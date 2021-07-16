Irish Oaks: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Irish Oaks

15:25 Curragh, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Ahandfulofsummers (Fozzy Stack/Chris Hayes)

Remains a maiden after seven starts and surely out of her depth here.

2. Divinely (Aidan O'Brien/Wayne Lordan)

Course Group 3 winner at two. Good two-and-three-quarter-lengths fourth (Nicest narrowly ahead in third) to Loving Dream in Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot but she was well behind Snowfall when third in Oaks prior to that.

No. 2 (6) Divinely (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: W. M. Lordan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

3. La Joconde (Aidan O'Brien/Emmet McNamara)

Fairly useful filly. Didn't need to be at best when winning seven-runner maiden (30/100) at Roscommon (10.2f, good to soft) 18 days ago, digging deep. Hard to see her being good enough here.

4. Mariesque (Joseph O'Brien/Shane Crosse)

Off the mark at Gowran in June. 12/1, four-and-three-quarter-lengths fifth of 10 to Willow in listed race at Naas (10f, good) 24 days ago. Open to further progress after only three starts.

5. Nicest (Donnacha O'Brien/Gavin Ryan)

Made winning debut at Leopardstown at two and has taken her form to new level this year, two-and-a-half-lengths third of 13 to Loving Dream in Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot (1½m) last month. Dam won this race.

No. 5 (3) Nicest (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

6. Party House (Ger Lyons/Colin Keane)

Debut winner. Better form in defeat since at listed level since but she was six lengths behind Willow when sixth at Naas latest. Can't make a case for.

7. Snowfall (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Massive improver for a step up to middle-distances, winning the Oaks at Epsom (soft) by a remarkable 16 lengths. Likely to face a quicker surface now but still can't be opposed.

No. 7 (1) Snowfall (Jpn) SBK 2/7 EXC 1.29 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

8. Willow (Aidan O'Brien/Seamie Heffernan)

Useful filly. Well-beaten last of 14 behind Snowfall in Oaks but bounced back with a 1¼m Naas listed win 24 days ago. Place claims.

