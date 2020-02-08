To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Big Bash Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 8 February

Horses over a hurdle in Ireland
There is jumps racing from Naas on Saturday
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Naas on Saturday...

"...confirmed himself a good prospect when making a successful debut over hurdles..."

Timeform on Russian Diamond

Peculiar Genius - 13:05 Naas

Peculiar Genius shaped well enough to prove himself in good form, despite not being seen to best effect, when fifth at Leopardstown last time, shuffling back approaching the last and gradually keeping on. Paul Nolan's yard are having a good time of it at the minute and, with conditional jockey Sean O'Keeffe taking a handy 5 lb off his back, Peculiar Genius is taken to regain the winning thread for the first time in over two years.

Recent Revelation - 14:12 Naas

Recent Revelation left previous efforts behind when getting off the mark at Cork last month. He was probably a fortunate winner, still having three lengths to find with the strong-travelling Belfast Banter when that rival departed, but he asserted on approaching the last and ultimately put eight lengths between himself and his nearest pursuer. He is still open to further improvement and is certainly one to keep on the right side of.

Russian Diamond - 15:57 Naas

Russian Diamond looked above average when getting off the mark in bumpers at the second time of asking, and confirmed himself a good prospect when making a successful debut over hurdles five months later, winning by a ready five-and-a-half lengths at Down Royal on Boxing Day. He looks sure to progress further and can take this race ahead of the promising Aione.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Peculiar Genius – 13:05 Naas
Recent Revelation – 14:12 Naas
Russian Diamond – 15:57 Naas

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Naas 8th Feb (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Saturday 8 February, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Valdieu
Beyond The Law
Velocity Boy
Peculiar Genius
Halsafari
Red Jack
Seskin Flyer
Allannahs Gold

Naas 8th Feb (2m Nov Hrd)

Saturday 8 February, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gin On Lime
Aramax
Recent Revelations
Its All Gucci
Dear Miriam

Naas 8th Feb (2m3f Nov Hrd)

Saturday 8 February, 1.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Aione
Russian Diamond
Alpine Cobra
Arcadian Sunrise
Wingin A Prayer
Sonnenkonig
Wherethewindsblow
The Echo Boy
Soi Cowboy

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles