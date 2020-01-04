Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 4 January
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Cork on Saturday...
"...an obvious choice to make a winning start for Willie Mullins..."
Timeform on The West Awaits
GUARD OF HONOUR hasn't looked the most straightforward in the past, but he's still low-mileage as a hurdler and could be leniently treated on debut for Willie Mullins, who has a 37% strike rate at Cork in recent seasons. Snugsborough Hall appears well handicapped on his chasing exploits, so he's also of interest, along with Morosini.
DEBUCHET has made a very positive start to his chasing career this season, unlucky to bump into such a progressive rival at Ascot last month, and he is fancied to quickly resume winning ways now switching to handicaps from a potentially lenient mark. Minella Till Dawn and Mount Hanover are others who might have a say in proceedings.
THE WEST AWAITS cost plenty as a store and has an excellent pedigree, so this daughter of a bumper winner is an obvious choice to make a winning start for Willie Mullins. The Sliding Rock, who made a promising start at Punchestown last month, should ensure it's no straightforward task for the selection.
Recommended bets
GUARD OF HONOUR - 13:55 Cork
DEBUCHET - 15:05 Cork
THE WEST AWAITS - 15:40 Cork
