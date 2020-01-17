To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 17 January

Dundalk
There is all-weather racing from Dundalk on Friday
Timeform identify the best three bets at Dundalk on Friday...

"The return to a mile ought to suit and he looks a big player..."

Timeform on Silk Cravat

Silk Cravat - 18:30 Dundalk

Silk Cravat has a good record around here and shaped as though ready to strike when third over seven furlongs here last time. He would have almost certainly given the winner something to think about if getting the rub of the green, not getting the clearest run but staying on well in the closing stages. The return to a mile ought to suit and he looks a big player.

Abby Hatcher - 19:30 Dundalk

Abby Hatcher has made a promising start to her career, taking a step forward from her debut when finishing third to a potentially useful sort over this C&D last month. She was unlucky not to finish closer, too, keeping on well when running out of room in the final 100 yards. Abby Hatcher will be suited by a mile, but should have enough in the locker to win a race over this trip.

Arcanears - 20:30 Dundalk

Arcanears has been running consistently well this winter and he's taken to get back to winning ways, particularly now he has a professional jockey back in the saddle. Red Cymbal is 7 lb higher than when beating the selection last time, but proved he remains competitive when finishing runner-up last week, so is feared most.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

