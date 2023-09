Timeform's guide to the Irish Champion Stakes

Irish Champion Stakes

15:20 Leopardstown, Saturday

Live on ITV3

1. Alflaila (Owen Burrows/ Jim Crowley)

Hold-up performer who ended 2022 firmly on the up, supplementing his Group 3 Strensall Stakes win at York with a high-class effort in the Darley Stakes at Newmarket. Defied an absence when reeling in My Prospero in a Group 2 at York six weeks ago and is well worth a shot at this level.

2. Luxembourg (Aidan O'Brien/ Seamie Heffernan)

Was all the better for his comeback when recording a third success at the top level (one in each season to date) in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh in May, seen to good effect from front. Not at that level on both starts since, but he had excuses when fourth in the King George last time and it's worth remembering he beat Onesto by half a length in this last year.

3. Onesto (Fabrice Chappet/ Frankie Dettori)

Showed high-class form as a three-year-old, winning the Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp prior to chasing home Luxembourg in this 12 months ago. Shaped well over an inadequate mile when fourth in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville on his belated reappearance last month and another big run looks on the cards.

4. Point Lonsdale (Aidan O'Brien/ Dylan Browne McMonagle)

Low-mileage four-year-old who resumed better than ever this spring with successes in the Alleged Stakes at the Curragh and Huxley Stakes at Chester. He has had his limitations exposed back at this level since, however, and was used as a pacemaker in the King George last time.

5. Nashwa (John & Thady Gosden/ Hollie Doyle)

Has an excellent record in the top races for fillies and mares and landed a third Group 1 when scoring impressively in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket. Had excuses when third in the Nassau and ran right up to her best when second on her first start against the colts in the Juddmonte International at York, splitting high-class rivals Mostahdaf and Paddington. Needs considering.

No. 5 (6) Nashwa SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

6. Al Riffa (NON-RUNNER)

7. Auguste Rodin (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Ran no sort of race when favourite for the 2000 Guineas on his return or in the King George at Ascot last time, but won the Derby at Epsom (by half a length from King of Steel) and the Irish Derby in between. Holds strong claims if back in top form.

8. King of Steel (Roger Varian/ Kevin Stott)

Showed massive improvement on his return for a new yard when finding only Auguste Rodin too good in the Derby, going clear briefly but collared late. Was an easy winner of a Group 2 at Royal Ascot before finishing a creditable third in the King George at Ascot and this trip looks ideal. A bold bid is expected.

No. 8 (5) King Of Steel (Usa) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

9. Sprewell (Jessica Harrington/ Shane Foley)

Won the Derby Trial over C&D before posting a good effort when fourth to Auguste Rodin in the Derby at Epsom, despite being hampered at a crucial stage. Again wasn't seen to best effect in the Irish Derby at the Curragh but the suspicion is he's not up to this level.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict

A highly competitive renewal but the one who looks to have been underestimated in the market is NASHWA, who split a pair of high-class performers in the Juddmonte International at York last month. The drop back to 10f should be ideal for King of Steel given how he shaped in the Derby/King George so he has obvious claims, while dual-Derby winner Auguste Rodin has proved he can bounce back from a poor run.

Timeform's 1-2-3

1. Nashwa

2. King of Steel

3. Auguste Rodin