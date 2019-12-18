Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Wednesday 18 December

Sabrina Fairchild - 16:30 Dundalk

Sabrina Fairchild was beaten less than a length here last month and then shaped better than the bare result here last time when sixth after meeting trouble in running. She was keeping on well inside the final furlong when finding herself short of room and she remains one to keep an eye on. May Remain has won two of his last three outings and produced his best effort of the campaign when successful here on Friday. He is considered the chief danger under a penalty.

Will Be King - 19:00 Dundalk

Will Be King has been revitalised since joining Joseph O'Brien and can add to his victory achieved here earlier this month. Will Be King was an encouraging sixth on his first start for the yard and looked unlucky not to win having been shuffled back when going well two furlongs out. However, he quickly gained compensation, staying on strongly to score over this course and distance, and can do better still for this yard. Calling Time arrives at the top of her game having finished runner-up the last twice and is considered one of the main dangers.

Karbasann - 19:30 Dundalk

Karbasann took a big step forward from the level of form he showed on debut when finishing runner-up over this course and distance last month, only just failing to win after leading inside the final furlong. With the prospect of further improvement on the cards, he should go close. Dark Vader won readily here last time, looking well suited to the surface, and is a threat.

