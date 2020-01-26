To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 26 January

Jumps racing
There is jumps racing from Naas on Sunday
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Naas on Sunday...

"...it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a winning start in handicaps..."

Timeform on The Gunner Murphy

Carefully Selected - 14:10 Naas

Willie Mullins has won two of the last four renewals of this race and looks to hold obvious claims of landing the spoils again with Carefully Selected. The eight-year-old has won both of his starts over fences to date, including a wide-margin success in this grade at Punchestown two weeks ago, and he is fancied to secure his qualification for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham by bringing up the hat-trick here, with the longer trip expected to see him in an even better light. Ronald Pump is the obvious danger in receipt of 6 lb from the selection.

Mister Eddman - 15:10 Naas

Mister Eddman resumed his progress to record a first win of the season at Punchestown last month, showing a good turn of foot at the end of a steadily-run race to get the verdict by a length and three quarters. Oliver McKiernan's charge has a 5 lb rise in the weights to contend with here, but he remains relatively lightly raced in this discipline making only his fifth start in handicaps today, and his scope for further progress identifies him as the one to beat. Morning Skye, Saint D'oroux and Dawson's Gate head up the dangers.

The Gunner Murphy - 15:40 Naas

The Gunner Murphy should have more to offer after three mildly encouraging starts over fences to date, with the shorter trip doing for him when well held at Fairyhouse last time. The return to further here will play more to his strengths, and, with an opening mark of 122 looking potentially lenient based on his hurdling exploits, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him make a winning start in handicaps. Caravation won a novice with ease last time and is open to improvement along with recent Leopardstown scorer Best Behaviour.

Recommended bets

Carefully Selected - 14:10 Naas
Mister Eddman - 15:10 Naas
The Gunner Murphy - 15:40 Naas

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

