Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 6 March

All-weather racing
There is all-weather racing from Dundalk on Friday evening
Timeform pick out their three best bets at Dundalk on Friday evening...

"...wouldn't surprise if new trainer Denis Hogan can unlock a bit more improvement..."

Timeform on Karakhan

Sceptical - 17:15 Dundalk

Sceptical was impressive when making a successful handicap debut here two weeks ago, forging clear in the final furlong in the manner of one still well ahead of his mark, landing the spoils by two lengths despite still looking green. He remains open to more improvement as he gains in experience, and, though 11 lb higher here, there is every reason to expect another bold bid with his jockey claiming a valuable 7 lb. Aloysius Lilius and Enough Said can fight it out for the minor honours.

Happaugue - 18:45 Dundalk

Happaugue showed improved form to get off the mark on his most recent outing over C&D, clearly relishing the longer trip as he found plenty to beat a subsequent winner by a length and a quarter. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 9 lb higher mark taken into account, and he may yet have more to offer at this distance, so looks to have plenty in his favour. Anfaass was a good second here last time and has place claims again, along with Followme Followyou, who also caught the eye on her most recent start.

Karakhan - 20:15 Dundalk

Karakhan is returning from a five-month absence and wasn't in the best of form when we last saw him at Leopardstown in October. However, this doesn't look the strongest race of its kind, and a repeat of the form he showed to finish second at Cork back in April may well be good enough, while it wouldn't surprise if new trainer Denis Hogan can unlock a bit more improvement (also wears a tongue strap for the first time). Plum Perfect and Kellmar are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.

Timeform,

