Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 29 December

Stormy Ireland - 13:20 Leopardstown

Willie Mullins has won the last three renewals of this race and Stormy Ireland looks to provide him with sound claims of bringing up the four-timer here. She had several of today's rivals behind her when readily winning a listed event at Punchestown last time, proving at least as good as ever in doing so, and this looks an excellent opportunity for her to follow up with the longer trip holding no fears for her. Stablemate Eglantine du Seuil was returning from a break when third in that Punchestown heat and could be the one for the forecast spot.

Klassical Dream - 14:30 Leopardstown

Klassical Dream rocketed to the head of the ante-post market for the Champion Hurdle after ending his novice season with a hat-trick of Grade 1 wins, including a dominant victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Admittedly, he lost his unbeaten record for Willie Mullins when suffering a surprise defeat on his reappearance in the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown last month, but there were viable excuses on the day, simply proving too keen on his first start after an absence, and he remains one to be positive about with that outing behind him, particularly at a time when there are so few genuine Champion Hurdle prospects on the scene. Coeur Sublime and Darasso head the list of dangers.

Flooring Porter - 15:05 Leopardstown

Flooring Porter resumed his progress to make a successful handicap debut at Cork last time, asserting after the last to win by two and three quarter lengths (had bit in hand). That form sets the standard on weight-adjusted ratings here, even with a 13 lb higher mark taken into account, and his scope for further improvement identifies him as one to keep onside for the Gavin Cromwell yard that won this race 12 months ago. Millen To One, Cavalry Charge and Definite Plan are others who might have a say in proceedings.

