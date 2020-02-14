To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Cheltenham Tips

Cheltenham Preview Evening

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Football Predictions

Premier League Tips

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 14 February

Horses start
There is all-weather racing from Dundalk on Friday evening
Join today
View market

Timeform select their three best bets from Dundalk on Friday...

"...this represents a big drop in class back on the Flat..."

Timeform on Tonkinese

Chanell Eclipse - 17:30 Dundalk

Chanell Eclipse wasted no time returning to form upped to six furlongs for the first time when runner-up over C&D last time, making most of the running and only collard close home. She makes her handicap debut now from what looks a fair mark and another bold bid is expected. The main danger looks to be last-time-out winner Sampers Seven who is stepping up in trip.

China's Storm - 19:00 Dundalk

This doesn't looks the strongest race of its type and China's Storm has shown enough in three starts to suggest he is up to winning a race of this nature, provided that none of the Joseph O'Brien-trained newcomers aren't above average. The market hasn't spoken for any as yet, and China's Storm showed improved form when runner-up over a mile at this course last time. The step up to a mile and a quarter should bring about further improvement and he ought to go close.

Tonkinese - 19:30 Dundalk

Tonkinese didn't tear up any trees when trained by Mick Halford, but he showed form from much higher marks than this, and is very interesting having his first start on the Flat for Joseph O'Brien. Admittedly, he didn't show much over hurdles on Boxing Day, but that was a strong event, and this represents a big drop in class back on the Flat.


Minimum Bet Guarantee

Betfair's 'minimum bet guarantee' on all races in the UK and Ireland means all customers are able to bet to win a minimum of £/€500. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Chanell Eclipse - 17:30 Dundalk
China's Storm - 19:00 Dundalk
Tonkinese - 19:30 Dundalk

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Dund 14th Feb (6f Hcap)

Friday 14 February, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sampers Seven
Eglish
Chanell Eclipse
Absolute One Right
Lady Zell
Scholastic
Kerry Blue
Red Valley
Settle Me Down
Talking Tough
Seven Worlds
Accessory
Lequinto
My Lucky Penny
Up
Down

Bet slip

Dund 14th Feb (1m2f Mdn)

Friday 14 February, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Chinas Storm
Corvus Glaive
Juliet Rose
Herculaneum
The Truant
Presgrave
Dawn Over Owning
Pepper Sprout
Romann
Up
Down

Bet slip

Dund 14th Feb (1m2f Hcap)

Friday 14 February, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rock On Aidan
Sayesse
Tonkinese
Saga Bolton
Gougane Barra
Sheberghan
Wild Shot
Winston Wolfe
La Derniere Fois
Ragtime Red
Voice Of Salsabil
Hypnotic Force
Frosty Beach
Miss Clash
Up
Down

Bet slip

BET NOW AND GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET

  • Join - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a Single Bet of £/€20.
  • Earn - We'll refund you £/€20 if the bet loses
Bet now

New customer Offer. Bet up to £/€20 and if the bet loses, we'll refund you £/€20. T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Read past articles