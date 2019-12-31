Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Tuesday 31 December

Early Doors - 12:05 Punchestown

Early Doors showed smart form over hurdles, notably winning the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last season, and he shaped with some promise on his chasing debut at Galway in August. He wasn't always fluent and an untidy jump at the last put him on the back foot. He kept on well from the home turn but was unable to reel in a rival who had first run. He is entitled to improve for that initial experience and looks the one to beat.

Salsaretta - 12:40 Punchestown

Salsaretta wasn't foot perfect on her chasing debut here last month but she was a ready winner and that was a career-best effort from the highly-tried six-year-old. That form is just about the best on offer here and, having raced only once over fences, she could yet do better in this sphere. Demi Plie looks the main danger on the back of victory at Fairyhouse, but Salsaretta might have too much speed.

Burlesque Queen - 14:15 Punchestown

Burlesque Queen has been in excellent form of late, winning twice and finishing placed twice from her last four starts. Her latest effort, when finishing runner-up over this course and distance, was her best effort yet and she arguably would have won were it not for a late mistake. That form has been franked by the winner going on to land a competitive handicap hurdle at Leopardstown's Christmas Festival, and Burlesque Queen remains one to be interested in.