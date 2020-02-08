Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 8 February

Peculiar Genius - 13:05 Naas

Peculiar Genius shaped well enough to prove himself in good form, despite not being seen to best effect, when fifth at Leopardstown last time, shuffling back approaching the last and gradually keeping on. Paul Nolan's yard are having a good time of it at the minute and, with conditional jockey Sean O'Keeffe taking a handy 5 lb off his back, Peculiar Genius is taken to regain the winning thread for the first time in over two years.

Recent Revelation - 14:12 Naas

Recent Revelation left previous efforts behind when getting off the mark at Cork last month. He was probably a fortunate winner, still having three lengths to find with the strong-travelling Belfast Banter when that rival departed, but he asserted on approaching the last and ultimately put eight lengths between himself and his nearest pursuer. He is still open to further improvement and is certainly one to keep on the right side of.

Russian Diamond - 15:57 Naas

Russian Diamond looked above average when getting off the mark in bumpers at the second time of asking, and confirmed himself a good prospect when making a successful debut over hurdles five months later, winning by a ready five-and-a-half lengths at Down Royal on Boxing Day. He looks sure to progress further and can take this race ahead of the promising Aione.