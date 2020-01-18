Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 18 January

Argumental - 12:45 Navan

Argumental only just got off the mark at Limerick last time but did it over a trip that's plainly inadequate for him, so he could take a big step forward faced with more of a test. He gets the nod ahead of Tronador, who was also off the mark at the second attempt, with French recruit Flouer also on the radar.

The Bosses Oscar - 13:20 Navan

The Bosses Oscar confirmed the promise of his hurdling debut when getting off the mark at Leopardstown last month and could be well ahead of his mark for his handicap debut, so he is hard to get away from. Alfa Mix has more to find after last month's C&D win but is progressive and has to be of interest again. Hareth won this in 2018 and could be set for another big run.

Eskylane - 16:10 Navan

Eskylane was only just edged out when splitting a couple of subsequent winners on debut at Fairyhouse seven weeks ago, looking in control in the final furlong and only caught late on. He is sure to improve for that and sets the bar pretty high, though market confidence for the well-connected Don't Tell Allen would look significant.