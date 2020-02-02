Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 2 February

Easywork - 13:55 Leopardstown

Easywork looked an exciting prospect when following up his debut win in good style at Limerick last time, impressing with his slick jumping and quickly drawing clear after taking it up two out. That form is the best on offer in this line up, and, with further improvement on the cards, he is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride and can complete the hat-trick. The Willie Mullins-trained pair Mt Leinster and Asterion Forlonge could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

Gardens of Babylon - 14:30 Leopardstown

A useful novice last season, Gardens of Babylon has been operating a bit below that level in recent starts, but he has always appealed as one who will come into his own when tackling longer trips, making him of definite interest here on his first try at three miles. There is little doubt he will prove himself better than an official mark of 136 when everything falls right, and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to land a valuable pot before tackling some of the better staying events in the spring. Gran Geste, Silver Sheen and Treacysenniscorthy complete the shortlist in a competitive heat.

Kemboy - 15:30 Leopardstown

Kemboy is Timeform's joint-highest-rated staying chaser in training and deserves worth another chance to prove why here, having shaped as if needing the run when fourth in the Savills Chase on his reappearance over this C&D. There will be no excuses today and a repeat of the form he produced to record a hat-trick of Grade 1 wins last season will likely be good enough to see him back to winning ways, for all that Delta Work and Presenting Percy are both top-class chasers in their own right.

