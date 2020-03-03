To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Tuesday 3 March

Racing in Ireland
There is jumps racing from Navan on Tuesday
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Navan on Tuesday...

" He is in top form at the minute..."

Timeform on Even Flight

Even Flight - 14:40 Navan

Even Flight showed improved form on his handicap debut when seeing out the markedly longer trip well enough, despite doing plenty through the early stages. Fourth on that occasion, he went one better last time back down to today's trip, going with enthusiasm and doing the best of those that raced up with the pace. He is in top form at the minute and, with the shape of this race possibly playing more to his strengths, he may well be able to get off the mark.

I'm A Gamechanger - 15:40 Navan

I'm A Gamechanger turned in arguably the best performance of his career when runner-up in the Klairon Davis Novices' Chase at this course in December, though he still managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory. Looming up three from home he took over the lead before the next, but a sloppy piece of jumping two out, along with a lack of concentration approaching the last, saw him headed by the smart Tornado Flyer. He will be looking to make amends for that effort and this looks a good opportunity for him to do just that.

Conright Boy - 16:10 Navan

After struggling over hurdles at Fairyhouse, Conright Boy wasted no time getting back to form when second back over fences at Gowran Park last month, finding only a progressive sort too good but pulling clear of the remainder. That was the third consecutive time he had finished runner-up over fences and, with his mark here still looking a lenient one, another bold showing is expected.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

