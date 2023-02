Irish Arkle Novice Chase

14:30 Leopardstown, Saturday

Live on Racing TV

1. Appreciate It (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Developed into the outstanding novice hurdler in training in 2020/21 and has been back on track this season after an injury-plagued campaign in 2021/22. Made it two from two over fences with another dominant performance to defy a penalty at Naas last time, steadily drawing clear from the home turn to win by 21 lengths. Still open to significant improvement as a chaser and unlikely to give up his unbeaten record without a fight now back up in grade.

No. 1 Appreciate It (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

2. Banbridge (Joseph O'Brien/ J.J. Slevin)

Not seen to best effect when last seen finishing a well-beaten third in the Drinmore Novice Chase at Fairyhouse in December, not settling well enough back on testing ground to run to his peak. Before that he'd looked a high-class novice prospect when winning a Grade 2 at Cheltenham's November Meeting, just needing to be pushed out after the last to beat Tommy's Oscar by six lengths. The return to two miles and better ground today will be in his favour, so he shouldn't be underestimated.

No. 2 Banbridge (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

3. Dysart Dynamo (Willie Mullins/ Danny Mullins)

Showed smart form in novice hurdles last season and justified short odds in effortless fashion when making his chasing debut over this course and distance at the Christmas fixture, making all to beat inferior rivals by 28 lengths. Sure to improve as he gains in experience over fences and his style of racing (strong-travelling front-runner) could make him very hard to peg back if he gets into a good jumping rhythm early on.

No. 3 Dysart Dynamo (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.2 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

4. El Fabiolo (Willie Mullins/ Daryl Jacob)

Also showed smart form in novice hurdles last season before running out an easy winner on his chasing debut Fairyhouse in December. His jumping wasn't always fluent on the last occasion, but he once again showed a big engine to win unchallenged by 19 lengths. Likely to progress further and must be considered another fascinating contender for his formidable yard.

5. Flame Bearer (Willie Mullins/ Brian Hayes)

Completed a straightforward task when getting off the mark on his second start over fences at Fairyhouse three weeks ago, racing clear throughout and ultimately winning by 38 lengths despite giving his supporters a scare at the last. Still has something to learn about jumping fences but is open to more improvement all the same.

6. Saint Roi (Willie Mullins/ Mark Walsh)

Had a couple of today's rivals behind when gaining a first Grade 1 success in the Racing Post Novice Chase over this course and distance on Boxing Day, hitting the front soon after the last and keeping going well from there to beat Visionarian by two and a quarter lengths. This is the obvious next step and his price is perhaps a bit insulting for a horse who has already proven himself at the top level, both over hurdles (finished fourth in last year's Champion Hurdle) and in this sphere.

7. Visionarian (Peter Fahey/ Keith Donoghue)

Produced a career best when filling the runner-up spot behind Saint Roi in the Racing Post Novice Chase over this course and distance last time, but that was his fourth start over fences, so he is essentially the most-exposed horse in the field and even his best form leaves him with a bit to find for win purposes.

8. Fil Dor (Gordon Elliott/ Davy Russell)

Beaten 10 lengths when third in the Racing Post Novice Chase over this course and distance last time, though that doesn't tell the whole story as he made a jolting error at the third last and that seemed to take its toll late on. Perhaps better judged on the form he showed when beating Saint Roi by four lengths on their respective chasing debuts at Navan in November, albeit the runner-up is now 8 lb better off at the weights. Tried in first-time cheekpieces and a tongue strap today, so it will be interesting to see if that combination can eke out a bit more improvement.