Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 4 January

Horse jumping fence
There is jumps racing from Cork on Saturday
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Cork on Saturday...

"...an obvious choice to make a winning start for Willie Mullins..."

Timeform on The West Awaits

GUARD OF HONOUR - 13:55 Cork

GUARD OF HONOUR hasn't looked the most straightforward in the past, but he's still low-mileage as a hurdler and could be leniently treated on debut for Willie Mullins, who has a 37% strike rate at Cork in recent seasons. Snugsborough Hall appears well handicapped on his chasing exploits, so he's also of interest, along with Morosini.

DEBUCHET - 15:05 Cork

DEBUCHET has made a very positive start to his chasing career this season, unlucky to bump into such a progressive rival at Ascot last month, and he is fancied to quickly resume winning ways now switching to handicaps from a potentially lenient mark. Minella Till Dawn and Mount Hanover are others who might have a say in proceedings.

THE WEST AWAITS - 15:40 Cork

THE WEST AWAITS cost plenty as a store and has an excellent pedigree, so this daughter of a bumper winner is an obvious choice to make a winning start for Willie Mullins. The Sliding Rock, who made a promising start at Punchestown last month, should ensure it's no straightforward task for the selection.

Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

GUARD OF HONOUR - 13:55 Cork
DEBUCHET - 15:05 Cork
THE WEST AWAITS - 15:40 Cork

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

