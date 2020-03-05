Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Thursday 5 March

Onlyhuman - 15:15 Thurles

Onlyhuman looks very interesting on a belated switch to hurdles. He is bordering on smart on the Flat, winning three times in handicaps for this yard last year, the latest from a mark of 96 at Tipperary in October. This doesn't look a strong race of its type, and granted Onlyhuman takes to jumping, he could prove hard to beat. Strange Notions sets a fair standard, while Kismet Hardy remains with potential returning from another long absence.

Eclire de Rire - 16:25 Thurles

Winning pointer Eclire de Rire made a positive start under Rules when runner-up to an above-average sort at Punchestown recently, making a couple of errors in the jumping department, but will likely have learnt plenty from that experience, and probably won't need to improve to go one better. West Cork Wildway's latest effort has proved strong form, so he's regarded as the main threat ahead of All About Joe, who should benefit from this step up in trip.

En Beton - 17:35 Thurles

Not a bumper that will take much winning, and En Beton has a big shout if building on his promising first run for Willie Mullins at Navan when returning from 20 months off. He left the impression he would come on for the run on that occasion, and can prove too strong for Curlew Hill, who has fair claims starting out for Gordon Elliott, while Oscar Thyne also can't be dismissed after a good run over hurdles.