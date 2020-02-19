Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Wednesday 19 February

Foxy Jacks - 14:10 Punchestown

Foxy Jacks has been knocking on the door recently with a couple of solid runner-up efforts, just unlucky to bump into the potentially smart The Big Getaway at Naas last month. He won't have to progress much more to get his head in front and can do so at the expense of Willie Mullins' Lucky One, who may possibly need the run after such a lengthy absence. Any market support for newcomer Eklat de Rire could also prove significant.

Goaheadwiththeplan - 14:40 Punchestown

Goaheadwiththeplan looks the way to go here as he ran to a fair level when fourth at Navan in a good-looking maiden on his hurdling debut and looks sure to build on that promising initial effort. That performance sets the standard in this line-up and he holds leading claims. All About Joe very much caught the eye when a considerately-handled debut fifth at Fairyhouse so rates a big threat, while both The Broghie Man and Somptueux are highly respected too.

Moll Dote - 16:20 Punchestown

Moll Dote made a promising start for her new yard when fourth (having been poorly placed) at Gowran almost 3 months ago and, having been given time to recover she could belatedly shed her maiden tag if able to build on it. The consistent Mlily is likely to be thereabouts and Stoughan Cross is too well handicapped to ignore back over hurdles with Oakley Brown taking 7 lb off.