Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin says Bernardo has lots going for him at Doncaster

As I wrote in Tuesday's ante-post column, I narrowed down Doncaster's 7f handicap at 13:25 to three at the five-day stage - last year's winner Tomfre has a clear favourite's chance to my eye, but fellow course winner Hafeet Alain and Bernardo O'Reilly had fair appeal at double-figures odds, too - and I have to be led by the price.

Bernardo O'Reilly was generally 12s and a top price of 14/1 on Tuesday, so to say that I was surprised when the first firm up after Thursday's declarations made him a 28s poke would be something of an understatement.

There was zero shock when he was half that price not long afterwards, but he remains the bet in the race for me.

Bernardo has lots of ticks in right boxes

Now, I know that he hasn't won for a while, he can be a bit tricky, he is 1lb out of the handicap, in a race that has held up remarkably well number-wise from the five day stage, and I'd prefer it if they had gone back to claiming off him.

But he does have a lot going for him, trust me.

And not least because he probably should have been coming here under a 4lb penalty for winning over 7f at Newmarket last Saturday.

He was travelling kindly for Martin Dwyer throughout there but the jockey was content to sit and wait off the pace towards the centre of the track, a tactic which backfired as he then met trouble in running at a crucial stage, and he was harassed by Le Reveur on his outside, before he managed to get clear racing daylight in the closing stages.

He was only 1 ½ lengths adrift at the line, easily shaping like the best horse in the race. Opportunity missed.

No. 16 (14) Bernardo O'reilly SBK 9/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Martin Dwyer

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 86

You can see from his last five outings that he comes here in fine fettle, without enjoying the best luck on occasions - he hasn't been beaten more than 2 ½ lengths on any of those starts, and that includes a 22-runner Ayr Bronze Cup - and I can see him pouncing late off a fast pace in here (I counted around six possible forward-goers), for all his best form to date has admittedly come over 6f.

But that Newmarket run came over this trip, the soft ground here is no issue and his last win came off a 1lb higher mark at this very track in September 2020 in a very good time.

Back him at 15.014/1 or bigger. 12/1+ would be fine.

I may play the other two horses I have mentioned small, win-only, too, but he is my sole tip in the race.

Lynn too short but choosing an alternative is tough

While I was writing my ante-post piece on Tuesday morning, there was a sudden move for King's Lynn in the market for the 6f Listed race at 14:05 and he was cut from a top-price of 7/1 to a best of 7/2 within an hour.

I am not sure who was responsible for that, but he is surely too short here at around 3s.

I know he has a very likeable profile but he has to give 3lb to these courtesy of his Listed win at Haydock in May and he isn't even the best in at the weights. That official tag goes to Bielsa by 1lb, and adjusted ratings have Kings Lynn as the same horse as Ainsdale and Rhythm Master.

The last-named pair are very interesting with their first-time headgear, even if the strike rates of the trainers when using this option is a touch underwhelming.

I was toying with Ainsdale and Makanah but I came to the conclusion that this was a tough race to sort out, with the William Haggas' lightly-raced, 83-rated floater Tarhib a fascinating contender down the bottom, though she has been priced up like a filly with a lot more substantial form in the book than she can currently boast.

Storm and Wind set to hit Doncaster

I don't like playing at or near the top of the markets in competitive big-field handicaps but I struggled to get away from the first two in the weights, Global Storm and Calling The Wind, in the 1m4f November Handicap at 14:40.

Back Global Storm at 14.013/1 or bigger on the Exchange and Calling The Wind at 8/1 each-way, six places, with the Betfair Sportsbook.

I am a sucker for a good headgear stat and Charlie Appleby has a phenomenally good strike rate of 27 from 94 with initial cheekpieces since 2016. So that, combined with him snaffling up the in-demand 5lb claimer Adam Farragher, led me right to Global Storm.

He paid for some excellent handicap efforts in the summer by going up 11lb in the weights and he has struggled a touch on his last two starts, but you can see why Appleby is trying pieces after the Haydock run last time - he needs to travel more kindly than that here - and I very much like him returning to soft ground too, a surface that he has a good record on, and an action that suggests it will always suit.

I will play him win-only as he does have blow-out potential.

Calling The Wind's chance is a touch more obvious, in that he has no need for headgear, as he glides through his races and you simply feel he ran into a pair of very well-handicapped horses when third in the Cesarewitch last time.

I am not worried at all by him stepping back down to 1m4f as there should be plenty of pace on here, and he probably should have won over this trip at Newbury two starts ago. He is 3lb higher here but I reckon this test promises to really suit and it is easy to see Jamie Spencer coming there with a double handful 2f out.

And hopefully finding.

Either way, I struggle to see him not finishing in the top six.

