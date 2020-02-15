To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 15 February

Horses in a line
There is a quality card from Gowran Park on Saturday
Timeform select their three best bets from Gowran Park on Saturday...

"...looked better than ever when winning the Kinloch Brae Chase at Thurles last time..."

Timeform on Real Steel

Rebel Early - 14:19 Gowran Park

Rebel Early produced her best effort to date when resuming winning ways over this C&D last time, displaying a willing attitude to score by two and a half lengths. The handicapper has raised her 7 lb in the weights for that victory and, though this is a much deeper race, she remains relatively unexposed at this trip, so could have even more to offer.

Real Steel - 14:54 Gowran Park

Real Steel has returned an improved performer this season, winning three of his four starts, but he looked better than ever when winning the Kinloch Brae Chase at Thurles last time by 14 lengths from Footpad. That form sets a lofty standard in this field, and though Chris's Dream poses a big threat, Real Steel is taken to prove too strong for a yard that have won this race with Ballycasey and Champagne Fever in the past.

Spyglass Hill - 15:29 Gowran Park

Spyglass Hill is hard to look beyond here given he was still matching strides with Carefully Selected when falling two out in a Grade 3 chase at Naas last time. Provided that fall hasn't left its mark, he can open his account over fences. Voix Des Tiep represents connections who have landed this contest for the past three years so rates the biggest threat, while Milan Native has solid place prospects.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Timeform,

