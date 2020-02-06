Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Thursday 6 February

Arvico Bleu - 13:15 Thurles

Arvico Bleu was still in front and in with a shout of landing this race last year when falling at the last, and shaped as if as good as ever when going off too hard on his reappearance at Fairyhouse last month. He is proving a frustrating sort for Henry de Bromhead, but he clearly has ability and this looks to be a good opportunity for him to belatedly open his account over fences.

Whatsnotoknow - 14:15 Thurles

After initially failing to build on a promising hurdle debut, Whatsnotoknow produced his best effort to date when second at this venue last month, pulling well clear of the rest of the field with a promising rival. That form sets the standard in this contest and he is taken to get off the mark in this sphere.

The Bosses Oscar - 14:45 Thurles

After landing the odds on his sole start in bumpers, The Bosses Oscar shaped really well on hurdling debut, and may have given the winner a bit more to think about had he been able to make his effort earlier. He wasted no time in getting back to winning ways however, confirming the promise of his previous run with a dominant display at Leopardstown last time, proving value for extra atop an ultimately clear-cut winning margin. He is a very useful novice in the making and this should be merely a stepping stone on his way to bigger and better things.