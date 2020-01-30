Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Thursday 30 January

La Feline - 14:00 Limerick

La Feline showed much more than previously when runner-up in a maiden hurdle here last month, and with this longer trip likely in range, she's taken to go one place better with the distinct possibility of even better to come. Immortality shaped well in a big-field Punchestown bumper on her debut so should be up to making her presence felt in a race like this now hurdling, while Arbor Vitae is another to consider on the back of an improved effort last time.

Frere Fontaine - 14:35 Limerick

Frere Fontaine impressed with the manner in which he put the race to bed over this C&D last time, leading approaching the last and drawing clear in good style on the run-in. The cheekpieces worked well on that occasion and, with few miles on the clock, there's scope for a fair bit more improvement from him yet. He's preferred Fox Le Bel, who has shaped well on both handicap outings, while Whoyakodding can't be ignored given he's still potentially thrown-in on chasing form.

Politicise - 15:40 Limerick

Politicise is proving consistent over hurdles, pulling clear of the rest when just edged out at Punchestown two weeks ago, and an opening mark of 115 looks a fair one on that evidence. Cafe Con Leche and Nobel Joshua both remain open to progress and also need considering.