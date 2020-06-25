- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Irish Derby Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide
Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to Saturday's Irish Derby at the Curragh and pick out their 1-2-3.
"...sets the standard after his win in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot..."
Timeform on Santiago
1. Arthur's Kingdom (Aidan O'Brien/Wayne Lordan)
Progressive sort. Good 2 lengths second of 6 to Pyledriver in King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot (12f, good, 9/2) 11 days ago, needing stiffer test. Cheekpieces on 1st time.
2. Chiricahua (Ger Lyons/Colin Keane)
Twice-raced maiden. Second of 17 in maiden at Naas (8f, heavy, 6/4). Off 7 months. Significantly up in trip. Stable having good spell but lots to find.
3. Crossfirehurricane (Joseph O'Brien/Shane Crosse)
Unbeaten colt who arrives on a five-timer, latest success coming in Gallinule Stakes at this course (10f, good) 15 days ago by 1¼ lengths from Gold Maze, confidently ridden. Can make presence felt.
4. Dawn Patrol (Aidan O'Brien/Ronan Whelan)
Twice-raced maiden. ½-length second of 18 to Tiger Moth in maiden at Leopardstown (10f, good to firm, 5/4) 18 days ago. Likely to improve.
5. Fiscal Rules (Jim Bolger/Kevin Manning)
Just denied on debut and much improved when 4 lengths fifth in Irish 2000 Guineas (16/1) at this course (8f, good) 15 days ago, nearest finish. Significantly up in trip. Looks competitive on form.
6. Galileo Chrome (Joseph O'Brien/Edward Greatrex)
Twice-raced winner. 4/1, won 18-runner maiden at this course (10f, good) 15 days ago by head from King of The Throne. Much more needed here.
7. Gold Maze (Jessica Harrington/Shane Foley)
Thrice-raced maiden. 1¼ lengths second of 6 to Crossfirehurricane in Gallinule Stakes (6/1) at this course (10f, good) 15 days ago. Open to progress.
8. Iberia (Aidan O'Brien/Michael Hussey)
Useful colt. Course winner. Blinkered for 1st time, 2 lengths third of 5 to Cormorant in Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown (10f, good to firm, 5/2) 18 days ago.
9. King of The Throne (Emmet Mullins/Rachael Blackmore)
Lightly-raced maiden. Tongue strap on for 1st time, respectable head second of 18 to Galileo Chrome in maiden (11/2) at this course (10f, good) 15 days ago. Easy to look elsewhere.
10. Order of Australia (Aidan O'Brien/Padraig Beggy)
Twice-raced maiden. Blinkered for 1st time, 2 lengths third of 18 to Tiger Moth in maiden at Leopardstown (10f, good to firm, 11/2) 18 days ago. Difficult ask.
11. Santiago (Aidan O'Brien/Seamie Heffernan)
Promising type. Much improved to win 8-runner Queen's Vase (10/3) at Royal Ascot (14.2f, good to soft) 8 days ago by 2¾ lengths from Berkshire Rocco, responding well. Sets the standard.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|19/06/20
|Ascot Queen's Vase
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 6f 34y
|Gd/sft
|9st 0lbs
|Ryan Moore
|4.53
|12/09/19
|Listowel
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Soft
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|1.54
|02/08/19
|Galway
|2/11
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/frm
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|3.26
|18/07/19
|Leopardstown
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Gd/sft
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|12
12. Sherpa (Donnacha O'Brien/Billy Lee)
Lightly-raced winner. 11/2, first run since leaving Aidan O'Brien when excellent 1¾ lengths third of 6 to Crossfirehurricane in Gallinule Stakes at this course (10f, good) 15 days ago, not clear run.
13. Sunchart (Andrew Slattery/Ben Coen)
Thrice-raced winner. 9/2, 9¼ lengths last of 5 to Cormorant in Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown (10f, good to firm) 18 days ago. Plenty to find.
14. Tiger Moth (Aidan O'Brien/Emmet McNamara)
Twice-raced winner.16/5, won 18-runner maiden at Leopardstown (10f, good to firm) 18 days ago by ½ length from Dawn Patrol, responding well. Should progress.
15. New York Girl (Joseph O'Brien/Declan McDonogh)
Promising individual. Course winner. 2¼ lengths fourth of 11 to Peaceful in Irish 1000 Guineas at this course (8f, good to firm, 14/1) 14 days ago. Significantly up in trip. Should improve.
Recommended bets
Timeform's Irish Derby Analyst Verdict
SANTIAGO not only sets the standard after his win in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot last week but his stamina is also guaranteed, so looks the one to beat. The unbeaten Crossfirehurricane has to be respected after his ready success in a Group 3 here 2 weeks ago, while Fiscal Rules left his debut behind when fifth in the Irish 2000 Guineas and has a good chance of staying this trip on pedigree.
1. Santiago
2. Crossfirehurricane
3. Fiscal Rules
Curr 27th Jun (1m4f Grp1)
Saturday 27 June, 7.15pm
Promising type. Much improved to win 8-runner Queen's Vase (10/3) at Royal Ascot (14.2f, good to soft) 8 days ago by 2¾ lengths from Berkshire Rocco, responding well. Sets the standard.