Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Friday 13 March

Narynkol - 17:45 Dundalk

Narykol broke his maiden here in February and has continued his progression since being pitched into handicaps. He had to pick his way through when fourth here last time, and would have finished much closer granted a clear run. The blinkers are back on today and he looks well placed to take advantage of this drop in grade and regain the winning thread.

Moving Forward - 18:15 Dundalk

Backed at long odds on his first run for Madeleine Tylicki over this course and distance last month, Moving Forward shaped as if retaining his old ability when a half-length second to one who was given far too much rope in front. He certainly caught the eye on that occasion, and with claimer Gearoid Brouder relieving him of a handy 7 lb here, he should be able to build on that performance and go one better.

Punita Arora - 19:15 Dundalk

Punita Auroa overcame less-than-ideal circumstances to break her maiden at the second time of asking, and has run with plenty of credit on each outing since, most recently finishing just over a length third behind Fort Meyers (who subsequently contested the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf) in a listed race at this course in October. She sets the standard in this field and is also in receipt of weight from the boys, which puts her well clear on Timeform adjusted ratings, and with that in mind, she is a confident selection to land the spoils.