Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 5 January

Cash Back - 13:20 Naas

Willie Mullins holds a typically strong hand as he seeks a fourth win in this race since 2013, and, with very little to separate his pair on weight-adjusted ratings, it could be worth taking a chance on Cash Back at the current prices. This unexposed sort created a deep impression when making a successful chase debut at Navan in November and looks better suited to this trip than stablemate Tornado Flyer, who carries a penalty for his workmanlike success in a Grade 3 last month.

Everlastingpromise - 13:50 Naas

Everlastingpromise was impressive on his penultimate outing at Thurles and shaped better than the bare result when fourth at Navan last time, simply doing a bit too much too soon over a trip he has yet to prove that he stays. He certainly showed enough to suggest that he remains on a fair mark and is well worth another chance with further improvement on the cards now back at two miles. My Manekineko rates the biggest danger reverted to chasing, while Allardyce rates a solid place prospect.

Asterion Forlonge - 14:50 Naas

Asterion Forlonge was sent off at prohibitive odds and duly showed plenty of ability to win a Thurles bumper on his Rules debut in November, responding well to land the spoils by three quarters of a length. He appeals as the type to prove a different proposition now hurdling and should take plenty of beating in a novice where those with previous experience over timber set a lowly standard. Fellow bumper winner Pencilfulloflead is feared most of the remainder.

