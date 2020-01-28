Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 January

Belfast Banter - 13:20 Down Royal

Second on his hurdling debut at Navan, Belfast Banter was in the process of showing improved form when falling two out at Cork last time, around three lengths up at the time and looking likely to have won. He certainly showed enough to suggest a race of this nature is well within his grasp, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to gain compensation. Port Stantley and Fortune Street can emerge as the chief threats.

Fakir - 13:50 Down Royal

Fakir proved better than ever to get off the mark on his most recent outing at Limerick, leading before the last and keeping going well to land the spoils by a length. The longer trip here shouldn't be an issue given his strength at the finish and his scope for further improvement just about shades him the vote under the excellent Oakley Brown, whose 7 lb claim could prove invaluable in a tricky heat where the top eight are covered by only 3 lb on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Millen To One and Carrigmoorna Pine look best of the rest.

An Droichead Gorm - 15:20 Down Royal

An Droichead Gorm produced his best effort over fences to date when third over C&D last time, going down by less than four lengths and leaving the impression he is finally getting his act together in this sphere. There are certainly races to be won with him if building on that, and the drop in grade here looks to present him with an excellent opportunity to belatedly open his account. Kilderry Prince and Misty Adage are others who might have a say in proceedings.

