Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 June

Horse racing at Gowran Park
Gowran Park stages the Irish action on Wednesday
Timeform provide you with the three best bets at Gowran Park on Wednesday...

Thames River - 13:35 Gowran Park

There are a few interesting, unexposed types in here, most notably Thames River, who shaped with encouragement on his debut at Dundalk in October and then confirmed that promise when getting off the mark at the same course two weeks later. He is a half-brother to the high-class Barney Roy and he appeals as the type to rate much higher than his opening mark of 85. He is an exciting prospect, with an Irish Derby entry offering some indication as to the esteem in which he's held at the Joseph O'Brien yard.

Highly promising individual. 5/4, won 14-runner maiden at Dundalk (8f), worst of draw but comfortably on top at finish. Plenty more to come, so a mark of 85 could underestimate him.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
25/10/19 Dundalk 1/14 Flat 1m Slow 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 2.44
11/10/19 Dundalk 2/14 Flat 7f Slow 9st 5lbs Donnacha O'Brien 9.69

Liquid Luck - 15:20 Gowran Park

Liquid Luck was sent off a big price on debut at Dundalk last year but he shaped with plenty of encouragement in second. Some of the horses in behind have since shown themselves to be useful types and Liquid Luck should get involved here if making the anticipated improvement. Winner Takes It All sets the standard based on his two Flat runs in 2018 and he has since developed into a fairly useful hurdler, so he looks a danger.

Promising individual. 33/1, second of 14 in maiden at Dundalk (10.7f) on debut. Off 7 months. May well do better.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
25/10/19 Dundalk 2/14 Flat 1m 2f 150y Slow 9st 5lbs G. F. Carroll 95

Mohtarrif - 16:30 Gowran Park

Ger Lyons has his team in cracking form and the lightly raced Mohtarrif makes plenty of appeal here. Mohtarrif, who won a minor event at Lingfield last year for Marcus Tregoning, had no luck in running on his debut for this yard at Navan last week, meeting trouble two furlongs out when trying to make headway. He should be up to defying a mark of 79.

1m Lingfield winner for Marcus Tregoning and suffered poor run on yard debut when eleventh of 18 in handicap (11/4) at Navan (8f, good to firm) 7 days ago. Hood on and well worth considering.

Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. HDGR WGT Jockey BSP
10/06/20 Navan 11/18 Flat 1m Gd/frm 10st 1lbs C. T. Keane 3.86
27/06/19 Nottingham 8/8 Flat 1m 2f 50y Gd/sft 9st 9lbs Dane O'Neill 4.1
23/03/19 Lingfield Park 1/8 Flat 1m 1y Std 9st 2lbs Martin Dwyer 5.3
02/03/19 Chelmsford City 4/13 Flat 1m Slow 8st 10lbs Martin Dwyer 18.95

Recommended bets

Thames River - 13:35 Gowran Park
Liquid Luck - 15:20 Gowran Park
Mohtarrif - 16:30 Gowran Park

TF Tips,

