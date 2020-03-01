To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Sunday 1 March

Jumps racing at Leopardstown
There is jumps racing from Leopardstown on Sunday
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you their three best bets at Leopardstown on Sunday...

"...wasn't seen to best effect when fourth in the Paddy Power Chase over 3m here last time..."

Timeform on Poker Party

Fakiera - 14:30 Leopardstown

Fakiera shaped encouragingly when second on his hurdling debut at Naas three weeks ago, proving no match for the winner but keeping on well to pull clear of the remainder. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, and, with further improvement on the cards, this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark. Jon Snow and Dinny Lacey are others with claims.

Batcio - 16:10 Leopardstown

Batcio has been on the up in recent starts over fences and was again in the process of running well when falling two out in a competitive handicap at Leopardstown last time, still in the front at the time and looking likely to have played some sort of hand in proceedings. Still relatively lightly raced in this sphere, Ted Walsh's charge could have a bigger effort in the locker if none the worse for those exertions and is well worth another chance now back in calmer waters. Smithscorner and Grand Partner head the list of dangers.

Poker Party - 16:40 Leopardstown

Poker Party wasn't seen to best effect when fourth in the Paddy Power Chase over 3m here last time, doing well to finish as close as he did (beaten less than five lengths) under the circumstances after being left with too much to do. The eight-year-old certainly showed enough to suggest a 2 lb higher mark won't prove beyond him, especially in this less competitive environment, and he really ought to take all the beating with a bit more luck-in-running. Tikkanen Express and Anibale Fly are others with claims.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

Recommended bets

Fakiera - 14:30 Leopardstown
Batcio - 16:10 Leopardstown
Poker Party - 16:40 Leopardstown

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Leop 1st Mar (2m2f Mdn Hrd)

Sunday 1 March, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Jon Snow
Fakiera
Roseys Hollow
Joshua Webb
Dinny Lacey
Valentina Lady
Alighted
Jack Hackett
Jessicas Boy
Some Can Sing
Shanroe
Whirling Dervish
Exultation
Guanabara Bay
Red Striker
Go Fox
Ilikehim
Gendarme
Darrens Diamond
Demophon
Attitash
Shackleton Island
Kargs Post
Up
Down

Bet slip

Leop 1st Mar (2m1f Nov Chs)

Sunday 1 March, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Batcio
Smithscorner
Grand Partner
Envol Pierji
Niccolai
Prospectus
Monstrosity
Kagney
Up
Down

Bet slip

Leop 1st Mar (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 1 March, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Poker Party
Tikkanen Express
Anibale Fly
Moonshine Bay
Woods Well
Mortal
Spider Web
Call The Taxie
From Eden
Scoir Mear
Gun Digger
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles