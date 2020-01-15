To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Wednesday 15 January

Punchestown hurdle
Punchestown stages the Irish action on Wednesday
Timeform identify the best three bets at Punchestown on Wednesday...

"She looked better the further she went on her last outing..."

Timeform on Domitian

Oak Park - 12:30 Punchestown

Oak Park was a fairly useful performer on the Flat in France prior to making his switch to Gordon Elliott's yard, and shaped well behind a well gambled-on stable-companion on his hurdle/yard debut over this course and distance last month. He stayed on straight without being unduly punished in what wasn't a bad juvenile event, and looks the one to side with for a stable currently in top form.

Domitian - 14:00 Punchestown

A fair winner in bumpers, Domitian ran below that level on her hurdling debut, but stepped back up with a very good third in a novice at Thurles a couple of months ago. She looked better the further she went that day and that form reads very well in the context of this race. She is open to improvement and can get the better of Et Dite, who is likely to pose the biggest threat.

Marshalled - 14:35 Punchestown

Marshalled was well held in a trio of maidens, but left those efforts well behind on his first foray into handicap company. He was somewhat fortunate to come out on top with the long-time leader departing at the second last, before he jumped more fluently than the runner-up to steal a march at the final flight. For all that things went his way last time out, he remains completely unexposed and should have more to offer now stepping back up in trip, so he gets the vote to build on that first win and go in again here.

