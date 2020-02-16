Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 16 February

Kilfenora - 13:50 Navan

Kilfenora is in the form of his life at present and defied a 9 lb rise to land his second big handicap of the season at this venue last time, always doing enough after taking it up on the bridle on the home turn. That form sets the standard by some margin on these terms, especially as last year's winner Tiger Roll will likely need the run, and it will be disappointing if he can't take the step up in grade in his stride and complete the hat-trick. Penhill and Magic of Light complete the shortlist.

Beating The Odds - 15:30 Navan

Beating The Odds improved again when second on his handicap debut at Fairyhouse last month, briefly looking in control before being collared in the final 50 yards. The seven-year-old remains potentially well treated from only 3 lb higher, with further improvement on the cards now up in trip (bred to stay three miles), and this looks a good opportunity for this progressive sort to get off the mark. Difficult Decision and Russian Bill are just two of several dangers.

Speak Easy - 16:00 Navan

Speak Easy was in the process of showing improved form when falling at the last at Punchestown last time, looking held by the eventual winner but well clear of the remainder at the time of his exit. That effort is just about the best form on offer in this line-up and he remains open to more improvement if none the worse for that tumble, so he is fancied to open his account over fences at the third attempt in this Grade 2 prize. Minella Fair is feared most ahead of Captain Cj.

