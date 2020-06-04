Friday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin with three to play at Newmarket

ITV4 racing returns on Friday with four races and Group 1 action from Newmarket, but it is no surprise at all that I consider the handicap at 13:50 to be the best punting medium of the terrestrial quartet.

And not least the fact that the Betfair Sportsbook are somehow offering fives places in the 12-runner contest.

There is generous, and then there is that. My old mucker Neil Channing will need to go for a lie down when he clocks this.

The first firm to price the race up on Tuesday made Swindler the clear favourite, and I don't think many people would argue with that assessment.

He was gelded after his juvenile campaign but that didn't stop him being an awkward sort on occasions last year, notably when playing up before his final start at Ascot.

However, once racing, he produced a very polished and taking performance to win easily, albeit by a small margin, and a 6lb rise is probably manageable for a horse of his profile.

He is definitely the one to beat -and his punters can take further heart from the fact he was beaten just a nose on his debut, and won on his reappearance last season, so he clearly can excel when fresh - but I am inclined to look elsewhere, as I normally do when confronted by a favourite.

Actually, with the Sportsbook offering five places, you can probably make a case for backing them all!

Dazzling Dan at 9/2 and Open Wide at 9/1 each-way are my two against the field. Of course, this is a sprint handicap and you can make a case of sorts for all of the dozen in here, but that pair look particularly solid.

I suppose you could say it is very worrying that Dazzling Dan's trainer Pam Sly has had just four runners since October - and just the one this year in March - but she has a good record when bringing back horses after a lay-off and her sprinter came to hand very early last year.

He was beaten only a head on his return at Doncaster last April before winning over course and distance, and he continued to progress throughout the season.

The problem is that he is on a mark of 103 now - though he has been eased 1lb since his last run and he seems to love his local visits to Newmarket (form figures of 2311 on both tracks, beating 47 of his 50 rivals at HQ) - and there could be others with more improvement in them.

However, he is a youthful four-year-old and has raced only 11 times, which is nothing for a sprinter, so he could easily have much better days ahead.

And another point worth bearing in mind is that there is a distinct lack of pace in here - which could count against the favourite if that comes to pass - so it may be that Dazzling Dan goes on.

Recon Mission made all at York last June, so he is the most likely front-runner, and hopefully there will be a decent tempo here, as Open Wide, like most of these, likes a target to aim at, too.

He is similar to Dazzling Dan in that his consistency does him few favours with the handicapper, and he is on a career-high mark, but he is another who looks as solid as it gets, with those five places in mind.

The booking of Ryan Moore is interesting - you can read Moore's thoughts on the horse here - in that he has only ridden the horse once before, when they were beaten two necks at Windsor in 2018, and that has to be taken as a positive.

The horse has only raced at this track once before, when third first time up over 5f last season - he was only beaten ½ length on his reappearance in 2018, too - and that was particularly noteworthy as 6f is more his trip, as he underlined again with his second in the Stewards' Cup in the summer.

If he gets the breaks from his midfield draw, then I will be much the poorer if he isn't the first five.

Abernant a tough puzzle to solve

Brando won the Abernant at 14:25 in 2017 and 2018 and this race is his to lose again if you believe the official ratings.

He is 7lb and more clear of his rivals and the obvious winner here on his Group 1 exploits but he was beaten off levels against Keystroke in this contest last year, so the 8yo could prove vulnerable again.

Indeed, there is some chat that his stablemate, 2018 Gimcrack winner Emaraaty Ana, 11/1 in places on Tuesday, is just as fancied for his return - though he could be taken on for the lead by Breathtaking Look and Green Power - and you have to respect fellow four-year-old Oxted, who steps up in class after winning the Portland off a mark of 105 in September.

I like the look of Oxted most, but the market hasn't missed him and I can't see much of an angle into the race, to be honest.

A value play against Sangarius

The percentage call is probably to take on favourite Sangarius in the Paradise Stakes at 15:00.

