Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Saturday 14 March

Blackbow - 13:45 Navan

Blackbow is proving very expensive to follow but shaped much better than the bare result at Punchestown last time, when lit up by the presence of his closest market rival and left with nothing to give close home. He remains capable of better and should prove up to winning a race of this nature, well worth remembering that he appeared to have the measure of the useful Captain Guinness when falling at the last here in December. The Priests Leap and Lynwood Gold can offer most resistance.

Pencilfulloflead - 14:55 Navan

Pencilfulloflead found only the subsequent Grade 1 winner Asterion Forlonge too good on his hurdling debut and went one better in good style at Punchestown last month, seeing the longer trip out thoroughly as he forged clear after the last to win by 12 lengths. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings and he looks sure to take plenty of beating, with further improvement on the cards, especially if brushing up on his jumping. Francin also has better days ahead of him so rates the chief danger ahead of Down Royal winner Opposites Attract.

Treacysenniscorthy - 16:05 Navan

Treacysenniscorthy has been red-hot over hurdles of late, completing the four-timer in a valuable handicap at Leopardstown last time. The eight-year-old reverts to chasing here from a 9 lb lower mark, and, still relatively unexposed in this sphere, he is very hard to oppose if continuing in the same rich vein of form. The progressive Tokyo Getaway is feared most, leaving the Willie Mullins-trained pair Ontheropes and Coquin Mans to complete the shortlist.

