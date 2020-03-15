To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 15 March

Jumps racing
There is jumps racing from Limerick on Sunday
Timeform identify their three best bets at Limerick on Sunday...

"...can take advantage of the weight he receives from the previous winners to open his account..."

Timeform on On Eagles Wings

Larquebuse - 14:10 Limerick

Larquebuse showed improved form to resume winning ways on her most recent outing at Leopardstown, the switch to more positive tactics playing to her strengths as she stayed on strongly to land the spoils by 12 lengths. That form just about sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, and she looks sure to take all the beating for the in-form Gordon Elliott, with the prospect of more to come now stepping up even further in trip.

Vent d'Automne - 15:15 Limerick

Vent d'Automne has clearly had a few issues but his recent Punchestown run after another layoff was quite encouraging, and he's taken to build on that and turn the tables on stablemate Et Dite, who was narrowly ahead of him on that occasion. Philip Fenton's Atlantic Shore may prove best of the remainder.

On Eagles Wings - 17:20 Limerick

On Eagles Wings took another step forward when second at Fairyhouse last time, keeping on well to be beaten just four and a quarter lengths by Ferny Hollow, who gave the form a significant boost when following up in Wednesday's Champion Bumper. There doesn't appear to be anything of that rival's calibre in opposition here, and, 3 lb clear of the field on weight-adjusted ratings, On Eagles Wings can take advantage of the weight he receives from the previous winners to open his account at the fourth attempt.

Recommended bets

Larquebuse - 14:10 Limerick
Vent d'Automne - 15:15 Limerick
On Eagles Wings - 17:20 Limerick

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

