading</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/advanced-guides/in-running-betting-on-horse-racing-071119-6.html">How to bet in-running on Horse Racing</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/betting-apps/betfair-trading-how-to-spot-a-steamer-231014-696.html">How to spot a 'steamer' in a race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/each-way-betting-calculator.html">What is each-way betting?</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-strategy.html">The basics of Horse Racing betting</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <nav class="sub-nav"> <h3 class="sub-nav__title">Timeform Knowledge</h3> <ul class="sub-nav__list"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-ante-post-betting-231215-43.html">Ante-Post Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-pool-betting-and-the-placepot-161215-43.html">Pool Betting & Placepot Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-each-way-place-betting-021215-43.html">Each Way & Place Betting Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-staking-and-the-kelly-criterion-181115-43.html">Staking and the Kelly Criterion</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-probability-280915-43.html">Horse Racing Probability Advice</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-how-to-read-a-horse-race-230715-43.html">How to read a Horse race</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/the-timeform-knowledge-other-uses-of-timeform-ratings-150615-43.html">How to use Timeform Ratings</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/timeform-premium/simon-rowlands/the-timeform-knowledge-use-of-statistics-051015-43.html">How to use statistics in Horse Racing Betting</a></li> </ul> </nav> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full"> <div class="widget" data-context="full"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Related Sites</h3><div><a href="https://tinyurl.com/n9kappa" target="_blank"><img src="/images/betfair-related.png" alt="Betfair" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.timeform.com/horse-racing/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/timeform-related.png" alt="Timeform Horse Racing" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div><div><a href="https://www.infogol.net/" target="_blank"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/infogol-related.png" alt="Infogol" width="300" height="100" loading="lazy"></a></div> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both"> <div class="widget" data-context="both"> <div class="block"><header class="block__header"><h3>Archive</h3></header><div class="block__body sidebar_navigation_ruled"><ul><li><a href="./archive/">View archives</a></li></ul></div></div> </div> </div> </aside> </div> <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation"> <ol> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li> Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Glenartney has nothing to fear </li> </ol> </nav> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "BreadcrumbList", "itemListElement": [ { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 1, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/", "name": "Home" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 2, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/", "name": "Horse Racing" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 3, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/", "name": "Horse Racing Tips" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 4, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/", "name": "ITV Races - Tony Calvin" } }, { "@type": "ListItem", "position": 5, "item": { "@id": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html", "name": "Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Glenartney has nothing to fear" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fhorseracing-tips%2Fitv-races%2Fsaturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-says-glenartney-has-nothing-to-fear-190522-166.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </div> <footer class="layout__footer"> <div class="footer_top"> </div> <footer class="footer_mid"> <div class="footer_mid__column"> <p class="footer_mid__text">WE ARE A SECURE OPERATOR | 18+ Gambleaware.co.uk <br><br> BETFAIR ® and the BETFAIR logo are registered trade marks of The Sporting Exchange Limited. ©The Sporting Exchange Limited. All rights reserved. <br><br> For customers in the UK, TSE Malta LP is licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39561" target="_blank">000-039561-R-319411-005</a>. Correspondence Address: Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Betfair International Plc is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL3/454/2008 17th March 2015, Triq il-Kappillan Mifsud, St. Venera, SVR 1851, MALTA. Fixed Odds & Multiples bets are placed with PPB Counterparty Services Limited which is licensed and regulated by the <a href="https://www.mga.org.mt/" target="_blank">Malta Gaming Authority</a>. Licence Number: MGA/CL2/294/2006 12 March 2013, and for customers in the UK, licensed and regulated by the Gambling Commission, Licence Number: <a href="https://secure.gamblingcommission.gov.uk/PublicRegister/Search/Detail/39439" target="_blank">000-039439-R-319330-007</a>.</p> </div> <div class="footer_mid__column footer_mid__column--links"> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/my-betfair-rewards-choose-your-bonuses-with-new-feature-140619-6.html">My Betfair Rewards </a></li> <li><a href="https://tvguide.betfair.com/english-uk/tv/">Live Sport on TV</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/cashout">Cash Out</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>More Betfair</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">Betfair Corporate</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/answers/detail/a_id/5749/">Payment Methods</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>About</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Privacy.Policy/">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.betfair.com/aboutUs/Cookie.Policy/">Cookie Policy</a></li> <li><a href="https://tinyurl.com/mmbnsp7">About Betfair</a></li> <li><a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home">Help & Learning</a></li> <li><a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer_mid__links"> <h3>Pick language</h3> <ul> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Global</a></li> <li><a href="https://apuestas.betfair.es">Español</a></li> <li><a href="https://scommesseonline.betfair.it/">Italia</a></li> <li><a href="https://apostas.betfair.com/">Português</a></li> <li><a href="/dk/">Danmark</a></li> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/se/">Sverige</a></li> <li><a href="https://pariuri.betfair.ro" http: pariuri.betfair.com />România</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </footer> <div class="footer_lower"> <div class="footer_lower__text"> <p>For any queries relating to Betting.Betfair, e-mail <a href="mailto:Copy@betfair.com">Copy@betfair.com</a>. For any other Betfair-related queries, head to <a href="https://support.betfair.com/app/home" target="_blank">customer support</a></p> <p>© Betfair 2007–2022</p> </div> </div> </footer> <nav id="floating_nav"> <ul><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football//"><strong>Latest</strong> Football</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/"><strong>Latest</strong> Horse Racing</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/"><strong>Latest</strong> Golf</a></li><li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/"><strong>Latest</strong> Cricket</a></li></ul> </nav> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> /* $(document).ready(function(){ let slidesToKeep = ['.fri']; $('.festival_page_carousel--races').slick('slickFilter', String(slidesToKeep)); });*/ </script> <script defer src="https://static.cloudflareinsights.com/beacon.min.js/v652eace1692a40cfa3763df669d7439c1639079717194" integrity="sha512-Gi7xpJR8tSkrpF7aordPZQlW2DLtzUlZcumS8dMQjwDHEnw9I7ZLyiOj/6tZStRBGtGgN6ceN6cMH8z7etPGlw==" data-cf-beacon='{"rayId":"70df06433e598027","token":"d048f65d27954a24aa6b1d7d2ddcb256","version":"2021.12.0","si":100}' crossorigin="anonymous"></script> </body> </html>