Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 20 December

Horses at Dundalk
Dundalk hosts the Irish action on Friday
Timeform pick out their three best bets from Dundalk on Friday...

"...sets the standard in this field after showing plenty of promise..."

Timeform on Hieroglyphic

Hieroglyphic - 17:45 Dundalk

Hieroglyphic made an encouraging start to her career when second on debut after having to pick her way through the field in the straight. She ran to a similar level next time out and sets the standard in this field after showing plenty of promise in her opening two runs. There is further improvement on the cards for the Godolphin filly so she gets the nod to open her account at the third time of asking.

Bold Approach - 19:45 Dundalk

Bold Approach looked a different prospect in first-time cheekpieces when forging clear to win at this track recently, putting in a useful performance to see out a well-contested handicap quite nicely. He is up 6 lb for that win but remains of interest and a repeat performance should be enough to see him record successive victories.

Rockview Roman - 20:15 Dundalk

Rockview Roman has become a different proposition altogether since being switched to artificial surfaces. He showed improved form to get off the mark at this track in October before progressing further to follow up in ready fashion over course and distance last month. He still looks unexposed on the all-weather and has a good chance of making light of a 6 lb rise to land the hat-trick.

Recommended bets

Hieroglyphic – 17:45 Dundalk
Bold Approach – 19:45 Dundalk
Rockview Roman – 20:15 Dundalk

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

