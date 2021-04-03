Irish Grand National: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Irish Grand National

17:00 Fairyhouse, Monday

1. Latest Exhibition (Paul Nolan/ Bryan Cooper)

Smart hurdler who has taken his form up a notch over fences, finding only Monkfish too good in Grade 1 events at Leopardstown on his last two runs. Cheekpieces added. Big player despite top weight.

2. Court Maid (Tom Mullins/ Sean O'Keeffe)

Likeable mare who has had a good first season over fences, including two wins here, the latter a big-field course-and-distance handicap in November. Creditable third at Cheltenham in December. Freshened up since.

3. Escaria Ten (Denise Foster/ Adrian Heskin)

Fast-improving chaser who finished second in a Naas Grade 3 and third in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham since his Thurles maiden win. Cheekpieces on. Surely more to come.

No. 3 Escaria Ten (Fr) Trainer: Mrs Denise Foster, Ireland

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 151

4. Brahma Bull (Willie Mullins/ Brian Hayes)

Good second of four in a Navan Grade 2 on return but has failed to complete twice since, pulling up in Thyestes at Gowran last time.

5. Coko Beach (Denise Foster/ Jordan Gainford (7))

Has proved a different proposition since blinkers were added, winning the Thyestes at Gowran (from Run Wild Fred) in January and following up in a Navan Grade 2 novice. New mark demands more again but no surprise if he finds it.

6. Mortal (Joseph O'Brien/ Mr Shane Fitzgerald (7))

In the process of running below form when falling at the final fence at Leopardstown last time. Course winner but is significantly up in trip and others are more obvious.

7. Home By The Lee (Joseph O'Brien/ JJ Slevin)

Produced a career best when winning a two-and-a-half mile handicap chase at Naas in February by 10 lengths from Enjoy D'allen, forging clear. Is 10 lb higher now and also has stamina to prove.

8. Off You Go (Robbie Burns/ Mark Walsh

Gained a third win at the Dublin Racing Festival when seeing off 21 rivals in a handicap chase over two miles and five furlongs, jumping better than previously. Tackles a much longer trip now.

9. Salsaretta (Willie Mullins/ Danny Mullins)

Finished a creditable fourth to Colreevy in the Mares' Chase over two and a half miles at Cheltenham last month. Stamina not assured.

10. Espanito Bello (Barry Connell/ Mark Bolger)

Very good four-length second to Coko Beach in a three-mile Navan Grade 2 in February. Is up in trip on his handicap chase debut but can make his presence felt.

11. Agusta Gold (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Returned with a career best to win a Grade 3 mares' chase from Moyhenna here over two miles and five furlongs in January. Fair run over hurdles next time and is very interesting now having her first start for Willie Mullins.

No. 11 Agusta Gold (Ire) Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 146

12. Snugsborough Benny (Liam Cusack/ Richard Deegan (5))

Finished last in a handicap hurdle at Thurles last month. Is a course winner but is up in trip and needs a couple of these to falter. Cheekpieces back on.

13. The Big Dog (Peter Fahey/ Mr Jamie Codd)

Was well suited by the longer trip when making his first handicap start a winning one at Punchestown in February, finding extra close home. Should continue to give a good account in long-distance events.

14. Moyhenna (Denis Hogan/ Hugh Morgan (5))

Respectable fifth to Colreevy in the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham last month. Needs a couple of these to falter.

15. Scoir Mear (Thomas Mullins/ Simon Torrens (5))

Produced a career best when winning the Leinster National over three miles at Naas last month by two lengths from Ten Ten, keeping on well. An 8 lb rise means another career best is needed to follow up.

16. Enjoy d'Allen (Ciaran Murphy/ Conor Orr (3))

Has had a good spell since the tongue tie has gone on, winning twice, including a novice at this course. Good second over three miles at Navan last month and first-time blinkers replace the visor.

17. Discordantly (Jessica Harrington/ Robbie Power)

Made a winning return at Galway in October but the handicapper has been in charge since. Finished a creditable sixth in the Ultima at Cheltenham last month

18. Dragon d'Estruval (Willie Mullins/ Conor McNamara (3))

Useful chaser but was below his best on his first run since leaving Nicky Henderson when tenth in a hunter chase at Naas in January, going in snatches. Needs to have come on a lot.

19. Jerrysback (Philip Hobbs/ Jody McGarvey)

Shaped well when third at Ascot on his reappearance. Made a bad early mistake and lost a shoe when disappointing on his subsequent run there. Worth forgiving that effort and remains of interest.

20. Run Wild Fred (Denise Foster/ Jack Kennedy)

Very good four-length second to Coko Beach in the Thyestes at Gowran in January. This longer trip now promises to suit and he is one of a few strong candidates from the stable.

No. 20 Run Wild Fred (Ire) Trainer: Mrs Denise Foster, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 11lbs

OR: 140

21. Sempo (Joseph O'Brien/ Donagh Meyler)

Promising type. Good second in a two-mile novice at Navan last month, running on late. Steps up significantly in trip for his handicap debut and is an interesting contender.

22. Ten Ten (Philip Dempsey/ Luke Dempsey)

Good two-length second to Scoir Mear in the Leinster National at Naas last month. This a fair bit more competitive.

23. Robin de Carlow (Willie Mullins/ Rachael Blackmore)

Beat Put The Kettle On when landing a Grade 3 at Tipperary in October 2019 but hasn't been seen since. Rachael Blackmore is an excellent booking but this a big ask after such a long lay-off.

24. Atlantic Shore (Philip Fenton/ Kevin Sexton)

Has won three times from eight starts this season. Was pulled up in a three-mile handicap chase at Navan last month, dropping away before three out. Is up in trip here and this is a difficult ask.

25. Brace Yourself (Noel Meade/ Sean Flanagan)

Latest win came in a beginners' chase at Gowran in October. Was a creditable second to Court Maid in a handicap over this course and distance in November. Others look more persuasive.

26. Fitzhenry (Paul Nolan/ Darragh O'Keeffe)

Has gone 16 runs since his last win in 2018. Was a creditable third to Scoir Mear in the Leinster National at Naas last month, finishing strongly. This sort of test could suit.

No. 26 Fitzhenry (Ire) Trainer: Paul Nolan, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 137

27. Freewheelin Dylan (Dermot Anthony McLoughlin/ Ricky Doyle)

Latest win came in the Midlands National at Kilbeggan in July. Was well-beaten in last behind The Storyteller in a Grade 3 at Punchestown in October. Cheekpieces on for the first time.

28. Roaring Bull (NON-RUNNER)

29. Top Moon (Joseph O'Brien/ Denis O'Regan)

Respectable second in a novice chase over two and three-quarter miles at Thurles last month. Tongue strap back on but stamina is an unknown.

30. Opposites Attract (Dermot Anthony McLoughlin/ Conor Maxwell)

Cheekpieces were on for the first time when he finished second in a novice chase at Wexford last month. Makes his handicap chase debut here .

31. Eurobot (Noel Meade/ Ben Browne (3))

Won a maiden chase at Thurles in November. Creditable fourth in a three-mile handicap chase at Navan last month. Needs improvement but is up in trip and is unexposed.

32. Forza Milan (RESEREVE)

Latest win came in a beginners' chase here in January. Creditable fifth in a handicap chase at Navan last month. Back up in trip but has something to find on form. RESERVE.

33. School Boy Hours (RESERVE)

Creditable third in a three-mile handicap chase at Navan last month. Up in trip. RESERVE.