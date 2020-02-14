Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 14 February

Chanell Eclipse - 17:30 Dundalk

Chanell Eclipse wasted no time returning to form upped to six furlongs for the first time when runner-up over C&D last time, making most of the running and only collard close home. She makes her handicap debut now from what looks a fair mark and another bold bid is expected. The main danger looks to be last-time-out winner Sampers Seven who is stepping up in trip.

China's Storm - 19:00 Dundalk

This doesn't looks the strongest race of its type and China's Storm has shown enough in three starts to suggest he is up to winning a race of this nature, provided that none of the Joseph O'Brien-trained newcomers aren't above average. The market hasn't spoken for any as yet, and China's Storm showed improved form when runner-up over a mile at this course last time. The step up to a mile and a quarter should bring about further improvement and he ought to go close.

Tonkinese - 19:30 Dundalk

Tonkinese didn't tear up any trees when trained by Mick Halford, but he showed form from much higher marks than this, and is very interesting having his first start on the Flat for Joseph O'Brien. Admittedly, he didn't show much over hurdles on Boxing Day, but that was a strong event, and this represents a big drop in class back on the Flat.



