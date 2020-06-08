Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Monday 8 June

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.
Gee Rex has been disappointing since showing so much early promise in 2018 - he shaped well when eighth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot - and he remains a maiden after 15 starts. However, he has plummeted to a mark of just 72 as a consequence and is very interesting having switched from John Hayden to Joseph O'Brien. He is potentially very well treated.
Yale cost $1,000,000 as a yearling and was sent off at 5/4 in a 23-runner Curragh maiden on debut in August, indicating that he must be held in some regard. However, he failed to meet expectations, finishing in mid-division, and he was then a beaten odds-on favourite at Navan on his next start. He just about scrambled home at 7/2-on at Dundalk on his final outing of the campaign, but he looked unsuited by the drop back to five furlongs and should find this a more suitable test. He starts out in handicaps on a fair mark and could yet have plenty to offer.
Sceptical cost only £2,800 as a three-year-old but he has proved that to be a bargain and has quickly developed into one of the most exciting sprinters on the scene. He completed the hat-trick in scintillating style at Dundalk last time, bolting up by six and a half lengths in a manner rarely seen in an all-weather handicap, and that performance was backed up on the clock. He needs to prove he is as effective on turf, but he is difficult to oppose.
