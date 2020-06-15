Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Monday 15 June

Fairy 15th Jun (6f Hcap)
Monday 15 June, 2.35pm
Timeform bring you the three best bets at Fairyhouse and Roscommon on Monday...
"...he remains relatively unexposed at this trip..."
Timeform on Happaugue
Slade Runner - 14:35 Fairyhouse
Slade Runner took a big step back in the right direction, on just his second start for the Ado McGuinness yard, at Leopardstown last week, looking unlucky not to finish closer than sixth after meeting plenty of trouble in running. Wearing a visor for the first time, he travelled as well as anything but was stopped in his run two furlongs out. He finished with plenty of running left and can make amends here.
Tronador didn't show a great deal on the Flat for David Lanigan but he developed into a fairly useful hurdler for Gordon Elliott, winning a maiden at Thurles and producing a respectable effort when finishing in mid-division in the Fred Winter at the Cheltenham Festival. A mark of 60 looks an attractive one on his return to the Flat and he should go close in first-time cheekpieces.
Happaugue improved for the step up to a mile and a quarter when getting off the mark at Dundalk in January and he followed up over the same course and distance on his most recent start. He has gone up another 12 lb in the weights but that doesn't look too severe based on how readily he won, and he remains relatively unexposed at this trip. He can complete the hat-trick.
Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.
