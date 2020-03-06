Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 6 March

Dund 6th Mar (5f Hcap)
Friday 6 March, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sceptical
|Enough Said
|Primo Uomo
|American Lady
|Aloysius Lilius
|Flarepath
|Empire State
|Tanseeq
|Red Cymbal
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Betting.Betfair
Timeform pick out their three best bets at Dundalk on Friday evening...
"...wouldn't surprise if new trainer Denis Hogan can unlock a bit more improvement..."
Timeform on Karakhan
Sceptical was impressive when making a successful handicap debut here two weeks ago, forging clear in the final furlong in the manner of one still well ahead of his mark, landing the spoils by two lengths despite still looking green. He remains open to more improvement as he gains in experience, and, though 11 lb higher here, there is every reason to expect another bold bid with his jockey claiming a valuable 7 lb. Aloysius Lilius and Enough Said can fight it out for the minor honours.
Happaugue showed improved form to get off the mark on his most recent outing over C&D, clearly relishing the longer trip as he found plenty to beat a subsequent winner by a length and a quarter. That form sets the standard here on weight-adjusted ratings, even with a 9 lb higher mark taken into account, and he may yet have more to offer at this distance, so looks to have plenty in his favour. Anfaass was a good second here last time and has place claims again, along with Followme Followyou, who also caught the eye on her most recent start.
Karakhan is returning from a five-month absence and wasn't in the best of form when we last saw him at Leopardstown in October. However, this doesn't look the strongest race of its kind, and a repeat of the form he showed to finish second at Cork back in April may well be good enough, while it wouldn't surprise if new trainer Denis Hogan can unlock a bit more improvement (also wears a tongue strap for the first time). Plum Perfect and Kellmar are fancied to emerge as the chief threats.
You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site
Sceptical - 17:15 Dundalk
Happaugue - 18:45 Dundalk
Karakhan - 20:15 Dundalk
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
|Back
|Lay
|Sceptical
|Enough Said
|Primo Uomo
|American Lady
|Aloysius Lilius
|Flarepath
|Empire State
|Tanseeq
|Red Cymbal
|Back
|Lay
|Happaugue
|Anfaass
|Red Bloodedcruiser
|Knuckles Mcginty
|Mister Dancer
|Ragtime Red
|Guiding
|Alhajjaj
|Nanafullam
|Cash In Mind
|Allora Yeats
|Followme Followyou
|Doune Castle
|Cape Agulhas
|Back
|Lay
|Plum Perfect
|Karakhan
|Kellmar
|Super Schemer
|The Alpha Man
|Mithmaar
|Punters Poet
|Dream Angle
|Nouhime
|Mustmeetinbradys
|Charle Brune
|Quiet Desire
|Callmejango
|Gormanston