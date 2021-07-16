- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: W. M. Lordan
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: -
Irish Oaks: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.
"...she can end a bit of a barren spell (relatively speaking) in this race for Aidan O'Brien..."
Timeform on Snowfall
Irish Oaks
15:25 Curragh, Saturday
Live on ITV
1. Ahandfulofsummers (Fozzy Stack/Chris Hayes)
Remains a maiden after seven starts and surely out of her depth here.
2. Divinely (Aidan O'Brien/Wayne Lordan)
Course Group 3 winner at two. Good two-and-three-quarter-lengths fourth (Nicest narrowly ahead in third) to Loving Dream in Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot but she was well behind Snowfall when third in Oaks prior to that.
3. La Joconde (Aidan O'Brien/Emmet McNamara)
Fairly useful filly. Didn't need to be at best when winning seven-runner maiden (30/100) at Roscommon (10.2f, good to soft) 18 days ago, digging deep. Hard to see her being good enough here.
4. Mariesque (Joseph O'Brien/Shane Crosse)
Off the mark at Gowran in June. 12/1, four-and-three-quarter-lengths fifth of 10 to Willow in listed race at Naas (10f, good) 24 days ago. Open to further progress after only three starts.
5. Nicest (Donnacha O'Brien/Gavin Ryan)
Made winning debut at Leopardstown at two and has taken her form to new level this year, two-and-a-half-lengths third of 13 to Loving Dream in Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot (1½m) last month. Dam won this race.
6. Party House (Ger Lyons/Colin Keane)
Debut winner. Better form in defeat since at listed level since but she was six lengths behind Willow when sixth at Naas latest. Can't make a case for.
7. Snowfall (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)
Massive improver for a step up to middle-distances, winning the Oaks at Epsom (soft) by a remarkable 16 lengths. Likely to face a quicker surface now but still can't be opposed.
8. Willow (Aidan O'Brien/Seamie Heffernan)
Useful filly. Well-beaten last of 14 behind Snowfall in Oaks but bounced back with a 1¼m Naas listed win 24 days ago. Place claims.
Timeform Analyst's Verdict
It's impossible to oppose Snowfall given the manner of her success at Epsom and she can end a bit of a barren spell (relatively speaking) in this race for Aidan O'Brien. Ribblesdale third/fourth Nicest and Divinely can battle it out for minor honours with last month's Naas listed scorer Willow.
1. Snowfall
2. Nicest
3. Divinely
Curragh 17th Jul (1m4f Grp 1)Show Hide
Saturday 17 July, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Snowfall
|Nicest
|Divinely
|Willow
|La Joconde
|Mariesque
|Party House
|Ahandfulofsummers
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today