Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 June

Thames River - 13:35 Gowran Park

There are a few interesting, unexposed types in here, most notably Thames River, who shaped with encouragement on his debut at Dundalk in October and then confirmed that promise when getting off the mark at the same course two weeks later. He is a half-brother to the high-class Barney Roy and he appeals as the type to rate much higher than his opening mark of 85. He is an exciting prospect, with an Irish Derby entry offering some indication as to the esteem in which he's held at the Joseph O'Brien yard.

No. 5 (6) Thames River SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 85 Form: 21-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/10/19 Dundalk 1/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.44 11/10/19 Dundalk 2/14 Flat 7f Slow 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 9.69

Liquid Luck - 15:20 Gowran Park

Liquid Luck was sent off a big price on debut at Dundalk last year but he shaped with plenty of encouragement in second. Some of the horses in behind have since shown themselves to be useful types and Liquid Luck should get involved here if making the anticipated improvement. Winner Takes It All sets the standard based on his two Flat runs in 2018 and he has since developed into a fairly useful hurdler, so he looks a danger.

No. 2 (5) Liquid Luck (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Joseph G. Murphy, Ireland

Jockey: G. F. Carroll

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: - Form: 2-

Scroll for more info Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP 25/10/19 Dundalk 2/14 Flat 1m 2f 150y Slow 9st 5lbs G. F. Carroll 95

Mohtarrif - 16:30 Gowran Park

Ger Lyons has his team in cracking form and the lightly raced Mohtarrif makes plenty of appeal here. Mohtarrif, who won a minor event at Lingfield last year for Marcus Tregoning, had no luck in running on his debut for this yard at Navan last week, meeting trouble two furlongs out when trying to make headway. He should be up to defying a mark of 79.

No. 7 (1) Mohtarrif (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.8 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 79 Form: 418-0