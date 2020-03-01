Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 1 March

Fakiera - 14:30 Leopardstown

Fakiera shaped encouragingly when second on his hurdling debut at Naas three weeks ago, proving no match for the winner but keeping on well to pull clear of the remainder. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. Jon Snow and Dinny Lacey are others with claims.

Batcio - 16:10 Leopardstown

Batcio has been on the up in recent starts over fences and was again in the process of running well when falling two out in a competitive handicap at Leopardstown last time, still in the front at the time and looking likely to have played some sort of hand in proceedings. Still relatively lightly raced in this sphere, Ted Walsh's charge could have a bigger effort in the locker if none the worse for those exertions and is well worth another chance now back in calmer waters. Smithscorner and Grand Partner head the list of dangers.

Poker Party - 16:40 Leopardstown

Poker Party wasn't seen to best effect when fourth in the Paddy Power Chase over 3m here last time, doing well to finish as close as he did (beaten less than five lengths) under the circumstances after being left with too much to do. The eight-year-old certainly showed enough to suggest a 2 lb higher mark won't prove beyond him, especially in this less competitive environment, and he really ought to take all the beating with a bit more luck-in-running. Tikkanen Express and Anibale Fly are others with claims.

