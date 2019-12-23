Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Thursday 26 December

Fusain - 12:10 Leopardstown

Fusain took a step forward on his second outing for Henry de Bromhead at Navan earlier this month when traveling smoothly and ultimately finding only one narrowly too good after drawing clear of the rest of the field. That is the best form on offer in this race and, with further progress likely, the four-year-old is expected to go close again.

Aspire Tower - 13:10 Leopardstown

Aspire Tower was a fairly useful performer on the Flat for Steve Gollings and underlined his ability on his first run for Henry de Bromhead when making a winning debut over hurdles at Punchestown last month. It was not a fault-free round but he overcame his early keenness to make a good impression and, with progress likely as he perfects his craft, he is taken to make it two from two in this sphere.

Laurina - 14:20 Leopardstown

Laurina took her tally for Willie Mullins to seven wins from eight starts with a highly satisfactory winning start over fences at Gowran Park last month. She has the physique to suggest that she may prove even better in this sphere than over hurdles and she is difficult to oppose in this race, even with the impressive Fakir D'Oudairies expected to line-up against her.