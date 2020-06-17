- Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: S. M. Crosse
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 85
Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 June
Timeform provide you with the three best bets at Gowran Park on Wednesday...
Thames River - 13:35 Gowran Park
There are a few interesting, unexposed types in here, most notably Thames River, who shaped with encouragement on his debut at Dundalk in October and then confirmed that promise when getting off the mark at the same course two weeks later. He is a half-brother to the high-class Barney Roy and he appeals as the type to rate much higher than his opening mark of 85. He is an exciting prospect, with an Irish Derby entry offering some indication as to the esteem in which he's held at the Joseph O'Brien yard.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/10/19
|Dundalk
|1/14
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|2.44
|11/10/19
|Dundalk
|2/14
|Flat
|7f
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|Donnacha O'Brien
|9.69
Liquid Luck - 15:20 Gowran Park
Liquid Luck was sent off a big price on debut at Dundalk last year but he shaped with plenty of encouragement in second. Some of the horses in behind have since shown themselves to be useful types and Liquid Luck should get involved here if making the anticipated improvement. Winner Takes It All sets the standard based on his two Flat runs in 2018 and he has since developed into a fairly useful hurdler, so he looks a danger.
Promising individual. 33/1, second of 14 in maiden at Dundalk (10.7f) on debut. Off 7 months. May well do better.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|25/10/19
|Dundalk
|2/14
|Flat
|1m 2f 150y
|Slow
|9st 5lbs
|G. F. Carroll
|95
Ger Lyons has his team in cracking form and the lightly raced Mohtarrif makes plenty of appeal here. Mohtarrif, who won a minor event at Lingfield last year for Marcus Tregoning, had no luck in running on his debut for this yard at Navan last week, meeting trouble two furlongs out when trying to make headway. He should be up to defying a mark of 79.
1m Lingfield winner for Marcus Tregoning and suffered poor run on yard debut when eleventh of 18 in handicap (11/4) at Navan (8f, good to firm) 7 days ago. Hood on and well worth considering.
|Date
|Course/Class
|Pos
|Type
|Dist.
|Gng.
|HDGR
|WGT
|Jockey
|BSP
|10/06/20
|Navan
|11/18
|Flat
|1m
|Gd/frm
|10st 1lbs
|C. T. Keane
|3.86
|27/06/19
|Nottingham
|8/8
|Flat
|1m 2f 50y
|Gd/sft
|9st 9lbs
|Dane O'Neill
|4.1
|23/03/19
|Lingfield Park
|1/8
|Flat
|1m 1y
|Std
|9st 2lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|5.3
|02/03/19
|Chelmsford City
|4/13
|Flat
|1m
|Slow
|8st 10lbs
|Martin Dwyer
|18.95
On Betting.Betfair – Betslip
You can bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.
Recommended bets
GowP 17th Jun (1m Hcap)
Wednesday 17 June, 1.35pm
|Back
|Lay
|Thames River
|Celtic High King
|In From The Cold
|Feminista
|So Suave
|Psyche
|Azila
|Estepona Sun
|Fame And Acclaim
GowP 17th Jun (1m1f Mdn)
Wednesday 17 June, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nan Yehi
|Liquid Luck
|Winner Takes Itall
|Shamiyan
|Yenillik
|Scherzando
|Marvel Fan
|Dreal Deal
|Aprils Joy
|Ellheidi
|Liguria
|Enquire Within
|Punters Poet
|Rafiah
|Orlov
GowP 17th Jun (1m1f Hcap)
Wednesday 17 June, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Mohtarrif
|Hamley
|Sheberghan
|Lethal Power
|Segenhoe
|Sky Seven
|Mirann
|Aced It
|Excelcius
|Roving Mission
|Tandem
|Gerrys Way
|Dare To Flare
|Patchouli
|Akhlaaq
|Check My Pulse
|Aurora Moon
Highly promising individual. 5/4, won 14-runner maiden at Dundalk (8f), worst of draw but comfortably on top at finish. Plenty more to come, so a mark of 85 could underestimate him.