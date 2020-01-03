To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 3 January

Racing at Dundalk
There is all-weather racing from Dundalk on Friday evening
Timeform pick out the best bets at Dundalk on Friday...

"...is expected to go well here for a yard in good form..."

Timeform on Will Be King

Phoenix Open - 17:30 Dundalk

Phoenix Open has run creditably this term and was unlucky not to finish closer when third in a course-and-distance handicap in November, having made smooth headway early in the straight before being hampered a furlong from home. He is dropped into claiming company for the first time here and is one to remain interested in for the prolific jockey/trainer combination of Colin Keane and Ger Lyons.

Sheisdiesel - 18:00 Dundalk

Sheisdeisel is a six-time course winner here - four of those victories coming in succession earlier in the year - and is in good heart at the minute following a couple of creditable efforts last month. After faring the best of those held up last time, this step back up to 12 furlongs is expected to show Noel Meade's mare in a better light, so she gets the vote to regain the winning thread.

Will Be King - 19:00 Dundalk

Will Be King was unlucky not to win on his first outing for Joseph O'Brien when afforded no room a couple of furlongs from home at Dundalk in November, but confirmed the promise of that run when getting off the mark a few days later. He has had excused subsequently and, with the talented apprentice Dylan McGonagle taking the reins again, is expected to go well here for a yard in good form.

