To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Australian Open Tips

Super Bowl LIV Tips

Big Bash Tips

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 2 February

Horses jumping fence
The Dublin Racing Festival continues at Leopardstown on Sunday
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you their three best bets from the second day of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown...

"...the form he produced to record a hat-trick of Grade 1 wins last season will likely be good enough..."

Timeform on Kemboy

Easywork - 13:55 Leopardstown

Easywork looked an exciting prospect when following up his debut win in good style at Limerick last time, impressing with his slick jumping and quickly drawing clear after taking it up two out. That form is the best on offer in this line up, and, with further improvement on the cards, he is fancied to take the step up in grade in his stride and can complete the hat-trick. The Willie Mullins-trained pair Mt Leinster and Asterion Forlonge could be the ones to give the selection most to do.

Gardens of Babylon - 14:30 Leopardstown

A useful novice last season, Gardens of Babylon has been operating a bit below that level in recent starts, but he has always appealed as one who will come into his own when tackling longer trips, making him of definite interest here on his first try at three miles. There is little doubt he will prove himself better than an official mark of 136 when everything falls right, and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to land a valuable pot before tackling some of the better staying events in the spring. Gran Geste, Silver Sheen and Treacysenniscorthy complete the shortlist in a competitive heat.

Kemboy - 15:30 Leopardstown

Kemboy is Timeform's joint-highest-rated staying chaser in training and deserves worth another chance to prove why here, having shaped as if needing the run when fourth in the Savills Chase on his reappearance over this C&D. There will be no excuses today and a repeat of the form he produced to record a hat-trick of Grade 1 wins last season will likely be good enough to see him back to winning ways, for all that Delta Work and Presenting Percy are both top-class chasers in their own right.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Easywork - 13:55 Leopardstown
Gardens of Babylon - 14:30 Leopardstown
Kemboy - 15:30 Leopardstown

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Leop 2nd Feb (2m Grd1 Nov Hrd)

Sunday 2 February, 12.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Easywork
Mt Leinster
Blue Sari
Asterion Forlonge
Conflated
Jason The Militant
The Little Yank

Leop 2nd Feb (3m Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 2 February, 12.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cabaret Queen
Column Of Fire
Tout Est Permis
Treacysenniscorthy
Morosini
Gardens of Babylon
Gran Geste
Quartz Du Rheu
You Can Call Me Al
Braeside
The Jam Man
Snugsborough Benny
Stacks Mountain
Zola
Court Maid
Cuneo
High Sparrow
Defy De Mee
Great White Shark
Guard Of Honour
De Name Escapes Me
Jury Duty
Take Revenge
Oscar Knight
Sayo
Peaches And Cream
Thermistocles
Swordsman

Leop 2nd Feb (3m Grd1 Chs)

Sunday 2 February, 12.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kemboy
Delta Work
Presenting Percy
Chriss Dream
La Bague Au Roi
Bellshill
Cadmium
Anibale Fly
Jett

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles