Irish St Leger: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Irish St Leger

16:40 Curragh, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Aircraft Carrier (Luke COmer/ Gary Carroll)

On a long losing run but he looks out of his depth here and is unlikely to feature.

2. Amhrann Na Bhfiann (Aidan O'Brien/ Colin Keane)

Smart colt who posted his best effort when landing the Curragh Cup over course and distance in June. Well beaten behind Twilight Payment in the Irish St Leger Trial over this course and distance last month, however, and is hard to fancy.

3. Barbados (Jessica Harrington/ Shane Foley)

On a long losing run that stretches back to 2019 and comprises 15 starts. Shaped quite well when runner-up in a minor event at Killarney last month, but he was still below his best and doesn't make much appeal in this company.

4. Baron Samedi (Joseph O'Brien/ Dylan Browne McMonagle)

Smart gelding who completed a remarkable seven-timer in a Group 2 at Belmont in June. Finished a good fifth in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at Saint-Cloud over a mile and a half in July and doesn't look out of place in this.

5. Emperor of The Sun (Donnacha O'Brien/ Gavin Ryan)

Gained a deserved second success, and a first at listed level, at Leopardstown in May. Not disgraced in good company since and another bold showing is on the cards.

6. Master of Reality (Joseph O'Brien/ Shane Crosse)

Smart gelding who got right back on track when making all in a listed race at Down Royal in July but is a touch short of the standard required for this.

7. Sonnyboyliston (Johnny Murtagh/ Ben Coen)

Likeable type who took his form to a new level when just getting up in the Ebor at York last month. May be even more to come, so he has excellent claims on his first try at this level.

No. 7 (12) Sonnyboyliston (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ben Martin Coen

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: -

8. Twilight Payment (Joseph O'Brien/ Declan McDonogh)

Melbourne Cup hero who got his career right back on track when landing the trial for this over course and distance a month ago. Looks sure to put up another solid showing.

9. Barrington Court (Jessica Harrington/ Billy Lee)

Useful hurdler who thrived when switched to the Flat last summer, signing off with two listed wins at Naas over a mile and a half. A creditable fourth behind Twilight Payment in the Irish St Leger Trial last month, but she has a bit to find.

10. Passion (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Smart winner over a mile and three-quarters last season but looked rusty after eight months off when third in the Curragh Cup over course and distance in June. She should step forward now and the booking of Ryan Moore catches the eye.

11. Search For A Song (Dermot Weld/ Oisin Orr)

Very smart mare who landed this for the second time last year and, while not quite in top form on either start this term, she had an excuse last time. Sure to have been primed for this.

No. 11 (1) Search For A Song (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: Oisin James Orr

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

12. Carlisle Bay (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)

Disappointed when a well-beaten last of six in the listed Derby Trial on his return at Lingfield in May. Has a lot on his plate here.

13. King of The Castle (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Useful colt who won a maiden at Limerick in July. Good sixth in the Melrose last month but is up against it in this grade.

14. Seattle Creek (Luke Comer/ Chris Hayes)

Once-raced maiden who was fourth on debut at Leopardstown in May. This is a huge step up in class.