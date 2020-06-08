Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Monday 8 June

Gee Rex - 16:00 Naas

Gee Rex has been disappointing since showing so much early promise in 2018 - he shaped well when eighth in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot - and he remains a maiden after 15 starts. However, he has plummeted to a mark of just 72 as a consequence and is very interesting having switched from John Hayden to Joseph O'Brien. He is potentially very well treated.

Yale - 16:30 Naas

Yale cost $1,000,000 as a yearling and was sent off at 5/4 in a 23-runner Curragh maiden on debut in August, indicating that he must be held in some regard. However, he failed to meet expectations, finishing in mid-division, and he was then a beaten odds-on favourite at Navan on his next start. He just about scrambled home at 7/2-on at Dundalk on his final outing of the campaign, but he looked unsuited by the drop back to five furlongs and should find this a more suitable test. He starts out in handicaps on a fair mark and could yet have plenty to offer.

Sceptical - 17:35 Naas

Sceptical cost only £2,800 as a three-year-old but he has proved that to be a bargain and has quickly developed into one of the most exciting sprinters on the scene. He completed the hat-trick in scintillating style at Dundalk last time, bolting up by six and a half lengths in a manner rarely seen in an all-weather handicap, and that performance was backed up on the clock. He needs to prove he is as effective on turf, but he is difficult to oppose.