Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Sandown abandonment has let us Off The Hook

The only good thing about Sandown's Imperial Cup meeting biting the dust on Friday morning was that I got my money back on Oakley - I really must stop tipping non-runners in my ante-post columns - as there is little doubt that the ITV fare is now pretty threadbare.

It was already a bit of turn-off with three scheduled races from Wolverhampton - maybe more of those in a bit - but at least a trio of contests from Ayr have been drafted in, even though two of those have only six runners.

Anyway, we are where we are, so let's see what we have got to play with.

Four reasons to back fairly treated Lad

I narrowed down Ayr's opener at 13:55 to Drumconnor Lad and Clan Legend (though Roxboro Road is dangerous on his first start for Ben Haslam), with preference for the former.

On the face of it, he faces a stiff tasks here, racing off a 9lb higher mark than when winning by ½ length at Leopardstown on Boxing Day - I couldn't find what the Irish handicapper raised him after that victory - but there are grounds for thinking he remains fairly treated.

Firstly, I thought he won a little snugly there, and there were 9 lengths back to the third.

Secondly, the form of the race has worked out pretty well. Admittedly, he didn't finish the race, but the runner-up Batcio was in front and looked to be still be going well enough when falling two out in a valuable handicap at the same track at the Dublin Racing Festival next time out. And the third won at Naas on his following start.

Thirdly, he has been rated higher than his current mark of 135 in the past. He was on 136 after winning at Down Royal in 2018.

Fourthly, a test of stamina over this 2m110yd trip is what he wants. He has won over 2m4f (and is a winning pointer), so the current soft ground will be very much in his favour. Indeed, the fact that there is plenty more rain forecast at the course from Friday afternoon into Saturday is a big plus too, as he has plenty of form on heavy.

I can't remember the last time I tipped a horse at this sort of price, but he warrants an interest at [3.7] or bigger on a quiet Saturday.

Hook can do some damage in winnable handicap

Off The Hook could also be worth a small tickle at [5.8] or bigger in the 2m5f91yd mares' handicap hurdle at 14:30.

Nick Alexander took this prize in 2015 and he has his string in great nick coming into the race this year, as his last two runners have obliged and he is three from eight since February 26.

Off The Hook doesn't come in here in top order herself, it must be said, but she has at least dropped 6lb this season now and I like the angle of her stepping down in trip again.

Her best career effort came on heavy ground over 2m3f in a Listed hurdle at Haydock in December 2018 and she finished a good fourth in the Newbury mares' final off an 8lb higher mark than this in March.

If the first-time cheek pieces also bring about improvement (thought the trainer is 0 from 5 in recent seasons with this headgear switch), then she is definitely handicapped to do some damage in a winnable handicap on a track on which she has won and run some good races in defeat.

Not much appeals elsewhere so let's wait for Cheltenham

The other ITV race at Ayr is the six-runner 2m4f110yd handicap hurdle at 15:05 but nothing appeals as a bet there at all.

Wolverhampton presents far bigger fields and more competitive racing than Ayr, but I really struggled to build up much enthusiasm for the three terrestrial contests, and I am never one to force a bet.

Even looking at all-weather racing four days before Cheltenham made me feel a little dirty.

I did have a fair gander at the races though, and El Hombre interested me a bit at 12/1+ in the 6f handicap at 14:10 as I could see him finishing off well from his wide draw to take advantage of a falling handicap mark on a track where he probably recorded his best career effort.

But I won't be having a bet myself, so I have to pass.

In the other ITV races either side of that contest, Kasbaan in the opener and Hubub in the 7f Listed affair would be my nominal selections if you wanted a bet, but that's your call and not mine!

Back on Monday for my extensive thoughts on the first day of Cheltenham.

Hopefully, anyway!

