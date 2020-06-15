To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Royal Ascot Tips

Bundesliga Tips

PGA Tour Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Premier League Tips

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Monday 15 June

Racehorse trainer Gordon Elliott
Gordon Elliott can strike with Tronodor at Fairyhouse
Join today
View market
View the Betslip

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Fairyhouse and Roscommon on Monday...

"...he remains relatively unexposed at this trip..."

Timeform on Happaugue

Slade Runner - 14:35 Fairyhouse

Slade Runner took a big step back in the right direction, on just his second start for the Ado McGuinness yard, at Leopardstown last week, looking unlucky not to finish closer than sixth after meeting plenty of trouble in running. Wearing a visor for the first time, he travelled as well as anything but was stopped in his run two furlongs out. He finished with plenty of running left and can make amends here.

Tronador - 16:35 Fairyhouse

Tronador didn't show a great deal on the Flat for David Lanigan but he developed into a fairly useful hurdler for Gordon Elliott, winning a maiden at Thurles and producing a respectable effort when finishing in mid-division in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival. A mark of 60 looks an attractive one on his return to the Flat and he should go close in first-time cheekpieces.

Happaugue - 19:15 Roscommon

Happaugue improved for the step up to a mile and a quarter when getting off the mark at Dundalk in January and he followed up over the same course and distance on his most recent start. He has gone up another 12 lb in the weights but that doesn't look too severe based on how readily he won, and he remains relatively unexposed at this trip. He can complete the hat-trick.

Royal Ascot Free Bet Streak offer

Bet £20 on the 'Win' market of the 13:50 at Ascot on Tuesday. Get £20 to start your Free Bet Streak.

Place your Free Bet, you can divide the stake if you like. If you win a free bet, you get another the next day, until you lose

T&Cs apply - click here for more details.

Recommended bets

Slade Runner - 14:35 Fairyhouse
Tronador - 16:35 Fairyhouse
Happaugue - 19:15 Roscommon

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

Fairy 15th Jun (6f Hcap)

Monday 15 June, 2.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Slade Runner
Sebs Star
Mogwli
Take My Hand
Village Rock
Megans Beau
Via Veneto
The Cola Kid
Littleton Hall
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Fairy 15th Jun (1m4f Hcap)

Monday 15 June, 4.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Razoul
Tronador
Sharjah
Ragtime Red
Glory
Millford Sound
Carols Return
Miraculum
Mithmaar
Oromo
Place Des Vosges
Red Vermillion
Allora Yeats
Cocoroco
Cherryville
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Rosc 15th Jun (1m2f Hcap)

Monday 15 June, 7.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Conor Hogan
Wajaaha
Will Be King
Kalanoura
New Vocation
Happy Company
Winterkoenigin
Vocal Queen
Lucky Phil
Brothers In Arms
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Timeform Irish SmartPlays

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles