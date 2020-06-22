Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Monday 22 June

Laggata - 13:30 Roscommon

Laggata was sent off at a big price on debut at Leopardstown eight days ago, but she showed ability to finish fourth, catching the eye with how she moved through the race. She was short of room at a crucial stage but kept on nicely once in the clear and should improve with that experience under her belt.

Bigbadandbeautiful - 16:00 Roscommon

Bigbadandbeautiful won three times in bumpers for Gordon Elliott last season, impressing with how strongly she travelled through her races. She was sent off an odds-on favourite for the Grade 2 mares' bumper at the Dublin Racing Festival, such was the impression she had created on her three previous starts, and although she failed to complete the four-timer she was not disgraced in fourth, losing two places close home. She should have the speed for this kind of test and can make a winning Flat debut.

Never Do Nothing - 17:10 Limerick

Never Do Nothing was useful on the Flat, winning three times in that sphere, and he got off the mark at the first attempt over hurdles at Musselburgh on New Year's Day. He twice came up short in Grade 1 company, but he still has the best form on offer and has a fitness edge over his chief rivals having run creditably on the Flat at the Curragh recently. He looks the one to beat.