It'll be no Act Of God if Irish raider prevails

I better keep this column a bit punchier from hereon in, as I have already written far too much considering I still have seven races to take in from Aintree and Wincanton.

Off to Liverpool then where I initially liked South Terrace most in the Pertemps qualifier at 13:08, as he looked improved and mightily determined when a switch of tactics saw him make all at Uttoxeter last time out back in June.

The break since was planned - his trainer said so in the immediate aftermath of the race - but he is 6lb higher here and I counted six horses against him that have gone forward in recent starts. So while the 5/1 about him is fair, I could just about resist, especially as the stable could be in a bit better nick too, even if his Game Socks ran well enough at Ludlow on Thursday.

I was going to leave the race alone but I gave all the runners another spin through, and I am hopefully glad I did as I nearly missed Act Of God's claims.

No. 3 Act Of God SBK 6/1 EXC 6 Trainer: E. J. O'Grady, Ireland

Jockey: Phillip Enright

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 138

The UK handicapper hasn't as, playing god himself, he has spanked on 7lb to the selections's Irish mark. Pretty disgraceful on the face of it, considering he was beaten nearly 8 lengths off his Irish perch on his last hurdles start in September, but let's hope he hasn't been harsh enough.

The last time we saw the horse he was winning a 1m6f Flat handicap at Gowran on heavy and I reckon he is set to shine over an extended 3m here over hurdles, the longest trip he has gone over.

Everything about this horse shouts stayer at you, his run-style as well as his 3m4f-winning half-brother Amateur, and he is a bet at 7.06/1 or bigger in a race in which plenty are hard to fancy.

No bet in Grand Sefton or Betway Hurdle

The Grand Sefton at 14:15 provides the jumping spectacle of the weekend but it isn't the best betting vehicle to these mince pies.

I love it when trainers don't mention obvious horses in trainer interviews - the old cynic in me always thinks the owners have told the trainer to say nowt - so it may be a positive that Jamie Snowden (who also has an interesting runner in Thomas Macdonagh in here) didn't mention the 2019 winner Hogan's Height in a recent Racing Post stable tour.

But, in truth, my short list comprised of over half the field - Senior Citizen would be my idea of the favourite, especially if it does dry out a bit - but I'll just watch this lot pop round without a punt.

Summerville Boy could be set to get a solo in front in the Betway Hurdle at 15:20, and, if so, he could easily follow up his success in the race last season.

He has won first time out for the past two seasons and is just about the pick of the weights here on adjusted ratings but the form of the yard would have to worry you. Tom George has only had one winner from October onwards and some of his horses have been badly underperforming.

With that in mind, I'll pass.

A flier on Belle and I'm happy to stick with Pinceau

I will also do the same for Wincanton's Grade 2 six-runner novices' chase at 13:50, and the seven-runner Elite Hurdle at 15:35. I am sure plenty will happily double up on Bravemansgame and Sceau Royal, but those bets are not for me.

At the time of writing, I have no idea how much water Wincanton have put on since Wednesday - the BHA should really insist this be made public - but the more they have thrown on is in favour of Belle De Meneche and I am going to take a small-stakes flier on her at 15.014/1 or bigger in the 14:25.

I say flier as her stamina is unknown over this extended 2m5f and her trainer may pull her out when he walks the track on Saturday, as his mare's best performances have come on soft and heavy ground, including a course defeat of today's rival Rose Of Arcadia over 1m7f+.

But if she does run at least the ground won't put the emphasis too much on stamina and I think she is the best handicapped horse in this race off 119 on her second to Allavina over an extended 2m1f in the heavy at Fontwell last season.

She was beaten only a length giving the winner 6lb there, sticking on dourly in sapping conditions, and the winner is now rated 135 after winning two of her next three (the defeat coming at Cheltenham).

Couple that with a wind op and the fact that she could get her own way out in front here - there are two other pace rivals but they are only occasional forward-goers - and she is worth chancing for a stable that won this race in 2015. She is a win-only bet and I fear Perfect Myth the most.

I put up Coup de Pinceau at 20/1 each-way, four places, on Tuesday and I am content with that position without the need to press up in the Badger Beer at 15:00.

But if you are new to the party then he is a fair 20/1+ win-only on the exchange as his track form and handicap mark, allied to a good recent third here, mark him down as a player.

He is now 1lb lower than when dotting up by 12 lengths at Taunton back in March and he shaped well when third to Irish Prophecy here last time on his first start for Ralph Smith (small outfit but had a winner here last month), albeit again doing his best work late on over a slightly longer trip than this.

He could find things happening too quickly here, even over 3m1f - though some of his best efforts have actually come over 3m on good ground - but if he can stay in touch for the first part of the race then he has a much better chance than his price suggests.

I can see Cap du Nord and Cobra De Mai going well too off fair marks, but the juice has been squeezed out of their prices.

Good luck.