He looked for the whole world like a Group 1 horse in waiting when sprinting away to win the Hampton Court Stakes in June, but we haven't seen him since - he missed an intended start at York the following month, so he must have had a fairly serious issue - and he may not have his ideal conditions here, either.

Sure, his stable appear in great form after lockdown and the horse, unpenalized for his Group success, could be a league above these, but that Ascot win came over 1m2f on soft ground, and there has to be a doubt whether a mile on quick ground is ideal on his return after nearly a year off.

So I think he could make the market at around 13/8, and I am going to take a flier with Vale Of Kent at 22/1 each-way with the Sportsbook.

He could well be taken on the lead by a couple here, not least his stablemate Marie's Diamond, and could be best over 7f, but he has far better form claims than 22/1 suggests.

It could just be a bit of snobbery as he competes in handicaps, but a mark of 108 is only 5lb shy of the top-rated favourite, and he may be hard to catch if getting on the front end without too much hassle thereafter.



Hopefully it will be shades of the stable's Communique here in the Jockey Club Stakes last season. "Made all" will do for me.

He won on his debut and finished an excellent seventh in the Hunt Cup on his return last season (a performance that can be marked up considering he didn't get to the front, and maybe he had issues beforehand to be making his seasonal bow there), so he clearly can go well when fresh.

And while I said he may be better at 7f, you can actually make a strong case that his best efforts have come over this mile, notably his head second in the valuable Clipper Logistics Handicap effort off a mark of 104 at York last summer.

If he doesn't get harried for the lead, then I think he could massively outrun his odds. No way would I have him as the outsider of this field.

Coronation Cup devilishly difficult

The big race of the day is obviously the Coronation Cup at 15:35 and it wouldn't surprise me if the 6/4 favourite Ghaiyyath kicked on from the start and his jockey never saw another horse. His win in Germany really was a high-class effort.

No. 6 (1) Ghaiyyath (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: - Form: 1/1310-1

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 20/02/20 Meydan 1/6 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 5lbs William Buick 1.5 06/10/19 Longchamp 10/12 Flat 1m 3f 205y Gd/sft 9st 5lbs William Buick 11.3 01/09/19 Baden-Baden 1/9 Flat 1m 3f 205y Good 9st 6lbs William Buick - 28/04/19 Longchamp 3/5 Flat 1m 2f 97y Good 9st 2lbs William Buick - 07/04/19 Longchamp 1/6 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 0lbs William Buick - 22/09/18 Longchamp 1/7 Flat 1m 1f 207y Good 9st 2lbs William Buick - 14/10/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/8 Flat 1m Gd/frm H 9st 1lbs William Buick 4.17 28/09/17 Newmarket (Rowley) 1/16 Flat 1m Good H 9st 0lbs James Doyle 2.62 15/09/17 Doncaster 3/10 Flat 1m Good 9st 0lbs James Doyle 2.38

But he clearly can disappoint and it just has the look of a really trappy heat.

Stradivarius could be a touch overpriced at 7/2 given that his staying form is stronger than all bar the favourite's, and you would struggle to view Anthony Van Dyck and Broome as potential top-notchers given the plateauing level of their three-year-old form.

I can't get overexcited by anything in the race - maybe the most solid proposition is last year's winner Defoe .

I did have a look at the 1m4f handicap, on RTV, later on in the card and toyed with dutching Chesterfield and Grandee at around 16/1 each - and I may throw a couple of quid at the pair personally - but I decided to stick with the three ITV plays.

A last little look at Lingers

I will be honest with you. I thought that was me done for the Friday tipping, but then I clocked that Lingfield was on the box, too!

As it happens, after a late but thorough look, the three ITV4 races at Leafy Lingers don't do a great deal for me.

The 3yo handicap looks exceptionally hard to call, while the Classic trials have a very underwhelming feel to them without any Ballydoyle runners.

So I'll stick to Newmarket. Good luck.