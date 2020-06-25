Irish Derby Betting Tips: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

1. Arthur's Kingdom (Aidan O'Brien/Wayne Lordan)

Progressive sort. Good 2 lengths second of 6 to Pyledriver in King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot (12f, good, 9/2) 11 days ago, needing stiffer test. Cheekpieces on 1st time.

2. Chiricahua (Ger Lyons/Colin Keane)

Twice-raced maiden. Second of 17 in maiden at Naas (8f, heavy, 6/4). Off 7 months. Significantly up in trip. Stable having good spell but lots to find.

3. Crossfirehurricane (Joseph O'Brien/Shane Crosse)

Unbeaten colt who arrives on a five-timer, latest success coming in Gallinule Stakes at this course (10f, good) 15 days ago by 1¼ lengths from Gold Maze, confidently ridden. Can make presence felt.

4. Dawn Patrol (Aidan O'Brien/Ronan Whelan)

Twice-raced maiden. ½-length second of 18 to Tiger Moth in maiden at Leopardstown (10f, good to firm, 5/4) 18 days ago. Likely to improve.

5. Fiscal Rules (Jim Bolger/Kevin Manning)

Just denied on debut and much improved when 4 lengths fifth in Irish 2000 Guineas (16/1) at this course (8f, good) 15 days ago, nearest finish. Significantly up in trip. Looks competitive on form.

6. Galileo Chrome (Joseph O'Brien/Edward Greatrex)

Twice-raced winner. 4/1, won 18-runner maiden at this course (10f, good) 15 days ago by head from King of The Throne. Much more needed here.

7. Gold Maze (Jessica Harrington/Shane Foley)

Thrice-raced maiden. 1¼ lengths second of 6 to Crossfirehurricane in Gallinule Stakes (6/1) at this course (10f, good) 15 days ago. Open to progress.

8. Iberia (Aidan O'Brien/Michael Hussey)

Useful colt. Course winner. Blinkered for 1st time, 2 lengths third of 5 to Cormorant in Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown (10f, good to firm, 5/2) 18 days ago.

9. King of The Throne (Emmet Mullins/Rachael Blackmore)

Lightly-raced maiden. Tongue strap on for 1st time, respectable head second of 18 to Galileo Chrome in maiden (11/2) at this course (10f, good) 15 days ago. Easy to look elsewhere.

10. Order of Australia (Aidan O'Brien/Padraig Beggy)

Twice-raced maiden. Blinkered for 1st time, 2 lengths third of 18 to Tiger Moth in maiden at Leopardstown (10f, good to firm, 11/2) 18 days ago. Difficult ask.

11. Santiago (Aidan O'Brien/Seamie Heffernan)

Promising type. Much improved to win 8-runner Queen's Vase (10/3) at Royal Ascot (14.2f, good to soft) 8 days ago by 2¾ lengths from Berkshire Rocco, responding well. Sets the standard.

12. Sherpa (Donnacha O'Brien/Billy Lee)

Lightly-raced winner. 11/2, first run since leaving Aidan O'Brien when excellent 1¾ lengths third of 6 to Crossfirehurricane in Gallinule Stakes at this course (10f, good) 15 days ago, not clear run.

13. Sunchart (Andrew Slattery/Ben Coen)

Thrice-raced winner. 9/2, 9¼ lengths last of 5 to Cormorant in Derrinstown Stud Derby Trial at Leopardstown (10f, good to firm) 18 days ago. Plenty to find.

14. Tiger Moth (Aidan O'Brien/Emmet McNamara)

Twice-raced winner.16/5, won 18-runner maiden at Leopardstown (10f, good to firm) 18 days ago by ½ length from Dawn Patrol, responding well. Should progress.

15. New York Girl (Joseph O'Brien/Declan McDonogh)

Promising individual. Course winner. 2¼ lengths fourth of 11 to Peaceful in Irish 1000 Guineas at this course (8f, good to firm, 14/1) 14 days ago. Significantly up in trip. Should improve.

